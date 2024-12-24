Best John Lewis Boxing Day deals 2024 LIVE

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis is renowned for offering premium products from top brands, and its Boxing Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to snag your favourites at incredible prices. The sale is on, so savvy shoppers can browse the deals ahead of Boxing Day right now!

View all Boxing Day deals at John Lewis

From luxurious Le Creuset cookware to stylish Ted Baker fashion and cutting-edge tech like Bose headphones and Sony TVs, John Lewis’s Boxing Day Sale is always packed with deals across beauty, fashion, homeware, and electronics.

If you're looking to upgrade your tech, update your style, or transform your living space, this sale delivers incredible savings on essential items. Below, you'll find our favourite offers, from affordable AirPods to bargain Dyson deals. Let the savings commence!

Editor's highlights

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was £159 now £109 at John Lewis These open-ear Bluetooth headphones deliver premium audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings. Lightweight, secure, and perfect for workouts or all-day wear, they’re the ultimate blend of safety and style. Music, calls, and comfort – no compromises.

Best category offers

AirPods: up to £50 off Elevate your audio experience with John Lewis's Apple headphone offers. Enjoy up to £50 off select AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C), now £179 (was £229). Experience premium sound quality and seamless connectivity at unbeatable prices.

Dyson Haircare: Save up to £80 Save up to £80 on Dyson haircare right now. From the iconic Airwrap to the powerful Supersonic hair dryer, these styling heroes deliver salon-quality results with innovative, heat-safe technology. Smooth, curl, or dry effortlessly while protecting your hair.

Sweaty Betty: up to 50% off Level up your activewear game with up to 50% off Sweaty Betty. From buttery-soft leggings to versatile layers, this is your chance to snag premium workout gear for less. Look good, feel great, and crush your fitness goals in style – because who said performance can’t be chic?

Barbour: 30% off Stay classic and cosy with 30% off Barbour at John Lewis. From timeless wax jackets to stylish knitwear, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with heritage pieces built to last. Whether for country strolls or city adventures, Barbour brings iconic style at an irresistible price.

20% off Sofas & Armchairs Transform your space with 20 per cent off on stunning sofas and armchairs. From cosy corner pieces to chic statement designs, it’s the perfect time to create a living room you love. Elevate comfort, redefine style, and bring fresh vibes to your home because every seat should feel like the best seat.

When is the John Lewis Boxing Day sale?

John Lewis launched its Boxing Day sale online on Christmas Eve, December 24th, with in-store sales commencing on December 27th. This schedule allows customers to access discounts online before physical stores reopen after the Christmas break.

It's important to note that all John Lewis stores remain closed on Boxing Day to give staff an extra day at home with their families during the festive break.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it's advisable to check the official John Lewis website or contact your local store as the date approaches.