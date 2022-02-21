Hints & Tips

To easily shop and stay up-to-date with Amazon, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon account. It’s free to sign up and keeps all your orders and subscriptions in one place. Amazon runs regular deals sitewide through the ‘Today’s Deals’ section. Here, you can shop for the latest discounts and save tons of money on great products. When you’re looking at a product, you’ll also see cost saving recommendations where if you add an accompanying item to your basket, you’ll get a bigger discount.

Amazon Prime is the Amazon paid prescription service that unlocks more delivery options, exclusive access to sales and entertainment services. Customers can start with Amazon Prime on a free trial before paying monthly or annually. On Amazon Prime, members can stream Amazon Original Series and Films at no extra cost, get access to exclusive book titles and get instant access to ad-free music.

Amazon has two credit card options: Platinum and Classic. With Amazon Credit cards, you can easily shop on Amazon and earn points, and there is no annual fee and 0% interest for 3 months when you open your account. New cardholders get a £20 Amazon gift card, and Classic Mastercard users can build up their credit rating and upgrade to a Platinum Mastercard after 12 months. The Platinum Mastercard offers Amazon rewards points and once you’ve collected 1,000 points, you’ll receive a £10 Amazon gift card.

FAQs

Does Amazon offer free delivery? Free delivery is available on eligible items. This will be communicated to you at the checkout. Delivery typically costs £3.99 and there are many delivery options from Amazon. One day, premium, priority and same day delivery is available. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, delivery is free.

What’s the Amazon returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of delivery. To start a return, you’ll need to sign in to your Amazon account and follow the returns process. Once Amazon has received your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your item has been dispatched, Amazon will send you an email with courier and tracking links inside. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign in to your Amazon account and review your orders to track your delivery.

What payment methods are available? Amazon accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Eurocard, Amazon Mastercards and gift vouchers.

Do I need an Amazon account? Yes. If you want to shop on Amazon, you’ll have to sign up for an account for free otherwise you can’t checkout.

How much is Amazon Prime membership? When you start with Amazon Prime, you’ll get a free 30 day trial. If you want to continue with Amazon Prime after your trial, Prime Monthly is £7.99 or Prime Annual is £79 a year.

Is there an Amazon store near me? No. Amazon is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the Amazon customer service team? To contact Amazon, sign in to your account and start a live chat with the customer service team.

How to use Amazon discount codes

1. Find the Amazon discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Amazon discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and proceed to checkout.

3. To checkout, you’ll need to sign in to your Amazon account or create one. Do this and then you’ll be taken to the checkout page.

4. Underneath your total, you’ll see a discount code box. Enter your code here and click ‘Apply’.

5. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated.

What is Amazon Prime?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime is a paid prescription service where members get access to additional Amazon services. In April 2021, Amazon reported that there were 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers worldwide. So what is Amazon Prime and what can you get from it?

Amazon Prime membership comes with many great benefits including delivery charges, streaming services and exclusive discounts. With Amazon Prime, delivery is unlimited, free and flexible so you can order as many products as you like and receive premium delivery that suits your schedule. Free premium, same-day and priority delivery is available with Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime exclusives include early access to lightning deals, unlimited storage with Amazon photos, plus you can share the benefits with your household.

One of the biggest attractions of Amazon Prime is the streaming and entertainment services. On Amazon Prime, members can stream Amazon Original Series and Films at no extra cost. Prime members can also access a rotating selection of books, magazines and comics each month and get instant access to ad-free music.

Another great benefit of Prime is Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event exclusive to Prime customers. It was created to rival Black Friday in sales and discounts. Amazon Prime Day started in 2015 and is typically held in July. Due to the pandemic, Prime Day was moved to October but moved back to June/July in 2021 and is expected to do the same in 2022. This huge event is another great reason to sign up to Amazon Prime.

Amazon brands

(Image credit: Amazon)

In addition to the many products and services that Amazon stock and sell, Amazon also has their own range of devices. These devices include Alexa, Echo, Kindle and Fire collections.

Amazon is arguably best known for Amazon Alexa. Alexa is a virtual assistant technology that was first used in their smart speaker devices. By simply saying ‘Alexa’, the virtual assistant will respond to your commands or questions and can control your music, make to-do lists, set alarms, stream content, play audiobooks, read recipe instructions and report on the weather and news. Alex is available with many compatible Amazon products and devices.

Amazon Echo is a brand of smart speakers. Echo products are connected to Alexa and have similar features to Amazon Alexa. Echo can also control other smart devices and act as a home automation hub. Echo speakers are available for all households and there are kids versions that come with parental controls and a focus on education.

Amazon Kindle is a series of e-readers that give users access to thousands of books, magazines, newspapers and other digital media from Amazon. The Amazon Kindle Store is where you can buy all your books and content and they have regular daily deals where big titles are cut to as low as 79p. Amazon Fire is the name for many different products and services. For example, there are Fire tablets and Fire TV sticks which can be plugged into your TV and give you access to Amazon Prime.