Best Currys Boxing Day deals 2024

It's Christmas, everyone, which means family time, festive food and much more besides – but like night follows day, it wouldn't be Christmas without the Boxing Day sales. This year there are sure to be widespread discounts on a whole heap of techy products and devices.

Currys is always one of the best destinations around this time of year, with sales that cover a wide range of categories, including TVs, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and vacuum cleaners among others.

The good news is that you probably won't have to necessarily check out on the day of Boxing Day itself – these deals are likely to run through into early January. Of course, you probably won't want to hold fire for too long, in case stock runs out for particular products.

Want help finding the best prices? We've got you covered. Keep reading to see what happened in the Currys Boxing Day sale, popular product categories and buying advice.

Best Currys Boxing Day Product Categories

Currys Boxing Day TV deals

Currys have incredible deals on a range of premium TVs, including Philips, Samsung, Panasonic, LG and more. The Currys website makes it easy to shop TVs by screen size, brand and technology. For example, you can shop 4K Ultra HD, QLED, OLED and 8K.

Currys Boxing Day Laptop deals

Currys offer the best laptops on the market, from Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Asus, HP and Lenovo. From 2-in-1 laptops to touchscreens, Flips to Chromebooks, Currys have a wide selection that includes ‘Exclusive to Currys’ deals.

Currys Boxing Day Smartphone deals

Looking for a new smartphone? Then the Currys Boxing Day sale is the place to look. In the sale, you can find low prices on Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and much more!

Currys Boxing Day Headphones deals

Currys has top deals on headphones during Black Friday so we imagine it'll be the same in the Boxing Day sales. There are plenty of options to choose from over-ear, in-ear and on-ear headphones at affordable prices.

Currys Boxing Day Fridge deals

Whether you're looking for a fridge, freezer or both in one, Currys have a full range of refrigeration models on offer. Their fridges and freezers are all available in different sizes, colours, plus you can either pick them up or get them delivered.

Currys Boxing Day Washing Machine deals

Washing machines are popular sellers at Currys all year round. Currys have the best machines and brands in stock, including Hotpoint, LG and Bosch. They also offer home delivery and you can spread the cost.

Currys Boxing Day Coffee Machine deals

Currys offer top of the range espresso, bean-to-cup, pod and filter coffee machines. You can get huge discounts on models from Breville, Krups, Nespresso, Philips, Sage and Tassimo. Plus you can get discounted coffee accessories, like pods, beans and flavours.

Currys Boxing Day Vacuum deals

Currys have plenty of vacuum cleaners available in their Boxing Day sales including cordless, handheld, steam and robot. Dyson, Henry, Gtech and Shark models are often heavily discounted brands by Currys, so keep your eyes peeled.

When is the Currys Boxing Day sale?

The Currys Boxing Day sale will start on the 26th December 2024. We're not sure how long it will run for, but we imagine it'll run until New Year's Eve (31st December) and potentially be extended into January.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Currys had up to 40% off in its 'Epic Deals' sale, with low prices on TVs, laptops and vacuum cleaners. If the cost of living crisis has been affecting you, Currys is still offering its Buy now, Pay later scheme, so check that off if you're on a tight budget.