Amazon Black Friday Week launches today for 7 days of savings

Amazon has jumped in early with its Black Friday sales, pushing the usual one-day event into a whole week of discounts. Those looking to beat the rush will find some of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices, video games, laptops, monitors, TVs, headphones and more.
As well as electronics, you'll find everything from dishwasher tablets to pet food in the sale. There's also discounts on a range of pre-owned and open-box goods in the Amazon Warehouse (opens in new tab) for even more money off.
If you want to view the entire selection of deals visit the Amazon Black Friday Week page (opens in new tab) now. To make things easier, here are some of the best deals we've found so far.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet:
£99.99 £41.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 58% – Get the latest 8-inch Amazon Fire tablet with 32GB storage for less than £42 right now.
Sony KD-5585K 55-inch 4K TV:
£1,199 £749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 38% – This Sony 4K TV features Google TV OS, HDR and 100Hz refresh.
Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor:
£599.99 £489 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 18% – The Samsung OdysseyG7 is an incredible gaming monitor. It offers a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and a capable 1440p resolution, with QLED display for better colour rendition.
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones:
£380 £298 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 22% – These Sony headphones are some of the best in the market for noise cancellation and achieved a five-star review from T3. For under £300, they're a great deal.
Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop:
£549.99 £329.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 40% – The Asus Vivobook is a solid laptop with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Ideal for homeworking.