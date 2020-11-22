Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset and kitchen stuff GALORE

It's the time of the year when everyone wants the Best Black Friday deals and traditionally, the John Lewis Black Friday deals have been among the best. They have to pay for those Christmas adverts somehow, y'know?
The John Lewis Black Friday sale – or John Lewis & Partners Black Friday sale, to give it its full name – may not have the broad appeal of the Amazon Black Friday deals or the Argos Black Friday sale. However, for those who want solid, reliable deals on real quality products – as opposed to what the unkind might call 'a right load of old tut' – John Lewis is THE go-to destination at this time of year, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.
So if you want Le Creuset deals, top quality kitchen appliance deals, OLED TV deals and all the rest of the paraphernalia of the middle class British existence, these John Lewis Black Friday deals are the ones to head for.
Reasons to shop at John Lewis & Partners
- 'Never knowingly undersold' price match on prices at all shops that aren't online only
- Two-year warranty on practically everything
- Extended warranties on white goods
- Affordable extended warranties and accidental damage insurance
- Free Click & Collect for orders over £30
- Click & Collect from Co-Op and Booths stores
- Collect+ from over 7000 local shops for just £3.50
- Free UK Mainland Delivery for orders over £50
- Next & Named Day Delivery starting from £6.95
- Delivery to 38 countries starting from £7.50
John Lewis Black Friday deals: quick links
- Le Creuset deals: Up to 40% off the world's favourite premium cookware
- OLED and QLED TV deals: Save £100 on 2020 Sony A9 OLED TV| All the TV deals
- Dyson deals: Save £50 on Small Ball Animal 2 | More vacuum cleaner offers
- Nespresso deals: Save up to £69 on the very best Nespresso machines |
- Small kitchen appliances: Save up to £100 on Kenwood, Dualit, Magimix and more
- Cheap washing machines: Save up to £200 on Bosch, Samsung, Miele, John Lewis
- Cheap ovens and hobs: Save up to £250 on Bosch, Neff, AEG, John Lewis
- More home deals: Shop all home & furniture offers
- Ring smart security deals: Save up to £80 on doorbells and security systems
- Laptops: Save £150 on HP ENVY 13 laptop | More computing & tablet offers
- Headphones: Save on Bose and Sony noise cancelling & up to £60 off Beats
- Wireless speaker deals: Save big on Bose, Ultimate Ears, Sonos, Roberts
- Phone deals: Mobile phone offers
- Tablets: Save up to £60 on Samsung Tablets
- Apple deals: Save on AirPods, MacBook Air, iPad and iPhone
- Sony deals: Save on headphones, TVs and cameras
- Beauty: Save on Philips Lumea, makeup and more | Hair & personal care offers
- Fragrance: Up to 20% off perfume and aftershave from Tom Ford, Chanel and more
- Fashion: Womenswear offers | Menswear offers
- Fitness: Sports & leisure offers
- Travel: Luggage & Travel offers
- Kids: Toys offers | Nursery offers | Baby & child offers
The best John Lewis Black Friday deals
John Lewis TV deals
Sony Bravia KD55A8 (2020) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 55 inch | Was £1,599 | Now: £1,299 | Save £300
This Black Friday deal is proving hugely popular and no wonder. A 55" OLED HDR 4K Sony TV for £1,299 is a steal. It was given the full five stars in its review on What Hi-Fi so you know you're getting a top quality TV. This is the winter TV upgrade you've been waiting for. Free delivery and five-year guarantee included.
View Deal
Sony Bravia LED HDR 4K TV | Now: £649 | £50 discount when bought with Sony HT-G700 sound bar
This is a great price on a superb 2020-range 4K TV from Sony on its own. However, if you want to pair this TV with a quality sound bar, too, then you can get a £50 discount on the bundle right now. The sound bar is the equally premium Sony HT-G700, meaning you truly invest in next-gen video and audio.View Deal
John Lewis kitchen and home deals
Le Creuset 3-ply pan set| Was £499 | Now £306 | Save £193
Comprising of a 14cm non-stick milk pan, 24cm non-stick frying pan and 18cm and 20cm saucepans with lids, this John Lewis exclusive has all the pans most people will ever need. The 3-ply construction gives rapid and even heating and they are also VERY plush. Works on all hob types. The saving is impressive. View Deal
- Shop all Le Creuset deals at John Lewis – there are LOTS of them
Nespresso Vertuo Next by Magimix| Was: £190 | Now: £130 | Saving: £60
This is the BIG BOY of the Nespresso range and can turn out whole mugs of coffee, as well as intense epsressos in a variety of smaller sizes. This deal not only nets you money off, it also comes with 100 free capsules, via an easy online redemption process. In a chrome finish, this is the most premium machine in the sale, but there are plenty of cheaper options as well…View Deal
Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Espresso Coffee Machine | Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £30
A £30 price cut in the John Lewis Black Friday sale means that this stylish and highly-capable Lavazza espresso machine can be bagged now for just £49.99. It's available at this price point in both red and white colourways, too. The system has a 600ml capacity tank, a 10-bar pressure system and a auto-off function. Affordable and easy to use.View Deal
Washing machines, tumble dryers, washer dryers up to £200 off
There's £200 off a top-of-the-line Miele, but also up to £100 off more affordable machines from AEG and John Lewis. Samsung laundry appliances get a free extended warranty (5 years instead of 2) and discounts of between £170 and, erm, £0. View Deal
Ovens, hobs and more up to £250 off
Whether you're after a range, a hob, an oven or even an extractor fan, there is something for you here. All of the biggest names in kitchen appliances are represented, including Smeg, Bosch, Neff, AEG, Miele and more. There's even some microwaves on offer.View Deal
Numatic Henry Plus Vacuum Cleaner | Was: £159.99 | Now: £119.99 | Saving: £40
