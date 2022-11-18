Amazon Black Friday Week launches today for 7 days of savings

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has jumped in early with its Black Friday sales, pushing the usual one-day event into a whole week of discounts. Those looking to beat the rush will find some of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices, video games, laptops, monitors, TVs, headphones and more.

As well as electronics, you'll find everything from dishwasher tablets to pet food in the sale. There's also discounts on a range of pre-owned and open-box goods in the Amazon Warehouse (opens in new tab) for even more money off.

If you want to view the entire selection of deals visit the Amazon Black Friday Week page (opens in new tab) now. To make things easier, here are some of the best deals we've found so far.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £99.99 £41.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 58% – Get the latest 8-inch Amazon Fire tablet with 32GB storage for less than £42 right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony KD-5585K 55-inch 4K TV: £1,199 £749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 38% – This Sony 4K TV features Google TV OS, HDR and 100Hz refresh.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor: £599.99 £489 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 18% – The Samsung OdysseyG7 is an incredible gaming monitor. It offers a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and a capable 1440p resolution, with QLED display for better colour rendition.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: £380 £298 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 22% – These Sony headphones are some of the best in the market for noise cancellation and achieved a five-star review from T3. For under £300, they're a great deal.