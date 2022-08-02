River Island discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with River Island, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the River Island newsletter, customers get access to all the latest news, collection launches and special offers straight to their inbox. For more news and content, follow the River Island Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest channels. River Island is very active on social media and you can find exclusive deals and competitions on their pages.

River Island runs many sales throughout the year, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday. On the website and in stores, there are often product and collection specific deals available, like 20% off all beauty and 40% off seasonal offers. River Island also offers extra codes which can be used to take more money off sales items at the checkout.

If you’re a student, you can get a 10% student discount on River Island. Simply register for or sign up to UNiDAYS or Student Beans and verify your student status to generate your unique code. For Blue Light card holders (NHS, Emergency Services and members of the Armed Forces), you can get 15% off at River Island.

FAQs

Does River Island offer free delivery? River Island offers free standard delivery on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, delivery is £4. Other delivery options are available, including next and nominated day delivery (£6), time slot delivery (£7) or you can collect from River Island (£1 fee or free on orders over £20) or a local shop (£4 or free on orders over £50).

What’s the River Island returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your River Island order, you can return it for a full refund within 28 days of delivery or store purchase. You must return your order in a clean unworn condition, with the tags still attached and with the original receipt or dispatch confirmation email. To start a return, visit the returns page on the River Island website or you can head into a River Island store.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you will receive an email with tracking links inside. Use this to track your order or you can sign in to your River Island account to see your full order history and tracking information.

Can I cancel my order? To cancel your order, sign in to your River Island account, and go to ‘My Orders’. Select the order you wish to cancel and click ‘Cancel Order’. You’ll receive a message from River Island to confirm if your cancellation was successful. If ‘Cancel Order’ doesn’t pop up under your order, this is because your order has already been dispatched and you’ll have to go through the return process.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Klarna, One4all, GiroPay (Germany only) and iDeal (Netherlands only).

Is there a River Island store near me? There are over 250 River Island stores around the UK. Go to ‘Find a Store’ on the website to find your nearest store. Alternatively, you can shop online.

How do I contact the River Island customer service team? To contact River Island, call 0344 5766444 or fill out a contact form on the website.

How to use River Island discount codes

1. Find the River Island discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 River Island discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order summary, you’ll see a drop down that says ‘Have a Promotional Code?’ Click this, enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If your discount code is valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

River Island: Chelsea Girl

River Island has been around for over 70 years and has had a few name changes along the way. Founded by Bernard Lewis in 1948, River Island was originally under the title ‘Lewis Separates’. The company became extremely influential in the 1960s fashion scene and in 1975, it already had 70 stores in the UK. Following this success, they rebranded under the name ‘Chelsea Girl’. After more success in the 1980s with menswear which the Lewis family called ‘Concept Man’, the two stores were joined together in the same store, and the first River Island store was launched in 1988.

Today, River Island is still well known for its Chelsea Girl branding and collection. The Chelsea Girl stores and style were heavily involved and influential to the mini dress trend in the 1960s and after the rebranding to River Island, the Chelsea Girl name was recently revived in 2011. The Chelsea Girl capsule collection focused on retro styles and was refreshed again in 2022 to focus on a new and younger generation of girls.

So, what can you find from the River Island Chelsea Girl collection today? Still staying true to its 60s origins, the Chelsea Girl edit is a combination of retro and modern clothing and accessories. Shoppers can find strong and colourful patterns and crochet, fringe and sequin materials, all with 60s-esque style in modern silhouettes like mom jeans and bandeau tops. It’s a fun and vibrant collection that demands attention so if you’re a fan of the River Island brand, the Chelsea Girl edit is the one for you.

The River Island Holiday Shop

Whatever your plans are for the summer, refresh your wardrobe with bright colours and patterns from the River Island Holiday Shop. This women's, men’s and kids collection is your go-to destination for summer clothing, shoes and accessories, so you can look the part during your numerous summer trips and activities.

As River Island is a predominantly female-focused brand and retailer, the women’s Holiday Shop is full of the latest fashion trends with a nod to its popularity during the 1960s. The collection features beachy kaftans, colourful bikinis and one-pieces, boho-inspired fringe detailing, retro patterns and high waisted fits. The men’s Holiday Shop is a mix of style and practicality and is full of plain and printed t-shirts, shorts and sliders, so you can mix and match all summer long.

While we’re all raving about the summer, we’re also in the middle of an even more exciting season… wedding season! To help you find the perfect outfit for your friend’s, family’s or even your colleagues’ weddings, River Island has a wonderful selection of wedding guest dresses so you can look the part without drawing any attention away from the happy couple. Sticking to the summer-y retro theme, you can find a fabulous array of bright colours, paisley patterns, flared sleeves and ruffles.

Right now at River Island, you can get 40% off seasonal offers in the summer sale. With prices from as little as £8, you’re sure to find a cheap deal on a new and stylish bikini, perfect for the summer season.