The original and best Henry vacuum is available here in its Plus variant with a very welcome £40 price cut. You get the vacuum itself, which is super powerful and features a long 12.5 metre cable, huge internal 9-litre capacity and versatile tool set, for just £199.99. You also get 5 vacuum bags in the box, too, meaning you are setup in terms of cleaning for a long time to come. A-rated for cleaning, and now cheaper.View Deal
Dyson V8 Absolute Extra | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100
This is still the best handheld, cordless vac you can get, if your main interest is dealing with spills, cleaning shelves and valeting your car or yacht. With powerful suction and the extension tube you see in the pic, it's also not bad at all on carpets and hard floors. £100 off is a great deal. So great, in fact, that this has sold out.View Deal
Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 | Was £249 | Noww £199 | Save £50
A lightweight and manoeuvrable Dyson upright, this has a HEPA filter and a brush head specifically for pet hair – but it will make an equally good purchase for a home with no pets. Unlike the V8 above, this offer is still on, and £50 is a solid saving.View Deal
John Lewis tech deals
Apple iMac 21.5-inch (2019) | Was: £1,100 | Now: £949 | Saving: £150
This Apple iMac system is perfect for the home office, and delivers a quality selection of internal hardware and an Ultra HD 4K display, too. You get a Intel Core i3 CPU, 1TB of storage, a Radeon Pro 555X GPU and 8GB of RAM. The machine has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on John Lewis. Now £150 off.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5 | Now from £349 | Save up to £70
A smartwatch at smart price, choose between the 40mm or the 44m version of Apple's latest Watch in colours including Pink Sand, Space Grey and Pure Platinum. All models come with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.View Deal
John Lewis audio deals
Sennheiser PXC550 II Wireless Headphones | Was: £269 | Now: £179 | Saving: £80
This cracking pair of Sennheiser wireless headphones is currently reduced by £80 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. The PXC550 are an audiophile's dream, with powerful speaker drivers partnered with active noise-cancelling technology, a long-lasting 30-hour battery life between charges, and Bluetooth with aptX support. The set is also works with a smart device's voice assistant and has a mic so calls can be taken while wearing them, too.View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 | Was: £300 | Now: £260 | Saving: £40
Bang & Olufsen are one of the world's biggest names in audio, and right here its super stylish and premium Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones are reduced by £40 down to £260. These come with a 2-year guarantee, too, and deliver Qi wireless charging as well.View Deal
Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was: £136.99 | Now: £124.99 | Saving: £12
John Lewis has the Apple AirPods with Charging Case available at a great price right now, which matches Amazon in terms of cost. You get Amazon's 2-year guarantee included as well. John Lewis also has the Apple AirPods Pro in stock, too, although naturally those cost more. Both sets are ideal for Apple iPhone users, and would make great Christmas gifts.View Deal
Bose Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker with Voice Recognition and Control | Was: £329 | Now: £279 | Saving: £50
Bose are one of the foremost names in audio all the way round the world, and right here its stylish and powerful Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker is reduced by £50 at John Lewis. That price point is baggable on both the black and silver models, too. This speaker comes loaded with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa AI and voice control functionality as well, making it an ideal tool to stream music throughout your kitchen of living rooms.View Deal
John Lewis style and grooming deals
Up to 20% off a huge range of after shave and perfume
Stock up for Christmas gifts for loved ones, or yourself with savings on a VAST range of perfumes and aftershaves. There's something for everyone, from premium Tom Ford scents to Clinique handbag sprays. View Deal
Over 650 beauty reductions | Save up to 50%
Save big on brands including Bobbi Brown, Georgio Armani, Nude By Nature, Sisley, Urban Decay and many more. So whether you want to stock up on moisturisers, make-up, shower gels or hair accessories this is the sale for you to check out.View Deal
Philips Lumea IPL BRI954/00 hair removal device | Now: £325 | Save £74.99
Is your favourite waxing or laser salon closed? No problem – with an IPL device you can take care of hair removal at home. The pulsed light prevents hair from growing back and just three treatments can result in hair reduction of up to 92%. To maintain, simply touch up every four weeks and eight touch-ups, enjoy hair-free smooth skin for six months.View Deal
Ted Baker Jean Linen Tailored Fit Suit Jacket | Was: £289 | Now: £86.70 | Saving: £202.30
A massive reduction here of over £200 means this designer Ted Baker suit jacket is now available for just £86.70. It's available at that price point in a wide-variety of sizes, too, and has a regular length and it built from 100 per cent linen.View Deal
More of the Best John Lewis Black Friday deals
When do John Lewis Black Friday deals start?
The John Lewis Black Friday sale started on Friday 20 November. Additionally, on the official John Lewis website, the retailers states that Black Friday "will take place on Friday 27 November" and that the store will "have a wide range of Black Friday deals available on the day, and in case you happen to miss out on any discounts, Black Friday is quickly followed by Cyber Monday - 30 November 2020 - for another chance at finding some pre-Christmas bargains."
So that means 10 whole days of John Lewis Black Friday deals this year. That differs to previous years as John Lewis tends to keep its offerings very much restricted to the core Black Friday days of Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday. This year is different, though, no doubt due to 2020's unique circumstances, with John Lewis Black Friday deals going live earlier than usual.
