New Year deals are live – The 10 best bargains picked by T3's expert team
The best of the New Year sales from Currys, Argos, Amazon and more
As we head into a new year, the January sales are renowned for offering some of the best deals in the core areas that T3 covers – tech, home and active. That's why our expert team has been rounding up the best sales from the key retailers, such as Amazon, Currys, Argos and many more.
Here, we've curated the best-of-the-best deals from those considered round-ups – which are linked below – to highlight the absolute best deals available right now. The team will be scouring the web for other bargains throughout the extended holidays too, so keep your eyes here for the top bargains.
Best January Sales Tech Deals
Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are award-winning and among the best you can buy. The price has tumbled to its lowest ever this Boxing Day – with EE undercutting the price from any other retailers.
The entry model in LG's 2024 range delivers anything but 'entry' picture quality. This superb traditional OLED panel deliver pictures with perfect contrast, making it ideal for movies, TV and gaming (thanks to four HDMI 2.1 ports), with image quality among the best in the business.
Save 44% – From Amazon's premium range of Fire TV models, the Omni QLED is an impressive 4K TV with Dolby Vision IQ, 144Hz gaming mode and WiFi 6E connectivity.
Best January Sales Home Deals
Currys undercuts the price of other retailers on this particularly popular air fryer, with a tasty discount as part of the Boxing Day promotions. If you couldn't get everything in the oven this Christmas gone, then here's the solution for next time!
Getting ready for a thorough clean after Christmas? Argos has the very best deal on Shark's Stratos vacuum, including the anti-hair wrap and pet tool. It's a massive discount on a great vac – and Argos betters any other retailer selling it!
Save 67% – get a massive saving on this iO technology electric toothbrush, which comes with a travel case and head holder.
Save 56% – truly one of the best shavers out there, this Braun Series 9 model can cope with all beards and stubbles.
Best January Sales Fitness Deals
The mid-range Forerunner 255 has just dropped to its lowest price ever on Boxing Day. The smartwatch has a 14-day battery life, and you can also access the Garmin Coach feature, which can help you train for a 5K, 10K or half-marathon easily.
The third gen Oura Ring is back down to its best price of the year – making it a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around. Ideal to start that January fitness kick!
If the Oura isn't for you, then this second-gen GPS fitness watch from Fitbit is an ideal fitness tracker – especially for training and running. Fitbit is owned by Google now, so you can be assured of regular updates and new features too.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The sales continue
Although Boxing Day is long gone, the seasonal deals are continuing apace, with the New Year and January sales taking over. That means you still have plenty of time to grab yourself a bargain, including on the all-new PS5 Pro below.
Considering Sony's latest and greatest games console only hit the market just over a month ago, this deal is a pretty amazing one. It gives you a neat £40 off what we've described here on T3 as the "most powerful console on the planet".
Deals are starting to sell out
We've had to remove a few deals as they've now sold out but the ones above are still on. Plus, there's a few new alternatives. If you missed the Google Pixel Pro deal, there's a new one here.
Save 33% – Finished in the porcelain colour, this 12GB RAM, 128GB storage model features Google's Tensor G3 chip and will run Android 15.
Deals, deals, deals
Other top deals have appeared in the sale, which my colleagues have highlighted on the site. Here's a round-up of top contenders:
Happy Boxing Day one and all – as the sales progress we'll be picking only the best of the best to head up this round-up.