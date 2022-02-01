Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does Millets offer free delivery? Yes. Millets offer free standard delivery on all orders over £70. If your order is under £70, you’ll have to pay £3.95. Next day delivery is available at £4.95 but standard delivery orders will arrive within 3-5 working days.

What is the Millets returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return or exchange it within 28 days of delivery or collection. You must complete a returns form that should be included in your order package and return it to Millets with your unused order in the original packaging and labels. A refund will be issued once Millets have received the return.

Can I exchange my order? You can but you will need to go in store to do this and it must be within the 28 days of delivery or collection.

Can I track my order? Once you place an order with Millets, they will send you an email or text confirmation when your order has been dispatched with tracking information and links in there. Alternatively, log into your Millets account and view your most recent order.

What payment methods are available? Millets accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Klarna.

How do I claim a price match? If customers find something from Millets cheaper at another retailer, their price promise means they’ll beat the price by 10%. To claim a price match, you’ll need to contact the Millets team and tell them about the product, the retailer and the price. They’ll then review and assess your request and get back to you as soon as possible.

Is there a Millets store near me? There are hundreds of Millets stores across the UK. To find your nearest store, head to the ‘Store Locator’ on the Millets website and type in your postcode.

How do I get in touch with the Millets customer service team? To contact Millets, call them on 0161 3937060, email customercare@millets.co.uk or fill out a contact form on the website.

Walking poles: what are they and do I need them?

(Image credit: Millets)

Getting outside and walking in nature has become an extremely popular way to exercise, especially after being locked inside for 2 years during the global pandemic. One accessory that people either love or find confusing are walking / trekking poles. If you’re a regular outdoor walker, walking poles can massively help with your journey or if you’re a newbie, you can discover a new hobby. But what are walking poles and do you really need them?

Walking poles are a hiking accessory that are used to assist walkers. This assistance can provide stability on uneven terrain, reduce strain on the body and help with their walking rhythm. They’re designed to help take the weight and impact off the knees and feet and give amazing stability for both uphill and downhill movement.

One of the main reasons to use walking poles is to prevent injury. A lot of older walkers use these for this reason but if you’re new to hiking and walking over different surfaces, walking poles can help you navigate this. Another reason is to improve your walking speed. Walking poles help with your pace as your whole body is moving as one and you can often use the poles to propel you forward. A lot of walking pole users also use them to increase their strength and exercise. Walking poles have been proven to burn more calories compared to when you walk without them and they build and strengthen muscles in your back, arms, shoulders and neck.

There are plenty of walking pole options to choose from at Millets, whether you’re a beginner or a pro. Make sure to focus on the grips, loops and tips to ensure you’re getting a supportive and quality pair of walking poles.

How to take care of your tent

(Image credit: Millets)

Proper tent care and maintenance is very important, especially if you’re a regular camper. We’ve definitely all done it before when we’ve come home after a camping trip, quickly chucked the tent in the bag and when we come to use it again, the tent is dirty, smelly and broken. To prevent this, you need to be taking proper care of your tent, clean it regularly and pack it away properly.

When you buy a tent, always make sure it comes with a tent repair kit or buy one alongside your tent purchase. These kits are full of patches, repairs and other equipment that can help you achieve simple repairs on the go. A simple way to care for your tent is to ensure you tidy it away properly when you’re done. We’ve all been in a rush to leave the campsite but by taking an extra few minutes to do this, your tent will be in better condition when you next go to use it.

Start by cleaning out the inside of your tent before you close it up. Brush out any dirt, separate and wipe down the inner sections and make sure there’s nothing in it before you zip it up. Make sure to zip up the tent properly and then you can clean the outside. Warm water and a cloth will do the trick but you can also get specialist tent cleaners for really dirty jobs. Wipe the tent down, remove any dirt patches and let it dry quickly before you put it back in the bag. When you go to take out the poles and the pegs, give these a quick clean too so you don’t get any mud in the storage bag.

Now that’s all done you can pack your tent away and there you are! A nice clean tent ready for your next adventure.