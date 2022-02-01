Hints & Tips

To get the best deals from Richer Sounds, customers need to sign up to their VIP Club emails. The newsletter is full of special VIP-only discounts, news and the latest releases. If there’s any sale running, VIP Club subscribers will be the first to know.

Richer Sounds offers a ‘Price Beat’ or a ‘Lowest Price Guarantee’. Richer Sounds offer the lowest price on their products but if customers do find something elsewhere that’s cheaper, Richer Sounds will beat the price. This includes voucher codes, bundle deals and web prices. Their Price Beat is valid for 14 days after purchase and depending on the cost, Richer Sounds will beat it by a certain amount (up to £100). For example, if a product is over £300, Richer Sounds will beat it by £5. Products between £300-£1000 are beaten by £10, £1000-£3000 products are beaten by £20, £3000-£4000 are beaten by £50 and if a product is over £4,000, Richer Sounds will beat it by £100.

Richer Sounds sales and clearances are packed full of discounted TVs, projectors, streaming, packages and more. The top deals from the whole sale are advertised at the top of the front page of the website and of course, you can find sale prices in store too. Customers can also get free delivery on all purchases over £50.

FAQs

Does Richer Sounds offer free delivery? Yes. If you spend over £50, you’ll receive free delivery to almost anywhere in the UK within 3-5 working days. If your order is under £50, delivery is £2.95. Next day delivery and nominated day delivery starts at £6.95.

Can I buy now and pay later? Yes. You can spread the costs of any goods, so you can buy today and pay for your goods later. Customers have up to 10 months to pay for their order. Check the terms & conditions to see if your order is eligible. Richer Sounds also lets you pay with Klarna.

Can I cancel or amend my Richer Sounds order? To cancel or amend your order, you’ll have to contact the Richer Sounds team either on the website, phone or in store.

What is Richer Sounds’ returns policy? If you want to return your order, contact the Richer Sounds team to explain the issue and to organise your return. You may need to send your order back if it’s small enough, return it to a Richer Sounds store or the Richer Sounds team will organise pickup. Make sure this is done in 28 days of purchase and a refund will follow once the item is received.

What is the Richer Sounds 6-year guarantee? Richer Sounds offers a 6-year guarantee on a wide range of their products. If you’re a VIP Club member, you’ll get a 6-year guarantee automatically, but if you’re not, you’ll need to add this on to your order either in store or over the phone.

Will Richer Sounds install my order for me? Richer Sounds will help plan your installation and will come and install it for you. This might require an on-site survey so make sure you speak to a member of the Richer Sounds team to organise your installation.

What do I do if my Richer Sounds order has a fault? Richer Sounds will help fix any of their products or services for years to come, whether there’s an issue with your system or you want some advice. Simply contact Richer Sounds with any queries. On their website, there’s a ‘Book a Repair’ option where you can submit an issue and arrange for someone from Richer Sounds to repair your item.

Is there a Richer Sounds store near me? Richer Sounds have over 50 stores around the UK. Head to the ‘Stores’ section of their website to find your local store.

How do I contact the Richer Sounds customer service team? To contact Richer Sounds, you can head into any of their stores. Alternatively, you can fill out a contact form on the website, call them on 0333 900 0094 or email on customerservices@richersounds.com.

How to use Richer Sounds voucher codes

1. Locate the Richer Sounds voucher code that you want to use and head to the website. Remember to check the T&Cs before you start shopping. Find the voucher codes on the T3 Richer Sounds voucher code page, their website or the VIP Club emails.

2. Select the items you want to buy and add them to your shopping basket.

3. When you get to the basket, you’ll see ‘Gift voucher / Promo code’ as a dropdown option next to ‘Order Total’. Click the drop down and enter the code in the box. Click ‘Apply gift voucher / promo code’ and it will be applied to your order.

What is Hi-Fi?

(Image credit: Richer Sounds)

Richer Sounds are specialists in Hi-Fi systems and accessories. The founder and managing director of Richer Sounds, Julian Richer started the company by selling Hi-Fi parts when he was just 14, so if you’re looking for Hi-Fi, Richer Sounds have the best experience on the market. But what is Hi-Fi?

Hi-Fi stands for high fidelity and is the high quality reproduction of sound. High fidelity equipment dates back to the 1950s when it was used to describe audio that was solely dedicated to reproducing music. Essentially, it makes your music, TVs, films and other cinema sound crisp and clear. If you’re a fan of music, want to update your home cinema or are a professional DJ, Hi-Fi technology is definitely your best friend.

As the UK's favourite audio-visual retailer and experts in Hi-Fi technology, Richer Sounds offer Hi-Fi speakers, accessories and separates from renowned Hi-Fi brands. Top Hi-Fi brands include audiolab, Cambridge, Dali, Denon, Marantz and Monitor Audio.

Hi-Fi separates are the various components that together make up a Hi-Fi setup. For example, these separates include amplifiers, receivers, CD players, streaming, recorders, tuners, turntables and more, so customers can customise their Hi-Fi setup. Richer Sounds has it all so you can really create your own Hi-Fi system and they even help you with accessories to set this up in your home, like cables, stands and wall brackets.

Richer Sounds also have regular offers on Hi-Fi technology, including their Clearance sale. As they’re experts in Hi-Fi, customers can be sure that they’re buying something that’s trusted and of high quality so you can elevate your audio experience with Richer Sounds.

Richer Sounds’ Custom Installation: What, how and why?

(Image credit: Richer Sounds)

When you order anything from Richer Sounds, you’ll be offered free installation with your delivery. If you’re buying a new television, Hi-Fi or home cinema systems, Richer Sounds can and will install it for you. Alongside this standard practice, Richer Sounds also offer bespoke or custom installation.

The Richer Sounds Custom Installation helps customers work together with the Richer Sounds team to get the best installation possible for the product and for the layout of your house, office or any other space. Custom Installation is offered for home cinema, home automation, media rooms, multi room audio and video systems, so you can take your viewing and streaming experience to the next level.

When picking any of these products, the Richer Sounds team will talk you through with a consultation, help you design the layout, install your setup and support you afterwards with any issues or updates. This is especially helpful for people who aren’t that technical and want extra help when choosing equipment. If you’re investing in something big or elaborate, Richer Sounds offer free on-site visits to get a better idea of how to fill the space and the best entertainment solutions for you (plus they can do this over video call if you prefer).

If you’re looking to invest in a home cinema, we definitely recommend a detailed talk with an expert, regardless of which brand and company you choose. So if you’re planning on a full audio and video setup for your home or office from Richer Sounds, make sure you check out their Custom Installation offer.