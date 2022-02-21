Amazon discount codes for February 2022
The top 24 Amazon discount codes available to use today
25% off select Amazon Kindles, Fire and Echo accessories with this Amazon Discount Code
Bag 10% off when creating a baby Wishlist with this Amazon Discount Code
£20 off First Orders Over £60 at Morrisons with this Amazon Discount Code
£10 off your First Co-op Order Over £60 using this Amazon Discount Code
£10 off First Orders Over £50 at Morrisons using this Amazon Discount Code
Free Gift with First Baby Wishlist Orders Over £20 with this Amazon Discount Code
Up to 50% off selected winter clothing at Amazon
Take up to 36% off Amazon devices
Nab up to 30% off Pet Supplies
Up to 20% off with Amazon Vouchers
Up to 20% off highly rated electronics
Up to 20% off steam vacuum cleaners, irons and accessories by Polti at Amazon
Up to 15% off with Subscribe & Save
£30 off your First Order with Amazon Business
Low Prices on Refurbished Products at Amazon
Save in the Outlet at Amazon
Gift Cards from £1
Up to 30% off with Daily Deals
Nab Amazon Devices from Only £70
6 Month Trial for Students
Free delivery when you spend £20
Free 30 day Prime trial
Free delivery with Prime
Up to 30% off selected good quality used products in the Amazon Warehouse
Hints & Tips
To easily shop and stay up-to-date with Amazon, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon account. It’s free to sign up and keeps all your orders and subscriptions in one place. Amazon runs regular deals sitewide through the ‘Today’s Deals’ section. Here, you can shop for the latest discounts and save tons of money on great products. When you’re looking at a product, you’ll also see cost saving recommendations where if you add an accompanying item to your basket, you’ll get a bigger discount.
Amazon Prime is the Amazon paid prescription service that unlocks more delivery options, exclusive access to sales and entertainment services. Customers can start with Amazon Prime on a free trial before paying monthly or annually. On Amazon Prime, members can stream Amazon Original Series and Films at no extra cost, get access to exclusive book titles and get instant access to ad-free music.
Amazon has two credit card options: Platinum and Classic. With Amazon Credit cards, you can easily shop on Amazon and earn points, and there is no annual fee and 0% interest for 3 months when you open your account. New cardholders get a £20 Amazon gift card, and Classic Mastercard users can build up their credit rating and upgrade to a Platinum Mastercard after 12 months. The Platinum Mastercard offers Amazon rewards points and once you’ve collected 1,000 points, you’ll receive a £10 Amazon gift card.
The easiest way to stay up to date with Amazon sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Amazon. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.
FAQs
Does Amazon offer free delivery?
Free delivery is available on eligible items. This will be communicated to you at the checkout. Delivery typically costs £3.99 and there are many delivery options from Amazon. One day, premium, priority and same day delivery is available. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, delivery is free.
What’s the Amazon returns policy?
If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of delivery. To start a return, you’ll need to sign in to your Amazon account and follow the returns process. Once Amazon has received your order, a refund will be issued.
How do I track my order?
Once your item has been dispatched, Amazon will send you an email with courier and tracking links inside. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign in to your Amazon account and review your orders to track your delivery.
What payment methods are available?
Amazon accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Eurocard, Amazon Mastercards and gift vouchers.
Do I need an Amazon account?
Yes. If you want to shop on Amazon, you’ll have to sign up for an account for free otherwise you can’t checkout.
How much is Amazon Prime membership?
When you start with Amazon Prime, you’ll get a free 30 day trial. If you want to continue with Amazon Prime after your trial, Prime Monthly is £7.99 or Prime Annual is £79 a year.
Is there an Amazon store near me?
No. Amazon is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop online.
How do I contact the Amazon customer service team?
To contact Amazon, sign in to your account and start a live chat with the customer service team.
How to use Amazon discount codes
1. Find the Amazon discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Amazon discount code page, their website and emails.
2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and proceed to checkout.
3. To checkout, you’ll need to sign in to your Amazon account or create one. Do this and then you’ll be taken to the checkout page.
4. Underneath your total, you’ll see a discount code box. Enter your code here and click ‘Apply’.
5. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated.
What is Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime is a paid prescription service where members get access to additional Amazon services. In April 2021, Amazon reported that there were 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers worldwide. So what is Amazon Prime and what can you get from it?
Amazon Prime membership comes with many great benefits including delivery charges, streaming services and exclusive discounts. With Amazon Prime, delivery is unlimited, free and flexible so you can order as many products as you like and receive premium delivery that suits your schedule. Free premium, same-day and priority delivery is available with Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime exclusives include early access to lightning deals, unlimited storage with Amazon photos, plus you can share the benefits with your household.
One of the biggest attractions of Amazon Prime is the streaming and entertainment services. On Amazon Prime, members can stream Amazon Original Series and Films at no extra cost. Prime members can also access a rotating selection of books, magazines and comics each month and get instant access to ad-free music.
Another great benefit of Prime is Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event exclusive to Prime customers. It was created to rival Black Friday in sales and discounts. Amazon Prime Day started in 2015 and is typically held in July. Due to the pandemic, Prime Day was moved to October but moved back to June/July in 2021 and is expected to do the same in 2022. This huge event is another great reason to sign up to Amazon Prime.
Amazon brands
In addition to the many products and services that Amazon stock and sell, Amazon also has their own range of devices. These devices include Alexa, Echo, Kindle and Fire collections.
Amazon is arguably best known for Amazon Alexa. Alexa is a virtual assistant technology that was first used in their smart speaker devices. By simply saying ‘Alexa’, the virtual assistant will respond to your commands or questions and can control your music, make to-do lists, set alarms, stream content, play audiobooks, read recipe instructions and report on the weather and news. Alex is available with many compatible Amazon products and devices.
Amazon Echo is a brand of smart speakers. Echo products are connected to Alexa and have similar features to Amazon Alexa. Echo can also control other smart devices and act as a home automation hub. Echo speakers are available for all households and there are kids versions that come with parental controls and a focus on education.
Amazon Kindle is a series of e-readers that give users access to thousands of books, magazines, newspapers and other digital media from Amazon. The Amazon Kindle Store is where you can buy all your books and content and they have regular daily deals where big titles are cut to as low as 79p. Amazon Fire is the name for many different products and services. For example, there are Fire tablets and Fire TV sticks which can be plugged into your TV and give you access to Amazon Prime.
As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
Rate Amazon Discount Codes
About Amazon
Amazon is an American multinational e-commerce company. Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, Amazon initially started as an online marketplace for books before expanding into more product categories and departments. Since its inception, Amazon has grown to become one of the Big Five American technology companies alongside Apple, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft and is one of the world’s most valuable brands.Amazon stocks and sells thousands of products across multiple categories, like computing, clothing, games, toys, groceries and many more. Amazon has many different brands on their website and Amazon’s own brands and devices, including Kindle, Fire, Alexa, Amazon Fresh and Echo. Amazon also has many subsidiaries, including Audible, Goodreads, Ring, Twitch and Wholefoods. Amazon has its own paid prescription plan called Amazon Prime where users get access to additional Amazon services like one-day delivery, grocery shopping services and streaming music, video, gaming and e-books. In 2021, it was reported that there are 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers worldwide.Here at T3, we’re dedicated to helping our readers find the best products at the best prices. In an effort to help you save money, we’ve searched far and wide to find you the best deals available and the best discount codes from Amazon that we can find. Before you head over to the Amazon website, have a look at the best money-saving discount codes that you can take advantage of right now.
Written by
As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!