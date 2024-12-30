As we head into a new year, the January sales are renowned for offering some of the best deals in the core areas that T3 covers – tech, home and active. That's why our expert team has been rounding up the best sales from the key retailers, such as Amazon, Currys, Argos and many more.

Here, we've curated the best-of-the-best deals from those considered round-ups – which are linked below – to highlight the absolute best deals available right now. The team will be scouring the web for other bargains throughout the extended holidays too, so keep your eyes here for the top bargains.

Best January Sales Tech Deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £299 now £169 at EE Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are award-winning and among the best you can buy. The price has tumbled to its lowest ever this Boxing Day – with EE undercutting the price from any other retailers.

LG OLED B4 48-inch TV: was £899 now £699 at Amazon The entry model in LG's 2024 range delivers anything but 'entry' picture quality. This superb traditional OLED panel deliver pictures with perfect contrast, making it ideal for movies, TV and gaming (thanks to four HDMI 2.1 ports), with image quality among the best in the business.

Best January Sales Home Deals

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £189.99 at Currys Currys undercuts the price of other retailers on this particularly popular air fryer, with a tasty discount as part of the Boxing Day promotions. If you couldn't get everything in the oven this Christmas gone, then here's the solution for next time!

Shark Stratos: was £250 now £149 at Argos Getting ready for a thorough clean after Christmas? Argos has the very best deal on Shark's Stratos vacuum, including the anti-hair wrap and pet tool. It's a massive discount on a great vac – and Argos betters any other retailer selling it!

Best January Sales Fitness Deals

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £289.99 now £199 at Amazon The mid-range Forerunner 255 has just dropped to its lowest price ever on Boxing Day. The smartwatch has a 14-day battery life, and you can also access the Garmin Coach feature, which can help you train for a 5K, 10K or half-marathon easily.

Oura Horizon Smart Ring (Gen 3): was £299 now £199 at Amazon The third gen Oura Ring is back down to its best price of the year – making it a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around. Ideal to start that January fitness kick!