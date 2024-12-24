Best John Lewis Boxing Day deals 2024 LIVE

John Lewis is renowned for offering premium products from top brands, and its Boxing Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to snag your favourites at incredible prices. The sale is on, so savvy shoppers can browse the deals ahead of Boxing Day right now!
From luxurious Le Creuset cookware to stylish Ted Baker fashion and cutting-edge tech like Bose headphones and Sony TVs, John Lewis’s Boxing Day Sale is always packed with deals across beauty, fashion, homeware, and electronics.
If you're looking to upgrade your tech, update your style, or transform your living space, this sale delivers incredible savings on essential items. Below, you'll find our favourite offers, from affordable AirPods to bargain Dyson deals. Let the savings commence!
Editor's highlights
Upgrade your sound game! The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with MagSafe (USB-C) delivers adaptive audio, Active Noise Cancellation so good it’s like muting the world, and super comfy earbuds that actually stay put. Pair seamlessly, charge effortlessly, and enjoy 6 hours of battery life on the go. Don't just hear – experience.
The Clinique Glowing Skin Must-Haves Skincare Gift Set includes everything you need for radiant, hydrated skin: a gentle cleanser, bestselling moisturizer, and refreshing eye cream. Perfect for self-care or gifting, this set is a skincare superstar that leaves skin soft, smooth, and ready to shine.
Transform your hair routine with the Dyson Airwrap ID Straight + Wavy in stunning Strawberry Bronze. Style smarter, not harder – this tool curls, smooths, and volumises without extreme heat. With personalised settings and next-gen tech, it’s your hair’s new BFF. Gorgeous results, less damage.
Dive into the future of entertainment with the Samsung 85" Neo QLED 8K TV. Jaw-dropping 8K clarity, Dolby Atmos sound that surrounds you, and AI upscaling for all your favourites. Wrapped in sleek Infinity One Design, it’s a cinematic experience, not just a TV. Upgrade your living room, big time!
These open-ear Bluetooth headphones deliver premium audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings. Lightweight, secure, and perfect for workouts or all-day wear, they’re the ultimate blend of safety and style. Music, calls, and comfort – no compromises.
Best category offers
Elevate your audio experience with John Lewis's Apple headphone offers. Enjoy up to £50 off select AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C), now £179 (was £229). Experience premium sound quality and seamless connectivity at unbeatable prices.
Dyson Haircare: Save up to £80
Save up to £80 on Dyson haircare right now. From the iconic Airwrap to the powerful Supersonic hair dryer, these styling heroes deliver salon-quality results with innovative, heat-safe technology. Smooth, curl, or dry effortlessly while protecting your hair.
Level up your activewear game with up to 50% off Sweaty Betty. From buttery-soft leggings to versatile layers, this is your chance to snag premium workout gear for less. Look good, feel great, and crush your fitness goals in style – because who said performance can’t be chic?
Stay classic and cosy with 30% off Barbour at John Lewis. From timeless wax jackets to stylish knitwear, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with heritage pieces built to last. Whether for country strolls or city adventures, Barbour brings iconic style at an irresistible price.
Transform your space with 20 per cent off on stunning sofas and armchairs. From cosy corner pieces to chic statement designs, it’s the perfect time to create a living room you love. Elevate comfort, redefine style, and bring fresh vibes to your home because every seat should feel like the best seat.
When is the John Lewis Boxing Day sale?
John Lewis launched its Boxing Day sale online on Christmas Eve, December 24th, with in-store sales commencing on December 27th. This schedule allows customers to access discounts online before physical stores reopen after the Christmas break.
It's important to note that all John Lewis stores remain closed on Boxing Day to give staff an extra day at home with their families during the festive break.
For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it's advisable to check the official John Lewis website or contact your local store as the date approaches.
For festives foodies
Say goodbye to mealtime chaos with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, the ultimate multitasker for anyone who’s ever tried (and failed) to serve dinner all at once. With two independent cooking zones, it’s like having a sous chef who doesn’t talk back. Want crispy fries in one drawer and juicy chicken in the other? Done. It even syncs cooking times, so nothing’s left going cold – or burning. With 7.6L of space, it feeds a crowd without breaking a sweat. Healthier meals, faster cooking, and less washing up? The Ninja Foodi is here to save your dinner and your sanity!
Pan-tastic offer
Upgrade your cooking game with the Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish Set of 2. Perfect for everything from bubbling lasagnas to gooey brownies, these dishes are as versatile as your culinary dreams. They’re tough, stylish, and even dishwasher-friendly for when the post-dinner cleanup isn't your vibe. Bonus points – they go from oven to table effortlessly, so you can pretend you’re a fancy chef without breaking a sweat. Cook, serve, and impress with a sprinkle of Le Creuset magic.
