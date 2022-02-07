Hints & Tips

For the latest deals and discounts from Sports Direct, head to the ‘Outlet’. Sports Direct runs their sales both online and in store. The outlet lets you shop by gender, size, deal, brand and category. There’s also a section called ‘Last chance to buy’ which has tons of deals on clothing, accessories and footwear. Sports Direct also offers a student discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. Simply sign up for free and verify your student status to get 10% off at Sports Direct.

To make your shopping experience quicker and easier, download the Sports Direct app. The app is free and gives users access to over 800 brands and a diverse range of products from your iOS or Android device.

FAQs

What delivery options does Sports Direct offer? Unfortunately, Sports Direct does not offer free delivery. Standard delivery and click and collect both cost £4.99. Next day delivery is £7.99 and oversized and specialist delivery is £9.99.

What’s the Sports Direct returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 28 days of delivery. Make sure your order is unused, in its original packaging and sent with proof of purchase. Head to the returns section of the Sports Direct website, fill out the returns form and follow the steps. Once Sports Direct has received and assessed your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been shipped, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking links inside. Alternatively, click ‘Track Order’ on the Sports Direct website and enter your information to monitor your order status.

What payment methods are available? Sports Direct accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, Sofort, Giropay, P24, iDEAL, Bancontact and Alipay.

Is there a Sports Direct store near me? Yes. Click ‘Find your local store’ on the Sports Direct website and enter your postcode to find the nearest store.

How do I contact the Sports Direct customer service team? To contact Sports Direct, fill out a contact form on the website.

How to use Sports Direct discount codes

1. Find the Sports Direct discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Sports Direct discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to your shopping bag before checking out.

3. In your shopping bag or cart, you’ll see ‘Do you have a promotional code’ underneath your order summary. Enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated with the discount added accordingly. You can also add your discount code if you go straight to the checkout in the payment section.

The latest training clothing from Sports Direct

(Image credit: Sports Direct)

Sports Direct is recognised as the UK’s number one sports retailer so it’s one of the top go-to destinations for all things sports and fitness. As we’re still in the first couple months of the new year, training and heading to the gym is at its peak right now. If you’re looking to hit your fitness goals this year, make sure you have the right training gear and clothing to make this happen.

Whether you’re training in the gym or you have a race or competition coming up, ensuring you have the appropriate clothes is so important. On Sports Direct, you can shop by sport categories and other popular workouts. Football is their most popular sport and you can find the latest football boots from top brands like Adidas and Nike on the Sports Direct website. If you’re a big football fan, you can also buy football shirts to support your team and they’re also very comfortable to train in.

The fitness and training section of Sports Direct is where you want to go if you’re a regular gym goer. Here, you can buy the latest training clothing, footwear, equipment and accessories, specifically designed for gym workouts. Sports Direct also has a great range of home and gym equipment, including weights and dumbbells, gym and yoga mats, medicine balls and treadmills. Having the right equipment not only keeps you safe and looking good, but it also gives you an extra boost of motivation to crush your workouts in the gym.

Shopping with the sports seasons

(Image credit: Sports Direct)

Sports Direct are experts in all things sports, which is made more obvious with their tagline: ‘Sports starts here’. While the majority of their website caters to people who want to play sports, you can also find the latest gear that helps you support your favourite teams and competitions. During big sporting events and seasons, you can find the best clothing and gear to support your team and to wear to watch the games.

Currently in the UK this February-March, the competition of the season is the Six Nations. The Six Nations is an annual international rugby competition played by England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy. As one of the biggest rugby tournaments in the world, you need to make sure you’re supporting your country with the latest shirts and kits. Sports Direct have a Six Nations Rugby Championship Collection which has home, away and alternate kits for all six countries for you to shop from.

For the US, the Super Bowl is coming up mid February. Fans of American Football can find the latest NFL merchandise on the Sports Direct website. As one of the biggest NFL shops in the UK, you can find popular shirts, hoodies, caps and other accessories from teams like the Giants, Raiders, Rams, Patriots, Texans and more. Last but not least, football supporters can also find classic, retro and replica football kits from numerous teams and leagues. You can find kits from the Premier League, Spain La Liga, Italy Serie A and International Football competitions.