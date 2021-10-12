Best Black Friday Currys Deals 2021: what to expect this November

The biggest shopping event of the year is on its way: Black Friday 2021 ! Big brands and retailers will be slashing their prices – so how do you know where to shop? If you’re searching for home appliances, gaming, tech and more, Currys is well worth a visit.

Recently rebranded to Currys, the electrical retailer regularly has impressive Black Friday discounts, covering the full range of products, including TVs, cookers, headphones and more.

Popular brands from Currys Black Friday’s past have included Dyson, Panasonic and Phillips, so if you’re on the lookout for a new phone, TV or laptop, Currys is the best place to look.

To see all the deals Currys will be offering this Black Friday, click the link above, or for more direct links to bestselling discounted products, keep reading.

Currys Black Friday Smartphone deals

For the latest and greatest smartphone technology this Black Friday, Currys is the place to be. Currys regularly have great deals on products from leading brands, like Google, Samsung, Motorola and Apple. Speaking of Apple, the company rarely has discounts but third-party retailers like Currys offer reduced prices on Apple products, like iPhones, tablets or MacBooks. Currys aims to offer the best smartphone deals in the UK and help you save money on SIM bundles, contracts and pay as you go deals.

Currys Black Friday TV deals

TVs are always popular in the Black Friday sales and Currys TV deals are no exception. If you’ll be shopping online this Black Friday, the Currys website makes it easy to shop TVs, for example by screen size, by technology and by brand. Philips, Samsung and Panasonic have been big sellers for Currys every Black Friday so we expect to see bigger deals from them this year!

Currys Black Friday Washing Machine deals

As you’ll find out in this article, appliances are one of Currys’ most popular products. Washing machines are often a big seller so if you’re looking for a new laundry upgrade, Currys is your best bet. They have the best machines and brands in stock, including Hotpoint, LG and Bosch. If you’re worried about how you’re going to get your new washing machine home, don’t worry – Currys also offer free home delivery in addition to their Black Friday discounts.

Currys Black Friday Camera deals

Cameras are another best selling product to get at Currys. Whether you’re a camera expert or an aspiring photographer, Currys have every type of camera you could possibly need. Their extensive range includes digital cameras, compact cameras, vlogging equipment, polaroid cameras and lenses. Canon, Nikon and Fujifilm are some of the big brands up for grabs from Currys this Black Friday so make sure you get your hands on one this year.

Currys Black Friday Fridge Freezer deals

Sticking with the homeware theme, Currys have some great options if you’re in need of new refrigeration appliances. Their fridge freezers are available in different sizes, colours and are at great prices – and that’s without a Black Friday deal! If you’re eager to find the best deal on a fridge freezer as soon as possible, make sure to sign up through the Currys Black Friday page to get early bird access to their deals on the day.

