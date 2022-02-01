Hints & Tips

We can’t forget about deals, of course! On the Sweatband website, head to /collection/special-offers for all things sales. Alternatively, you’ll see a thin banner at the top of the page that says ‘Click here for offers’ and that link will take you to their sales page. This page will show you the amount of deals that are available, typically over 200 products are on sale at any given time. If you’re looking for something in particular, you can select product type and brand on the left hand side of the page. Sweatband are known to slash their prices on a wide range of products, including running machines, exercise bikes, fitness benches, weights, yoga mats, power charges and rowing machines.

FAQs

Does Sweatband offer free delivery? Yes. Many items on the Sweatband website will have a ‘Free Delivery’ icon on them. This applies to mainland UK addresses only in Scotland, England and Wales. Some areas in the UK may be subject to a carrier excess charge and you’ll be charged if you’re ordering to addresses in Northern Ireland, Isle of Wight, Isle of Man, Isle of Lewis, Orkney, the Channel Islands and the Scottish Highlands.

How do I track my Sweatband order? Under the customer care section of the Sweatband website, you’ll see ‘Order Tracking’. Click this and enter your order or tracking number plus your email address or phone number.

Do I have to sign for my Sweatband order? Yes and no. Some deliveries might require a signature so you’ll need to check the delivery details that’ll be sent to you with your order confirmation. These type of deliveries that you might have to sign for will typically be for large packages like treadmills and exercise bikes.

How do I return an item to Sweatband? If you want to return your Sweatband order, first you’ll need to email the Sweatband customer service team on support@sweatband.com to let them know why. Next, you’ll be issued a Return Authorisation Number and an agent will arrange a member of the Sweatband team to collect your item. You’ll then be issued a refund or replacement following an inspection of the product. You must issue a return within 10-14 days to receive a refund or exchange.

Does Sweatband offer any guarantees? Sweatband doesn't offer a price match guarantee but they do offer a 14 day money back guarantee if you change your mind and want to return your product. You will need to make sure that your product is eligible. Most products are but there are some exceptions, for example, installed and assembled machines aren’t included and swimsuits, underwear and gum shields are void due to hygiene reasons. To check if your product is eligible for the 14 day money back guarantee, contact the Sweatband customer service team (details below).

What is WEEE Compliance? WEEE stands for Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment. Sweatband is an environmentally conscious retailer and is committed to offering customers the opportunity to recycle their old electrical goods in line with WEEE regulations. They’ll take your old gym equipment from you and recycle and dispose of it appropriately.

Is there a Sweatband store near me? Sweatband is an online retailer but they do have a London Showroom that you can visit, located at 94 Cleveland Street, London, W1T 6NW. The showroom is primarily focused on racket sports and running equipment, like rackets, shoes and running gear. The London showroom doesn’t have all the products related to these categories in the store, so if you’re looking for something specific, you can shop online or call ahead before you visit the showroom.

How do I contact Sweatband customer service? To contact Sweatband customer service, you can email sales@sweatband.com or support@sweatband.com . Alternatively, you can call them on 0203 773 3847.

How to use Sweatband voucher codes

1. Locate the Sweatband voucher code that you want to use. Remember to double check the T&Cs.

2. Head to the Sweatband website, do your shopping and head to the checkout page when you’ve added everything you want to your basket.

3. Enter the voucher code to the ‘Discounts’ box at checkout and click ‘Apply’. Make sure the code is eligible for your purchase but if you don’t, Sweatband will alert you to whether the code has been applied or not.

Say ‘Namaste’ with Sweatband yoga and meditation

(Image credit: Pexels)

Yoga is one of the most popular activities to do in person or at home, especially during the pandemic when we were all encouraged to slow down while still staying active. Yoga and meditation combine breath with movement to reduce stress, increase strength and improve flexibility. There are so many different types of yoga practices to choose from and you can start getting into yoga with little to no extra accessories or dedicated yoga equipment. This is where Sweatband comes in.

Yoga and meditation has become one of the big sellers at Sweatband, as they have an extensive range of yoga equipment for beginners and experts. Customers can start simple with yoga mats and bags, or invest in more advanced items like yoga blocks, bricks, bolsters, cushions and medicine balls. But Sweatband hasn’t stopped there! Their blog and buying guides are full of advice and information on yoga, like how to use yoga blocks, what other activities to do alongside yoga and how different yoga exercises can benefit your mind and body.

If you’re a yogi and feel that you’ve tried all the yoga classes and YouTube tutorials that are out there, Sweatband have you covered! Sweatband has their own Yoga & Wellness Facebook group which has live workouts with their yoga experts and ambassadors. You can join this group and start practicing yoga with a fun group of people, plus you get tips and tricks from experts on how to stay fit and healthy. Members will also receive exclusive discount codes for the Sweatband website.

Serve at your next tennis match

(Image credit: Pexels)

Just like yoga, tennis is another popular category from Sweatband. Tennis is the most popular racket sport in the world and Sweatband have a wide range of tennis equipment to shop online and in their London Showroom.

As there is so much tennis equipment out there and an excessive amount of brands, it can be difficult to find the right accessory for you. Sweatband has a team of tennis experts that make it easier for customers to shop tennis products, whether you’re a beginner or a pro. Sweatband offers tennis rackets, grips, balls, bags, baskets and shoes that are designed to improve your game and get you excited to play and train.

Popular tennis brands that are available on Sweatband are Head, Dunlop, Slazenger and Wilson. To help you save money, Sweatband offers multipacks of grips and balls. The great thing about Sweatband is that these brands are often at discounted prices, with up to 40% off leading and bestselling products, helping you get the best of the best without breaking the bank.

It can be difficult to shop for equipment online, especially if you’re unsure on what you need to buy. Sweatband makes this easier with their in depth buying guides so you can get expert advice on what’s best for you. Like yoga, Sweatband has a dedicated tennis Facebook group, where you can find tennis tips and tricks from their ambassadors, including former tennis player Chris Wilkinson. Members also get exclusive discount codes for the Sweatband website.