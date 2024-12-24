Live
Best Currys Boxing Day deals 2024
Currys is almost certain to have deals aplenty this year
It's Christmas, everyone, which means family time, festive food and much more besides – but like night follows day, it wouldn't be Christmas without the Boxing Day sales. This year there are sure to be widespread discounts on a whole heap of techy products and devices.
Currys is always one of the best destinations around this time of year, with sales that cover a wide range of categories, including TVs, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and vacuum cleaners among others.
The good news is that you probably won't have to necessarily check out on the day of Boxing Day itself – these deals are likely to run through into early January. Of course, you probably won't want to hold fire for too long, in case stock runs out for particular products.
Want help finding the best prices? We've got you covered. Keep reading to see what happened in the Currys Boxing Day sale, popular product categories and buying advice.
Early Boxing Day deals
Apple's base-level iPad is £40 off right now, making this every bit the Epic Deal ahead of Boxing Day.
Save £130 on this purple and nickel Dyson, with over 60 minutes of run-time.
Save £200 on this excellent 65-inch OLED TV. Or opt for the bigger 77-inch version with £300 off the list price.
Best Currys Boxing Day Product Categories
Currys Boxing Day TV deals
Currys have incredible deals on a range of premium TVs, including Philips, Samsung, Panasonic, LG and more. The Currys website makes it easy to shop TVs by screen size, brand and technology. For example, you can shop 4K Ultra HD, QLED, OLED and 8K.
View all Currys Boxing Day TV deals
Currys Boxing Day Laptop deals
Currys offer the best laptops on the market, from Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Asus, HP and Lenovo. From 2-in-1 laptops to touchscreens, Flips to Chromebooks, Currys have a wide selection that includes ‘Exclusive to Currys’ deals.
View all Currys Boxing Day Laptop deals
Currys Boxing Day Smartphone deals
Looking for a new smartphone? Then the Currys Boxing Day sale is the place to look. In the sale, you can find low prices on Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and much more!
View all Currys Boxing Day Smartphone deals
Currys Boxing Day Headphones deals
Currys has top deals on headphones during Black Friday so we imagine it'll be the same in the Boxing Day sales. There are plenty of options to choose from over-ear, in-ear and on-ear headphones at affordable prices.
View all Currys Boxing Day Headphones deals
Currys Boxing Day Fridge deals
Whether you're looking for a fridge, freezer or both in one, Currys have a full range of refrigeration models on offer. Their fridges and freezers are all available in different sizes, colours, plus you can either pick them up or get them delivered.
View all Currys Boxing Day Fridge deals
Currys Boxing Day Washing Machine deals
Washing machines are popular sellers at Currys all year round. Currys have the best machines and brands in stock, including Hotpoint, LG and Bosch. They also offer home delivery and you can spread the cost.
View all Currys Boxing Day Washing Machine deals
Currys Boxing Day Coffee Machine deals
Currys offer top of the range espresso, bean-to-cup, pod and filter coffee machines. You can get huge discounts on models from Breville, Krups, Nespresso, Philips, Sage and Tassimo. Plus you can get discounted coffee accessories, like pods, beans and flavours.
View all Currys Boxing Day Coffee Machine deals
Currys Boxing Day Kitchen Appliances deals
In addition to their larger kitchen appliances like ovens, hobs and fridges, Currys have a range of smaller kitchen essentials. This includes mixers, blenders, kettles, toasters, air fryers and more.
View all Currys Boxing Day Kitchen Appliances deals
Currys Boxing Day Vacuum deals
Currys have plenty of vacuum cleaners available in their Boxing Day sales including cordless, handheld, steam and robot. Dyson, Henry, Gtech and Shark models are often heavily discounted brands by Currys, so keep your eyes peeled.
View all Currys Boxing Day Vacuum deals
When is the Currys Boxing Day sale?
The Currys Boxing Day sale will start on the 26th December 2024. We're not sure how long it will run for, but we imagine it'll run until New Year's Eve (31st December) and potentially be extended into January.
During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Currys had up to 40% off in its 'Epic Deals' sale, with low prices on TVs, laptops and vacuum cleaners. If the cost of living crisis has been affecting you, Currys is still offering its Buy now, Pay later scheme, so check that off if you're on a tight budget.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Uber-popular headphones
These are some of the most popular headphones on the market, from a brand that people covet. They sound great, with that trademark bassy power, and are a great on-ear pick.
A top-grade two-in-one
If you want a powerful laptop that can convert into an equally capable tablet, look no further. HP's excellent Pavilion x360 in its 14-inch version is a great investment at this sub-£500 price.
The ideal toothbrush gets a deal
This deal looks pretty seismic, and it is indeed a crazy steep reduction (although buying an electric toothbrush at full price is a fool's game). You get a brilliant, fully-featured connected toothbrush at a fraction of its normal price.
Get a mini LED TV for less
It's amazing to observe how mini LED TVs have gone from unfathomably expensive to positively affordable – at least when deals like this come around to soften the blow. Pick up a terrific new display, one that would grace any living room.
The most reliable earbuds going
For the last five years, almost every time I finish reviewing some earbuds I've gone back to my AirPods Pro – they're so comfortable and work with my iPhone amazingly. So, their typical seasonal discount might not be a surprise, but it's still great.
Is this the ultimate haircare accessory?
Dyson loves making the highest-tech version of a device possible, and the Airwrap shows how huge a success that approach can be. The ultimate hair styler, it's normally vanishingly expensive, which makes this early Boxing Day deal a welcome one.
It's Christmas Eve at last – and while that obviously means there's a couple of days before Boxing Day, we're closing in on some major sales and deals. Expect plenty of early reductions, and the highlights to be posted right here in the live blog.