Hints & Tips

To stay in the loop with Dyson, make sure you’re following their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts. On all of these pages, Dyson shows off their latest technology and shows how their devices are tested and developed.

If you’re looking for Dyson sales, the best place to find top deals is on third party retailers in store or online. Amazon, Currys, AO.com, John Lewis and even eBay have regular deals on Dyson products and tend to have the biggest price cuts that the Dyson website. However, the Dyson website is the best destination to look for special editions, free gifts, personalisation deals and Dyson exclusives that you can’t find anywhere else. The Dyson site is also great for seasonal sales like Boxing Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Dyson outlet is full of refurbished items that have been used previously and inspected, cleaned and fixed to ‘like-new’ condition. As they’ve been used before, products from the Dyson outlet are limited in stock and typically cheaper. Dyson also offers a price match where if you find products at selected retailers at a lower price within 7 days of purchase, Dyson will refund you the difference.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Dyson sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Dyson. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Dyson offer free delivery? Yes. Dyson offers free standard next day delivery, scheduled delivery and free click + collect services on their full range of products. Some items may have a delivery charge but this will be communicated to you at the checkout.

What is the Dyson returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your purchase or your product is faulty, you have 35 working days to return it to Dyson. Make sure your item is unused and in the original packaging and contact the Dyson team to arrange returning your order. A refund will be issued once Dyson has received and inspected the item. This is often referred to as Dyson’s money back guarantee.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been shipped, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking from Dyson couriers.

What payment methods are available? Dyson accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna.

Does Dyson offer any guarantees? Dyson offers multiple guarantees. First, there’s a 2-year warranty on cordless vacuums, hair dryers, stylers and straighteners, lights, purifiers, fans and heaters. A 5-year guarantee is available on corded vacuums and a 1-year warranty is on accessories and spare parts. You’ll have to register your Dyson products to take advantage of these guarantees.

Is there a Dyson store near me? No. Dyson is an online store so you’ll have to shop for Dyson products online. Alternatively, you can buy Dyson at third party retailers like Amazon. Other retailers that sell Dyson like Argos, Currys and John Lewis have physical stores so if you head into one of these local stores, you’ll be able to find Dyson products there to try out and buy.

How do I contact the Dyson customer service team? To contact Dyson, call 0800 298 0298, start a live chat or send a WhatsApp message on their website.

How to use Dyson discount codes

1. Find the Dyson discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Dyson discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout, complete your delivery details and head to the payment page. On this page, you’ll find a box that says ‘Apply Coupon Code’. Enter your code and your amount will be updated and reduced before payment.

The Dyson AirWrap: What’s with all the hype?

(Image credit: Dyson)

While Dyson originally became well known for their vacuum cleaners, they’ve recently become extremely popular for their hair styling tools. Dyson has quickly caught up with the likes of BaByliss and ghd, becoming pioneers in hair care tools. Their hair dryers and straighteners are very much in demand but the main attraction and ultimate bestseller is the Dyson AirWrap.

The Dyson AirWrap hair styler is a revolutionary tool for smoothing, drying, curling, straightening and adding volume to your hair. It comes with attachments and accessories, including curl and wave barrels, smooth and volumising brushes and you can choose a display stand and travel pouch for your set. On the Dyson website, you can choose a pre-assembled AirWrap kit or you can customise your own set that’s designed for your hair type and length.

The Dyson AirWrap is high in demand and often sold out due to its popularity. So why is it so popular? Truthfully, the engineering behind the hair tools is one of the biggest attractions. It’s said to harness the aerodynamic phenomenon called the ‘Coanda effect’ which curves air to attract and wrap hair into the barrel. This effect doesn’t use an excessive amount of heat so your hair is well protected when you use it. The fast and high pressure motor is extremely powerful and overall, it’s a great hair tool that can take care of every step of your hair styling routine. With the Dyson AirWrap, you only need this one tool rather than multiple dryers, stylers and so on.

The Dyson AirWrap is extremely popular so if you want to get your hands on one, check out the Dyson website and other third party retailers to see if you can get a great deal on this coveted device.

Everything you need to know about the Dyson Lightcycle Morph

(Image credit: Dyson)

Another great piece of technology in the Dyson product repertoire is lighting. Dyson lighting helps transform offices and homes with long-lasting LED light and has custom-engineered optics and Heat Pipe technology that protects light quality. The Dyson lighting that you can get are the Lightcycle, the Lightcycle Morph and the CSYS task light.

The Lightcycle Morph is an extremely popular lamp for your home, whether you use it as a bedside light or your office desk light. Far from your average lamp, the Lightcycle Morph has a slick and ‘Pixar-esque’ design that features slide-touch controls and a USB charger in the base so you can charge your phone. These aren’t the only intelligent features that you’ll find from this light. The Lightcycle Morph has multifunctional lighting and local daylight tracking so once turned down, it’ll provide you with the right kind of lighting due to the time of day.

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph has four different light modes so you can use it throughout the day and customise it to what you need. For example, there’s a ‘Wake-up’ mode which is best used for the mornings as a sunrise lamp. This can also be gradually brightened to wake you up gently. The ‘Precision’ mode is best for working as it mimics daylight. ‘Study’ mode is ideal for working into the evening as it’ll give you illumination but will reduce blue light so you can still work but wind down at the same time. For your evenings, the ‘Relax’ mode filters the light through the lamp base so you can properly switch off before you turn off the light.