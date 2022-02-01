Hints & Tips

To start saving at Go Outdoors, sign up for a Go Outdoors membership card. The Go Outdoors Member’s card offers 12 months of benefits for only £5. Members can save up to 50% off retail price, price match by 10% and have access to exclusive card-holder offers. You can buy a Member’s card in store or a card will be automatically added to your basket when you checkout online.

For up-to-date news and information from Go Outdoors, sign up to their newsletter and you’ll receive the latest offers and exclusive content. The Go Outdoors sale is at the top left of their homepage or you can find exclusive offers in store. The sale is categorised into men’s and women’s picks and you can shop by brand or department.

For further discounts, Go Outdoors offers many schemes for customers to take advantage of. They offer a student discount where students can get 10% off with UNiDays by signing up and verifying their student status. If your employer offers a Cycle Scheme, Go Outdoors can help you save on new bikes. Simply sign up to the Go Outdoors Cycle Scheme, pick a bike from them, hire it for a length of time and you’ll pay a fraction of the cost at the end.

Additional group discounts are for people taking part in DofE, Scouts and Girl Guiding, where participants can get discounted prices on kit, free fittings and additional resources. Finally, customers can win £200 vouchers when they take photos of their adventures and post them on social media using the hashtag: #gomakethemostofit.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Go Outdoors sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 voucher page for Go Outdoors. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Go Outdoors offer free delivery? Yes and no. If you’re a Go Outdoors Member’s card holder, you get free delivery. If you’re not, you will have to pay for standard delivery for £3.95 unless you spend over £70. If you opt to click and collect or reserve and collect within an hour, this is free.

What is Go Outdoors returns policy? Customers can return their Go Outdoors order both online and instore. Go Outdoors will issue a full refund or exchange within 28 days of purchase, provided you have proof of purchase. You can return your products in store or by Royal Mail, Collect Plus or courier.

Can I exchange my Go Outdoors order? Yes but exchanges are only available in stores.

How do I track my order? When you ordered from Go Outdoors, you'll have received a text and email confirmation which will have a link in it. Click this link for the latest tracking information. Alternatively, log into your Go Outdoors account to review the latest updates on your order.

What payment methods do Go Outdoors accept? Go Outdoors accepts all major credit and debit cards, as well as MasterCard, Maestro, American Express, PayPal and Klarna.

Does Go Outdoors price match? Yes but you will have to have a Go Outdoors Member’s Card to take advantage of their 10% price match guarantee.

Do I need a Go Outdoors membership card? It’s not vital that you have a Go Outdoors Member’s card as you can still shop properly on their website or in store and take advantage of their sales and offers. However, if you shop at Go Outdoors a lot and want price matches and 50% off retail prices, a Member’s card is a good thing to have.

Is there a Go Outdoors store near me? There are hundreds of Go Outdoors shops across the UK. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ part of the website and enter your postcode to find a store near you.

How do I contact the Go Outdoors customer service team? To get in touch with the Go Outdoors team, you can call them on 0330 008 1555 or email at enquiries@gooutdoors.co.uk . There’s also a contact form on the Go Outdoors website or you can head into one of their stores.

How to use Go Outdoors voucher codes

1. Find the Go Outdoors voucher code that you want to use, check the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these voucher codes on the T3 Go Outdoors voucher page, the Go Outdoors website or their emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your basket, you will see a box saying ‘Voucher’. Enter your voucher code and click ‘Apply’. This should refresh the basket page and display the discounted price. You can then checkout.

4. If the code isn’t valid, a red message will appear and the discount won’t be applied. Make sure to check the terms and conditions before applying.

5. Go Outdoors will automatically add a members card to your basket for £5 and the discount card saving will be applied. If you already have a membership card, you can enter your discount card number.

What to buy for your next camping trip

(Image credit: Go Outdoors)

While it may be early in the year and not the perfect temperature for camping, your next camping trip could be right around the corner and there’s no better time to get your equipment sorted. If you’re a novice camper or an outdoor expert, you can find all the essentials and accessories you need for your next adventure at Go Outdoors.

Camping is fun for the whole family and you only need the very basics to start off. The most obvious item you’ll need is a tent. Figure out how many people are coming with you or might be in the future and pick from 1-2 man tents all the way up to 10+ tents. Tents are true investment pieces and it's important to get a well made one, especially if you’re going to use it a lot. Tents typically come with pegs and poles but if you want some extras, they’re always handy to pop in your bag.

Next, you’ll need sleeping bags and roll mats. If you’re more of a ‘glamper’, you might opt for an air mattress but for easy packing and storage, sleeping bags and roll mats are for the win. If you’re planning to sit outside your tent in the evenings, invest in some chairs or a fold out table. This is ideal for playing games, watching the sunset and eating your food. Speaking of, you might want to think about whether you’ll be cooking outdoors. If you plan to cook, barbeques are always handy or you can use gas stoves. Remember to pack extra gas and to bring camping friendly plates and cutlery.

These are the very basics that you'll need to start camping. Wherever you’re going on your camping trip, make sure you update your equipment with Go Outdoors.

Scouts & Girlguiding with Go Outdoors

(Image credit: Go Outdoors)

Go Outdoors are partners with Scouts Association and Girlguiding. These organisations are leading UK charities that encourage young boys and girls to get outside and take on adventurous activities, like canoeing, climbing, camping and more. As the UK’s biggest outdoor store, Go Outdoors has partnered with both of these organisations, including the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and offers them huge discounts to get kids outside and having adventures.

Go Outdoors is the Recommended Outdoor Retailer for The Scouts Association. The Scouts Association is the largest scouting organisation in the UK and has thousands of youth members and adult volunteers. To contribute to this organisation, Go Outdoors has discounts on clothing and equipment for Scouts and offer in store fitting sessions and kit talks for Scout events. Go Outdoors also offers a 15% off discount for leaders and 10% off for members, as well as allowing scouts to recruit and fundraise in their stores.

Similarly, Go Outdoors is the Recommended Outdoor Retailer for Girlguiding. Girlguiding or The Guide Association is the largest all-girls guiding charity organisation. Like the scouts, it encourages girls to explore the outside, take part in development projects and earn achievement badges. Go Outdoors offer a wide range of clothing and equipment from their own brand as well as other popular brands. Girls can get their kit at a discounted price and get kit talks in store that can be tailored to their units.

If your kid is part of the Scouts or Girlguiding, Go Outdoors is the ideal store to shop for their new kit or uniform.