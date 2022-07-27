Ted Baker discount codes for July 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Ted Baker, sign up to their newsletter. By signing up to their emails, subscribers receive the latest news, inspiration and offers from Ted Baker. When you first sign up, you get 10% off your first order when you spend £200. For more news and content, follow the Ted Baker Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest pages.

Ted Baker offers a student discount in partnership with Student Beans. When you sign up and verify your student status, students will get 15% off their purchases. Ted Baker also has a ‘Refer a Friend’ program. If you refer a friend to Ted Baker, they give you and your friend £25 off their first order when you spend over £150. You can sign up to or use the refer a friend program at the checkout.

Ted Baker has regular sales and deals running throughout the year, with the biggest sales on Black Friday, Boxing Day and in the spring and summer time. Ted Baker has percentage discounts and you can also get extra money off with specific codes advertised on their website. There are also individual sales and deals on Ted Baker products at third-party retailer stores and websites.

FAQs

Does Ted Baker offer free delivery? Ted Baker offers free standard delivery on orders over £100. If your order is under £100, you’ll have to pay £3.95. Ted Baker has multiple delivery options including next and specified delivery (£5), UK Saturday delivery (£8.95), Express International delivery (£25) and Collect from Store (free).

What’s the Ted Baker returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it to get a full refund. To start a return, you’ll need to head to the returns portal or contact the Ted Baker customer service team.

Can I exchange an order? If you want to exchange your order for a different size or colour, you can do so by exchanging your online or in-store order in one of the Ted Baker stores.

Can I cancel or modify my order? If you want to cancel or change your order, you’ll have a short 15-minute window of time to do so. If you miss this window, you’ll have to go through the return process.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking links and information inside. Use these links to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, PayPal, American Express and Klarna.

Is there a Ted Baker store near me? There are over 490 stores across the UK, USA and other countries. On the Ted Baker website, select ‘Find a Store’ to locate your nearest store.

How do I contact the Ted Baker customer service team? To contact Ted Baker customer service, call them on 0808 178 7366, email them on ask.ted@tedbaker.com or start a live chat on their website.

How to use Ted Baker discount codes

1. Find the Ted Baker discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Ted Baker discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. On the right hand side of the checkout page, you’ll see a box that says ‘Enter Promo Code’. Enter the code here and click ‘Apply’.

4. If the discount code is valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

The Ted Baker Spirit of Summer & My Town edits

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

Now that we’re into the summer months, all clothing stores and websites are showing off their summer collections and Ted Baker is no exception. The Ted Baker Spirit of Summer Edit is focused on the British summer time, drawing inspiration from garden parties, cricket matches and afternoons spent in the sun.

The Spirit of Summer Edit from Ted Baker is full of elegant shapes and silhouettes, made from light fabrics like cashmere and linen for ultimate breathability, designed for the UK heatwaves. Summer is the perfect time for bold and colourful patterns and prints for both men and women. The collection has flowy floral dresses, comfy co-ords, tops and t-shirts, swimwear and beach essentials.

Other edits you can find at Ted Baker is ‘My Town’, a fashion and travel collection inspired by different cities around the world. Shoppers can explore London, South Africa, India and California through Ted Baker clothes that are suited to the location. Wherever you’re headed on holiday this summer or if you just want to brighten up your wardrobe, the Spirit of Summer Edit and My Town Edit has everything you could possibly need to add colour and life to your summer clothing.

The Ted Baker summer sale is currently live with up to 60% off clothing, shoes, bags, eyewear, hats, swimwear, accessories and gifts. Shoppers can also get an extra 10% off their orders in the summer sale when they use the code EXTRA10 at checkout.

What can I buy from Ted Baker Homeware?

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

Ted Baker has become well known for its bright patterns contrasted with its muted neutral colours and tailored structuring. This isn’t just the case with their chic clothing, shoes and accessories collections but also the Ted Baker Homeware section. If you’ve always liked a Ted Baker dress and thought “wow, that pattern would make great wallpaper”, now you can actually buy Ted Baker wallpaper, decorations and more for your home.

The Ted Baker Designer Homeware is stocked full of sophisticated and stylish bedding, rugs, towels, wallpaper, water bottles, phone cases and stationary. Well known for their bold prints and colourful patterns, you can find beautiful and feminine duvet covers, pillow cases and sheets, and pieces specifically designed for your bedroom and bathroom.

Some of our favourite prints from Ted Baker Homeware includes oversized florals, dark camouflage, animal print like leopard and tiger, and different colours and shimmers of glitter. In comparison to its OTT prints and textures, you can also choose homeware in more neutral and pastel colours, as well as stationary and phone cases that feature the signature designer logo in gold and silver.

Depending on what you’re shopping for, prices on Ted Baker Homeware start from as little as £15 and go up to £650 for bigger pieces. Homeware and décor from Ted Baker can be found in Ted Baker stores, on the website and at retailers like John Lewis, House of Fraser, Selfridges, Debenhams, Next, Very and many more.