FAQs

Does Merrell offer free delivery? Yes. Merrell offers free standard delivery on all of their products with no price limits. Delivery takes 3-10 working days.

What’s the Merrell returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days from your order date. To start a return, you’ll need to visit the Merrell returns portal. Make sure your items are unworn and in their original packaging. Once Merrell has received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order is dispatched, you’ll receive an email with tracking information. Alternatively, you can visit UPS and track your order with the order numbers provided.

Will I have to sign for my order? Yes. All Merrell orders require a signature.

What payment methods are available? Merrell accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna.

How do I work out my size? If you’re unsure of your size, Merrell has a size chart on their website which you can consult.

Is there a Merrell store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ section of the Merrell website, select your region and enter your postcode. You’ll then be shown your nearest Merrell store.

How do I contact the Merrell customer service team? To contact Merrell, call 0203 376 2738 or email info@merrell.eu .

How to get started with trail running

Looking to start trail running? Trail running is a sport or activity where people run on steep and unpaved surfaces where you’d typically hike or climb. Similar to mountain and fell running, trail running is a fun combination of running and hiking. Trail running generally takes place on hiking trails that don’t involve too much ascending, nor any kind of navigating skills. Trail running has become a really popular activity and while you can do it on your own, it has become a group activity.

Trail running has many benefits. It gets you outside for fresh air, gets you exercising and can massively benefit the body. It’s said to be better for your joints than softer surfaces and can improve your strength and balance. So if you’re interested in trail running, you’ll need to start off right with the appropriate equipment.

Trail running shoes are necessities. You need good grip if you’re running on difficult surfaces and a thick material so your feet don’t get cut on sharp rocks. Running outdoors can be dirty, so you’ll need to protect yourself against the weather with a good jacket and long leggings. While you don’t need loads of navigation skills, it’s always handy to have your phone and a map on you when trail running so you don’t get lost or you can alert people if you hurt yourself. Hydration and nutrition packs are also needed. Merrell are well known for their trail running shoes so if you need any assistance with getting started trail running, make sure you check their website.

Walking boots from Merrell

Walking boots are a necessity if you do a lot of trekking, hiking, mountaineering or just walking. Whether you’re off on a hill climb or mountain trek, many people think that an old pair of trainers or a sturdy pair of boots will work just fine. However, if you’re not wearing the right shoes, you could slip, trip, ruin your shoes and get injured.

That’s why you need a good pair of walking boots. Walking boots are specifically designed to protect your feet during outdoor activities, like climbing and hiking. If you’re a passionate walker or you’re setting yourself a climbing challenge, you need a strong pair of walking boots that are perfect for your feet and chosen activity.

As experts in hiking and walking footwear, Merrell has hundreds of walking boot options for men, women and children. Customers can even shop by terrain so if you know that you’ll be doing lots of walking in the snow or ice, you can buy specialist walking boots that are designed for this environment. Always make sure you’re looking at the type of grip that the boots or shoes have, especially if you’re planning on rocky and uneven routes. Colour is also something to consider. Of course, you can choose a colour that you enjoy but when you’re heading outside, it’s always helpful if you have colours that will blend into your surroundings, like brown, black and green.

Ventilation and insulation are other factors to pay attention to. If you’re going on long walks or treks, you’re going to want boots that will keep your feet warm but will also let them breathe at the same time.