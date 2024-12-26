Best Amazon Boxing Day tech deals live – T3's picks of the seasonal sale

While we all love to open presents over the holidays, there's one annual tradition that can be equally exciting at this time of year – especially if you've been given a fistful of Christmas money.

The Boxing Day sales have now kicked off, since it's 26 December, and they're playing host to some of the best bargains around. Indeed, you can potentially find deals that are even better than their Black Friday prices.

Amazon is one retailer that really goes to town on its seasonal sales and this year is no exception. It has 1,000s of products available to buy online, all with big discounts. And you can get a fair few mega deals on tech products too.

That's why the T3 team will be scouring the site for the best tech deals on Boxing Day and beyond, to bring you our picks of the bargains. And we'll be adding more as the sales progress, so come back often.

Best Amazon Boxing Day deals 2024: editor's pick

Oura Gen 3 Horizon Smart Ring: was £299 now £199 at Amazon Although there's a newer model, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is now back down to its Black Friday price – which is a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around.

Best Amazon Boxing Day tech deals 2024

Google Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB, Obsidian: was £899 now £494 at Amazon Coming with more than £400 off, Google flagship phone for 2023 is still a superb handset and therefore a true bargain at this price. The are also offers on other colours if the black version isn't your kind of thing.

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99 now £168 at Amazon Coming with built-in GPS, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an ideal fitness watch for training and running. Fitbit is also owned by Google these days, so you can be assured of regular updates and new features.

Best Amazon Boxing Day deals 2024: product categories

Amazon Boxing Day Amazon device deals

Amazon's own brand products have become extremely popular, including Blink, Echo, Fire, Kindle and of course, Alexa-enabled devices. Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Fire TV Sticks and more are discounted during the Christmas and Boxing Day sales, so make sure to nab some smart home tech today.

Amazon Boxing Day TV deals

Amazon is one of best retailers to shop for TVs, including discounts on leading brands including LG, Samsung, Panasonic and Sony. Amazon has a wide range of sizes available, plus QLED, 4K and 8K displays.

Amazon Boxing Day laptop deals

Amazon has a vast laptop selection, including touchscreen, gaming, 2-in-1 and more. Discounts can be found on popular brands, including Apple, Microsoft, Asus, Acer, Samsung, HP, Lenovo and Dell.

Amazon Boxing Day tablet deals

Amazon is a great destination for tablets, with a huge selection of Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more. If you're an Amazon Fire fan, Amazon regularly has deals across its Fire tablets both for adults and kids, and you can find cheap Kindle e-reader deals, too.

Amazon Boxing Day headphones deals

Amazon's Boxing Day sale traditionally has top headphone deals on over-ear, in-ear, on-ear and more. Bose, Sony and Beats tend to get the biggest price cuts, and you can also find cheap deals on Apple, Jabra, Sennheiser and Samsung.

Amazon Boxing Day fitness deals

Boxing Day is the time for people to get New Year resolution ready, with top deals on gym and fitness equipment. Amazon has all the sporting and fitness equipment you could possibly need for your next challenge, including deals on smartwatches, exercise bikes and weights.

Amazon Boxing Day coffee machine deals

Amazon has a full selection of coffee machines from bestselling brands including De’Longhi, Sage, Tassimo and more. Whether you’re looking for a pod machine, espresso maker or barista-style equipment, Amazon has it all and regularly runs deals on a range of coffee machines, pods and beans.