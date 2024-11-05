Best AO.com Black Friday deals 2024

It's November and that means the Black Friday sales are fast approaching. In fact, some retailers have already started listing their deals, and that includes AO.com.

The online store has everything you could possibly need for around your home, and it's got a whole load of discounts already available. There'll be even more as we approach the Black Friday weekend.

So, here's everything you need to know about the AO.com Black Friday deals, including all the offers we've found already.

Best AO.com Black Friday deals

Best AO.com Black Friday Product Categories

AO.com early Black Friday TV deals

AO.com has an extensive range of TVs, home cinema kit and accessories on offer. BIg brand items from the likes of Samsung, Hisense, Sony and LG are often heavily discounted at AO.com, and you can find low prices on a plethora of sizes and resolutions.

AO.com early Black Friday laptop deals

As experts in consumer tech, AO.com is a go-to retailer for all things computing, including laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors and other accessories. ASUS, HP, Acer and Lenovo laptops always have great deals on them, so make sure to check these out on Black Friday.

AO.com early Black Friday laundry deals

In the AO.com Black Friday sale, laundry appliances are sure to be heavily discounted. Stay tuned for deals on washing machines, tumble dryers, washing dryers and other laundry accessories. Integrated or built-in are also available, plus AO.com will deliver and install for you.

AO.com early Black Friday floorcare deals

A new vacuum cleaner, mop or steamer are popular products that everyone will be looking for in the Black Friday sales. AO.com always have a range of price cuts on vacuums and other floorcare products from big brands like Shark, Hoover and Bosch, and Black Friday is no exception.

When will the AO.com Black Friday sale start?

Black Friday officially takes place on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday, so it falls on 29 November this year. However, many retailers launch their deals early and will offer great bargains in the weeks leading up to the day itself.

That includes AO.com which has already launched its Black Friday page and is offering select deals ahead of time. You can also sign up to be informed by email on the top deals coming up.

Best Reasons To Shop at AO.com for Black Friday

Thousands of products, from consumer tech to large appliances.

Big name brands all in one place.

Regular sales and clearances for cheap prices all year round.

Delivery options, including nominated and next day delivery.

Free 100 day returns.

Price match promise on all products, even during Black Friday.

Hassle free installation from AO.com experts.

Multiple payment options.

Discount codes available all year round.

AO Repair & Care insurance policy.

Trade-in deals on select appliances.

Tips for shopping the AO.com Black Friday sale

To get the best deals possible this Black Friday, you need to be prepared, which is where we come in with our tips on how to shop the AO.com Black Friday sale. For tips on other retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Very and ASOS, click those links!

1. Create a wishlist

Wherever you're shopping, always start off by creating a wishlist. On Black Friday, you almost have to be as quick as possible to get the deal you want, so it’s best to start off with a plan going in.

Making a wishlist means you won’t waste time flicking through the sales, you'll only stick to what you need and it saves you from finding something you love and finding out it’s already out of stock. You can either create a physical wishlist with a pen and paper or a digital wishlist by bookmarking webpages or adding items to your basket, ready for checkout on Black Friday.

2. Do your research

Whether it’s the products or the retailer, it’s important to do research before you start shopping. For the product, check its original price and protection policy. This gives you an idea on how good the deals are and if it’s a big tech product, you can make sure it’ll be protected. AO.com has AO Repair & Care insurance policies, plus it'll install big products for you, so you won't have to worry about calling outside help which could potentially result in damages.

For the retailer, check delivery details and return policies. If the item isn’t going to get to you for months, it’s important to have this information so you can decide if you really want it or not. You'll also want to check the returns policy, specifically how easy it it to return your product and how long the returns period is.

3. Check previous Black Friday deals

Checking the previous Black Friday deals is always helpful as it gives you an idea of what to expect from this year's sale. Black Friday is a way for retailers to clear out last year’s stock in preparation for newer models, so this will also help you find what you want on the day. In 2023, AO.com had low prices on TVs, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and other large appliances, so we hope to see more of the same in 2024.

4. Price match promise

One of the perks of shopping at AO.com is that it offers a price match promise on all items, even products involved in sales or clearances. If you find a product that’s advertised on AO.com that’s cheaper elsewhere, AO.com will match the price so you can get the best prices possible. It will also match delivery costs and discount codes.

All you need to do is call AO.com customer service with the product number, price and website of the other retailer. From there, the company will compare the prices and refund you the difference. With the cost of living crisis, saving a few pounds here and there makes a world of difference, so look out for this when you shop the AO.com Black Friday sale.

5. Use AO.com discount codes

AO.com has exclusive discount codes available for shoppers to use all year round, including on items involved in sales and clearances. At AO.com, you can also use multiple discount codes in one order, so if you have a code for a washing machine and another code for a vacuum cleaner, you can use both when you checkout.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, you should be able to use AO.com discount codes during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales too. For more guidance on shopping at AO.com on Black Friday, check out AO.com’s Black Friday Tips and Tricks.

Does AO.com offer a price match guarantee?

If you're worrying about affording Christmas this year, you can take full advantage of a price match guarantee can help you save more money this Black Friday.

AO.com is always looking for the best prices for its customers, which is why it offers a price match guarantee all year round, even on Black Friday.

AO.com matches the price on every product it sells against other retailers to help you find the best prices. It also matches discount codes and sales. Just call AO.com with the product number, price and website of the other retailer, and it'll compare the prices and refund you the difference.

AO.com Clearance sale

For extra deals before, during and after Black Friday, AO.com has a brilliant clearance sale that runs all year round. The AO.com Clearance is full of low and discounted prices on hundreds of products. This clearance is an 'everything must go' style sale where you can find discounts on last season products.

For more money off at AO.com, you can get an extra 10% off when you use the code SAVE10 on select products. If the product is applicable for this offering, there will be a red banner on the right corner of the product.

