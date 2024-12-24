Best Argos Boxing Day deals

As 2024 comes to a close, there are lots of tasty holiday deals to be found – and Argos went early, ahead of Boxing Day, with plenty of promotions. This is just the beginning of the retailer's sales – with many more deals expected to appear.

I've been rounding-up the best Argos deals for years now – whether Black Friday, Boxing Day, or New Year's – and in this live hub will be updating the availability of the best Boxing Day deals that you'll find from the retailer. Whether gaming, TVs, tablets, Lego or anything else tech, there's something for everyone.

Early Boxing Day deals

Apple MacBook Air M3 2024: was £1,099 now £849 at Argos The latest version of Apple's super-popular 13-inch laptop delivers a silent yet powerful experience – as there's no fan on board to bother your ears. The M3 processor offers brilliant longevity, too, which makes this laptop a superb workhorse – whether for work, play or both.

Shark Stratos: was £250 now £149 at Argos Spring clean anyone? Argos has the best deal going on Shark's Stratos vacuum, plus it comes with anti-hair wrap and pet tool. It's a great cleaner and massive discount – which betters what I've seen on Shark's own website right now.

Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was £150 now £120 at Argos Save on this 2660-piece model of the world's most famous wizarding school – yhis set even includes the infamous flying car and Womping Willo from the second movie! You'll need to use the LEGO20 code at checkout for the £30 reduction though – so don't forget!