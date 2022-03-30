The Currys Easter sale is live: cheap deals on 4K OLED TVs, soundbars, laptops and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Currys Easter sale is live! Today, Currys launched its epic Easter deals which offers up to 30% off on top tech products both in stores and online.

To prepare you for the Easter weekend, Currys has slashed its prices on home tech from popular brands, including Samsung, Asus, Philips, De’Longhi, LG, Sony, Acer, HP, Ninja, Dolce Gusto and many more.

Shop the Currys Easter sale

The main deals you’re going to want to watch out for are on smart, 4K and OLED TVs. The top 3 TV brands (Sony, Samsung and LG) have all had their prices cut on their impressive TV ranges, with huge savings of up to £1000. There are great deals on all sizes of TVs, ranging from 32-inches all the way up to 65-inches. Other popular TV brands you can find are Hisense, Panasonic, Philips, TCL and Toshiba.

More unmissable deals you’ll want to keep an eye on are kitchen appliances. Whether you need a new toaster or you fancy adding a pod coffee machine into your kitchen, there are tons of discounts available, specifically on Dolce Gusto, Ninja and De’Longhi products.

We’ve rounded up the best deals from the Currys Easter sale below or you can click the link above to shop the full sale.

Top deals from the Currys Easter sale

Samsung UE65AU9007KXXU 65” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: was £899, now £699 at Currys

The Samsung 65” AU900 TV is an impressive model with crystal clear colour, wide screen display and great surround sound. It’s super thin, looks good in any home and can easily be mounted on the wall. This £200 price cut is a great deal on a 65-inch TV and we highly recommend this TV range from Samsung.

Acer Aspire C22-1650 21.5” All-in-One PC: was £599, now £449 at Currys

A strong option for a home office, the Acer Aspire All-in-One PC runs on an 11th gen Intel Core i3, ideal for work and entertainment. It comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse and has a full HD display so you can see every detail of what you’re working on or watching.

Philips 55PUS7556/12 55” 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: was £649, now £399 at Currys

This cheap deal on the Philips 55” TV is definitely worth the money, especially if you’re on a tight budget. The Philips 55” TV delivers 4K ultra HD resolution, rich colours and deep contrast. It uses HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technology which gives the best image quality possible and smooth blur-free scenes.

Samsung HW-T400 2.0 All-in-One Soundbar: was £129, now £99 at Currys

A great product to pair with your Samsung TV, the Samsung All-in-One soundbar amplifies your audio with four internal speakers. It maximises your TV sound, fills the room and can be connected to in many ways, including Bluetooth.

Sony Bravia KD50X85JU 50” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: was £749, now £649 at Currys

Another top TV deal is on the Sony Bravia 50” TV. If you’re looking for a smaller-sized TV, the Sony Bravia 50” TV is a strong choice with 4K resolution, smooth motion and Triluminos Pro bright colours. It’s got an incredibly immersive sound via Dolby Atmos and comes with Google Assistant.