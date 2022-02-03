Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Currys, sign up to their emails a.k.a Currys Perks. Currys Perks is their email newsletter which sends exclusive discounts, competitions and benefits straight to your inbox. Their most exclusive offer which is available now offers subscribers up to 3 months of Apple TV+ for free when they sign up.

The Currys sale is full of deals and discounts all year round. Head to the ‘Deals’ section of the website to shop their latest offers. The deals dropdown also has specific offers like clearance, credit offers, phone and SIM deals and compare deals for TV, broadband and phones.

Currys also run a price promise. If customers find something cheaper at another retailer, Currys will match the price. This includes discount code prices. If you have an old piece of tech that you want to get rid of, you can take part in the Currys trade-in scheme. Trade-in your old tech or appliances and Currys will give you cash or gift cards.

The Currys app is designed to make shopping at Currys easier, especially while you’re on the go. It’s free to download and available on both iOS and Android devices. You can easily shop, share and save products on the app and you can search by scrolling, scanning barcodes and via voice control.

FAQs

Does Currys offer free delivery? Yes. Standard delivery is available on all orders, no matter the cost. If you want next day delivery, you’ll have to pay £5. You can also pick up your order for free in store.

What’s the Currys returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of delivery. Make sure your item is unused and in its original packaging. To start a return, head to the returns page of the Currys website and follow the instructions. Once Currys have received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your item has been dispatched, you will be sent an email with tracking information and links to use to track your order. Alternatively, you can track your order on the Currys website or via Royal Mail and DPD (the courier will be specified in your confirmation email).

What payment methods are available? Currys accepts all major credit and debit cards and American Express. Currys also have finance options available.

Will Currys install my item? Yes. When you order from Currys, you can select delivery and installation and book a time slot. Currys will deliver and install your order on the same day and will get rid of packaging and your old appliance for you. Charges may apply for this but this will be communicated to you at the checkout.

What are Currys’ care services? The Care services that Currys provide are Care & Repair and Instant Replacement. Care & Repair is a service that can be added on to your purchase that provides you with breakdown support and a 7 day fix promise. Other options are available like ‘Ask for a new one after your second repair’ and you won’t have to pay for parts, labour or call outs. Instant Replacement is another service that can be added to your purchase at checkout and this plan instantly replaces your product if it breaks down for three years.

Will Currys repair my item if it breaks? If you purchased the Care & Repair service, the Currys team will repair any issues you might be having with your item.

Is there a Currys store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Store Finder’ on the Currys website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Currys customer service team? To contact Currys, call 0344 561 0000 or start a live chat on their website.

How to use Currys discount codes

1. Find the Currys discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Currys discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout, you’ll see a discount code box. Enter your code into the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and your discount code will be applied to your total.

The Currys Go Greener range

(Image credit: Currys)

Over the past few years, more and more brands, companies and global organisations have made the pledge to go greener. Whether it's making their manufacturing process more sustainable or offering recycling services, many businesses are making steps towards helping clean up the planet.

In an effort to go greener, Currys have created their own Green Tech range. The Green Tech range is full of technology and appliances that use less energy or water. While electricals do make up a lot of waste, we’re always going to need them so by buying products that are better for the environment, you’re helping make a change.

The Currys Green Tech range has the latest washing machines, tumble dryers, fridge freezers, hobs and ovens. All of their green washing machines and dryers are energy efficient and water-saving. Features or phrases to look out for are ‘eco’ and ‘cycles’. For example, on many machines, you can choose ‘eco’ mode which keeps the temperature down for a more eco-friendly wash and you can pick quicker wash cycles to save more water.

The brands included in the Green Tech collection are Aeg, Beko, Bosch, Candy, Grundig, Haier, Hoover, Hotpoint, Indesit, LG, Neff, Samsung and Siemens. By investing in a top quality product, it’ll typically last longer than cheaper alternatives so it will stay out of landfill for longer. If your item is past its best, you can sell it to Currys and they can reuse or recycle it for you.

How to find the best savings at Currys

(Image credit: Currys)

Currys are well known for their sales, especially during big holidays and sales periods like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day and the January sales. In addition to the big sales, Currys also have tons of daily and weekly deals to shop from that can save you tons of money on the latest tech and electronics.

The deals you need to watch out for on Currys are headphones, gaming equipment, TVs, laptops and smart tech. Earbuds and headphones from top brands like Beats and Samsung are extremely popular and you can find some impressive deals on headphones and sound bars together. Gaming equipment also has regular price cuts especially on accessories like keyboards and mice. Currys is also a good retailer to look for games and PS5 restocks. TVs and laptops come with big money off deals like £300 off on the latest models. Smart tech also gets some good discounts especially on smartwatches from Garmin and Fitbit, and home systems from Amazon, Google and Facebook.

To start shopping the Currys sale, head to the ‘Deals’ section of the website. In the dropdown, you can shop the clearance section, credit offers, mobile phone and SIM deals. Currys also lets you compare broadband & TV deals, and you can view the latest offers that their experts recommend. In the deals section, you’ll also find other discounts that aren’t just focused on taking money off. You can also find cashback and payment options, like “Save up to £100 when you buy two or more large kitchen appliances’ and ‘Buy now and pay in 12 months’.