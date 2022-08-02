The Fragrance Shop discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

If you’re a regular customer at The Fragrance Shop, become a MyTFS member. The MyTFS loyalty programme has three membership options: MyTFS, MyTFS Plus and MyTFS Family. All plans are billed annually and come with free unlimited express delivery, exclusive perks and unique offers throughout the year. The first MyTFS plan is £15 a year and has 3 x 20% discounts anytime, the MyTFS Plus is £25 per year and has 5 x 20% discounts anytime and the MyTFS Family is £39 a year and comes with unlimited 20% discounts and 20% off a scentaddict subscription.

The Fragrance Shop offers a scentaddict subscription which starts at £12 a month and sends members new fragrances to try each month. There are over 500 perfumes, aftershaves and travel-sized bottles to choose from that are sent directly to your door every month.

If you’re a student, you can get 15% off at The Fragrance Shop in partnership with UNiDAYS. The Fragrance Shop also offers 10% discounts for apprentices, key workers, seniors and 15-25 year olds.

The Fragrance Shop has tons of promotions on offer throughout the year. Its clearance sale has low prices on reduced to clear items and many orders come with free gifts like bags and cases. Other offers include percentage discounts on popular brands, bundles, fragrance refills, offer of the week and many more.

FAQs

Does The Fragrance Shop offer free delivery? The Fragrance Shop offers free standard delivery on orders over £40. If your order is under £40, delivery is £2.99. MyTFS members get free express delivery included in their memberships and non-members can get express delivery for £3.49. Other delivery options include next day delivery (£3.99), special Royal Mail delivery (£6.99), DPD next working day delivery (£6.99), Saturday and Sunday delivery, Click + Collect (£1.99 or free on orders over £40), Asda toyou (£3.99) and international delivery (£4.99 - £18.99).

What’s the The Fragrance Shop returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it for a full refund within 90 days of receipt. You can return your orders in-store or you can send it back to The Fragrance Shop. If you’re sending back your order via post, you’ll have to contact The Fragrance Shop customer service.

Can I cancel or change my order? As long as your order hasn’t been dispatched, you can cancel or change your order by contacting The Fragrance Shop or logging into your account and using the options available. If your order has been dispatched, you’ll have to go through the returns process.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, The Fragrance Shop will send you an email confirmation with tracking links inside. Alternatively, you can click ‘Track My Order’ on the website and enter your order or tracking number and postcode to view the status of your order.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Clearpay, Zip and Klarna.

Is there a The Fragrance Shop store near me? There are over 200 The Fragrance Shop stores around the UK. Click ‘Store Finder’ on the website to find your nearest store. Alternatively, you can shop on The Fragrance Shop’s website.

How do I contact the The Fragrance Shop customer service team? To contact The Fragrance Shop customer service, select ‘Send Us An Email’ and fill out the contact form.

How to use The Fragrance Shop discount codes

1. Find the The Fragrance Shop discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 The Fragrance Shop discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout, you’ll see a box that says ‘Promotion Code’. Enter the discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

The Fragrance Shop scentaddict

(Image credit: The Fragrance Shop)

As the largest fragrance retailer in the UK, The Fragrance Shop are experts in perfume, aftershave, cologne and scents for both men and women. Both in-stores and online, shoppers can find luxury designer and celebrity fragrances suited to their preferences and budgets, most of which are exclusive to The Fragrance Shop. If you’re a regular customer at The Fragrance Shop, you might want to consider signing up to a MyTFS membership or the scentaddict programme.

scentaddict from The Fragrance Shop is a membership plan that introduces you to new scents every single month, delivered to your door. Starting from £12 a month your first scentaddict deliver comes with your first chosen scent and a travel-sized case (atomizer) that your scents live in. From every month onwards, scentaddict subscribers will receive the next scent that you can pop into the atomiser for you to use.

Once you subscribe to scentaddict, you can choose from over 500 perfumes or take a quiz to determine which scents you should try next. For inspiration, you can choose from The Fragrance Shop bestsellers, new in, curated and capsule collections. The scentaddict plan from The Fragrance Shop is super flexible, as you can choose a single one-off plan (£18) and 3, 6 and 12 month fixed memberships. This is a great plan if you’re trying to find your signature scent, if you like trying new things, if you’re looking for a gift or you’re a regular shopper at The Fragrance Shop.

How to shop summer perfume at The Fragrance Shop

(Image credit: The Fragrance Shop)

Now that we’re in the summer months, it’s time to find your summer fragrance. Whether you’re planning a staycation or you’re jetting off for a week in the sun, make sure you find your signature summer scent to perfectly encapsulate summer 2022.

At The Fragrance Shop, you can find the ‘Summer Scents’ collection which is full of floral and feminine notes, and delicate long-lasting fragrances for the long summer days. In the collection for women, you can find perfumes from Gucci, Paco Rabbane, Marc Jacobs, Armani, Mugler and Prada. The Daisy perfumes from Marc Jacobs are a go-to for the warmer months and come in the signature flower bottle. The Gucci Bloom and Flora Gorgeous Gardenia are also very popular in the spring and summertime, and you’ll be able to find these scents in The Fragrance Shop’s Summer Sale. For men, the ‘Summer Scents’ collection has colognes from Montblanc, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, Roberto Cavalli, Hawkins & Brimble, Diesel and many more.

If you’re unsure what scent is best for you, use the ‘Fragrance Match’ at The Fragrance Shop. The Fragrance Match is a great way to find your new signature perfume or to find a gift for someone by taking part in a quick quiz. All you have to do is answer a few questions about what smells you enjoy and how much you’re willing to spend and The Fragrance Shop will find you the best fragrances for you based on your responses. From there, you can order them online or head into any The Fragrance Shop stores to try out the scents for yourself.