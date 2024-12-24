Best Argos Boxing Day deals

Live
As 2024 comes to a close, there are lots of tasty holiday deals to be found – and Argos went early, ahead of Boxing Day, with plenty of promotions. This is just the beginning of the retailer's sales – with many more deals expected to appear.
I've been rounding-up the best Argos deals for years now – whether Black Friday, Boxing Day, or New Year's – and in this live hub will be updating the availability of the best Boxing Day deals that you'll find from the retailer. Whether gaming, TVs, tablets, Lego or anything else tech, there's something for everyone.
Early Boxing Day deals
The latest version of Apple's super-popular 13-inch laptop delivers a silent yet powerful experience – as there's no fan on board to bother your ears. The M3 processor offers brilliant longevity, too, which makes this laptop a superb workhorse – whether for work, play or both.
Spring clean anyone? Argos has the best deal going on Shark's Stratos vacuum, plus it comes with anti-hair wrap and pet tool. It's a great cleaner and massive discount – which betters what I've seen on Shark's own website right now.
The deal that rocked Black Friday sales returns! There's 5% off the PS5 Pro – which, by the way, has 45% more graphical processing power than the standard PS5.
It's virtual insanity – at this price, the PSVR2 is much better value than every before. And, thanks to a recent update, it can now be used with a PC – not only the PS5. Amazon offers a deal for a little less – but the waiting period for delivery is much longer.
The 'pro' PS5 controller (ideal for your new PS5 Pro!) can be adjusted and reprogrammed, while the thumbstick modules can be swapped out with replacements. It's cheaper at Argos than anywhere else right now!
Lego Super Mario sets have proven popular recently, with this Bowser deal having previously sold out. Now King Koopa is back, with the code LEGO20 offering a further discount at checkout.
Save on this 2660-piece model of the world's most famous wizarding school – yhis set even includes the infamous flying car and Womping Willo from the second movie! You'll need to use the LEGO20 code at checkout for the £30 reduction though – so don't forget!
There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B4, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package. And it's £50 cheaper than it was even in the Black Friday sale in November!
Air Fryers are all the rage at the moment – and if you struggled over Christmas to get everything cooked up correctly then now's the time to invest in a decent offer. Ideal for roast potatoes and plenty more besides, this addition to your main oven could be a game-changer. Especially at half price.
Taking a moment to note that, in addition to Argos' best deals, there are plenty of other places to shop.
That's why the T3 team is also tracking the best sales from other major retailers. So be sure to check out the links below for some other competitive offers.
Here's a tasty deal on one of T3's 5-star rated laptops of 2024: the super Asus ROG with an AMD Ryzen R7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX4060 graphics card has a special discount with the code GAMING10 at checkout. That makes it cheaper than Currys, Amazon, or anywhere else for that matter.
