Best Very Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year

Black Friday a.k.a the biggest shopping event of the year is on the horizon. Following last year’s Black Friday sales suffering from global supply chain issues, this year’s Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are shaping up to be the best ever. But with so many retailers to choose from, it can be hard to find the best prices.

Online department store retailer, Very is a top contender in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab). Very has sales running throughout the year and have price drops on a range of popular brands and products.

In 2021, the Very Black Friday sale had tons of low prices on toys, fashion, electronics, gaming and fitness products. Judging from the sales from Very in 2022, we expect Black Friday to have even lower prices across all departments, including Very collaborations and big name brands, like Dyson, Samsung and Apple.

Black Friday takes place on Friday 25th November 2022, but Very is known to kick off their deals early in the run-up to the event. While you might not need this page right now, keep it bookmarked so you can find the best offers from Very, this Black Friday.

Keep reading for the best early deals from the Very Black Friday sale, plus its most popular product categories and shopping tips for the big day.

When will the Very Black Friday sale start?

Expected start date: Friday 4th November

In 2021, Very launched its Black Friday sale 3 weeks ahead of the official date so shoppers had plenty of time to shop the best deals from Very. Taking this into account, we predict that Very will set off their deals early this year too, so keep your eyes peeled for the first Friday of November, which is the 4th.

Best Very Black Friday Product Categories

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday TV deals (opens in new tab)

In the Very Black Friday sale, you'll find a full range of the latest televisions, including 4K, OLED, HD, smart and more. From top brands like LG, Samsung, Toshiba and Hisense, you can save hundreds of pounds on a new TV from Very.

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday Laptop deals (opens in new tab)

Very has huge Black Friday price drops on computing essentials, including laptops from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Apple. On select laptops, shoppers can also claim cashback to save extra on new purchases.

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday Smartwatch deals (opens in new tab)

Wearable tech is one of the most popular categories at Very, so if you're looking for a new one, check out Very this Black Friday. Smartwatches and fitness trackers from Garmin, Fitbit and Apple are all expected to be discounted so stay tuned.

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday Home & Kitchen deals (opens in new tab)

Very has a full range of home and kitchen offers so you can redecorate your whole home for cheap. Keep an eye out for individual deals on select products, like pillows and candles.

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday Fashion deals (opens in new tab)

Fashion is one of the best categories to shop at Very, with low prices on clothes, jewellery, shoes and other accessories. This Black Friday, you'll be able to find price drops from a range of designer brands, including Calvin Klein, Versace, Vivienne Westwood and more.

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday Beauty deals (opens in new tab)

Very is best known for its range of beauty products and in their Black Friday sale, they have over 500 perfume, makeup and gift sets to choose from. There are huge discounts on brands like Paco Rabbane, Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, Elemis, Benefit and more.

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday Toys deals (opens in new tab)

Very has amazing deals on toys and games for the whole family. There are hundreds of dolls, board games, puzzles and outdoor games available, plus cheap offers on baby & preschool ages.

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday Gaming deals (opens in new tab)

At Very, there are plenty of deals on gaming products, like consoles, monitors, games and more. You'll also find gaming bundles where you can buy a device and get accessories at a cheaper price.

Best Reasons To Shop at Very for Black Friday

Low prices on a range of products and categories

Big name brands all in one place

Regular clearance and holiday sales

Easily filter by price range and customer rating

MyVery app has access to exclusive discounts, easy tracking and ordering

Tons of delivery options, including next day

Easy returns and refunds

Pay in instalments with Very Pay

Very Protect: accidental damage and breakdown cover, unlimited repairs and replacements

Tips for shopping the Very Black Friday sale

To get the best deals possible this Black Friday, you need to be prepared. Below are our tips on how to shop the Very Black Friday sale. For tips on other retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab), Argos, Currys and John Lewis, click those links!

1. Create a wishlist

Start off by creating a wishlist. On Black Friday, there’s a lot of chaos to be as quick as possible to get the deal you want, so it’s best to start off with a plan. Create a wishlist of products that you want to buy and stick to it. Making a wishlist also means you won’t waste time flicking through the sales and it also saves you from finding something you love and then finding out it’s already sold out.

You can create a physical wishlist with a pen and paper or a digital wishlist by bookmarking webpages. On Very, you can click the heart in the right hand corner of the product to save the item for later.

2. Do your research

Whether it’s products or the retailer, it’s important to do some research before you start shopping. For the specific product, check its original price and protection policy. This helps you get an idea on how good the deals are and if it’s a big tech product, you can make sure it’ll be protected. Very has Very Protect on things like TVs and laptops so you can be sure you'll get unlimited replacements and accidental coverage when you shop at Very.

For the retailer, check delivery details and return policies. If the item isn’t going to get to you for months, it’s important that you have this information so you can decide if you really want it or not. You'll also want to make sure the item can be returned, how you do it and how many days you have to return it.

3. Check previous Black Friday deals

Checking the previous Black Friday deals is helpful as it gives you an idea of what to expect from this year's sale. Black Friday is a way for retailers to clear out last year’s stock in preparation for newer models, so this will also help you find what you want on the day. In 2021, Very had tons of low prices on toys, fashion, electronics, gaming and fitness products, so keep an eye on that this year.

4. Use Very discount codes

Very offers exclusive discount codes all year round so you can get extra money off your purchases. While we're not 100% sure if you can use discount codes during the Very Black Friday sale, you can use Very discount codes (opens in new tab) in the run-up to the event to save extra cash.