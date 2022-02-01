Hints & Tips

To keep up-to-date with Mountain Warehouse, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the Mountain Warehouse newsletters, subscribers will receive the latest deals and discounts straight to their inbox, including 10% off their first purchase when they sign up. For more promotions and giveaways, make sure you’re following the Mountain Warehouse Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

Mountain Warehouse has various discounts for select groups of people and organisations. Student and armed forces discounts are available so if you’re eligible for these, contact the Mountain Warehouse team. If you’re taking part in a charity event, Mountain Warehouse will offer you and members of your group a special discount code for the whole website, so make sure you contact them for more details.

To shop the Mountain Warehouse sale, head to the top of their homepage or head into their stores. They regularly have huge sales like up to 60% off their full website, including men’s, women’s, kids, skiing, camping, sports and more. You can also shop the sale by clothing and footwear sizes.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Mountain Warehouse sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Mountain Warehouse. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Mountain Warehouse offer free delivery? Yes. Mountain Warehouse offers free standard delivery on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, you’ll have to pay £4.50. Customers can click and collect for free if your order is over £20 or pay £2.50 if it’s under £20.

What is the Mountain Warehouse returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return your order within 21 days of receipt. All returns are free and you can drop it off at your local store or via couriers. Simply complete a returns form, submit your return through the online portal and make sure you package your order with original packaging and labels. Refunds will be processed once Mountain Warehouse has received and assessed your order.

Can I exchange my order? Yes but you can only exchange orders in a Mountain Warehouse store.

How do I track my order? To track your order, you’ll have received a confirmation email when you placed your order which has all your tracking information inside. Alternatively, click ‘Track My Order’ on the website and enter your order number and email address to monitor your order status.

Does Mountain Warehouse offer a product guarantee? Mountain Warehouse offers a 12-month guarantee on all of their products. They also offer an Extreme 3-year waterproof guarantee on selected products.

What payment methods are available? Mountain Warehouse accepts all major credit or debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Is there a Mountain Warehouse store near me? Yes, there are over 330 Mountain Warehouse stores in the UK, US, Europe and New Zealand. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ on the site to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Mountain Warehouse customer service team? To contact Mountain Warehouse, call them on 0203 828 7700 or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Mountain Warehouse discount codes

1. Find the Mountain Warehouse discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Mountain Warehouse discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Enter the discount code into the ‘promo code’ box on the shopping basket page. The page will refresh and your basket total will be recalculated to account for the promotion.

How do I hike during the winter?

(Image credit: Mountain Warehouse)

The winter vastly transforms the outdoor weather, terrain and overall experience. Even if you’re a seasoned hiker and know your trail like the back of your hand, the winter can easily transform an easy hike into a difficult one. Rather than avoid hiking until the summer, it’s important to get outside and hike in all weathers. If you’re looking to hike during the winter, here are a few top tips that will help you stay safe and have fun at the same time.

First, make sure you know where you’re going and that you’re planning accordingly. Even if you know the trail like the back of your hand, winter can make hiking more difficult so it’s always important to have a map on you just in case. Make sure you’re hitting the trail early to avoid the dark and allow extra time for your trail. Hikes typically take longer to do in the winter than the summer due to slippery terrain so make time allowances for this.

Next, you’re going to want to pack a bag with all your essentials and supplies. In your bag, make sure to pack appropriate food and water and as winter conditions tend to burn more calories, you might want to bring more supplies. It’s also handy to have spare clothes with you in case you get wet or if you need an extra layer.

Finally, update your winter hiking wardrobe with warm and comfy clothes that will help you through your hike. Mountain Warehouse offers brilliant winter warmers, like Base layers, long sleeve tops, jerseys, jackets, hats, scarves, gloves and thick socks.

Why you need to take care of your camping gear

(Image credit: Mountain Warehouse)

Proper camping care and maintenance is extremely important. To prevent ruining your tent, cooking equipment, furniture and lights, you need to take proper care of your gear by cleaning it regularly and packing it away properly.

Always make sure when you buy a tent that it comes with a tent repair kit. These kits can help you quickly repair any breaks or rips so you can perform simple repairs while you’re on the go. To keep your tent in perfect condition, make sure you clean the inside and outside before tidying it away. This includes brushing out any dirt, separating the inner sections and using warm water and a cloth to wipe it down, remove any dirt patches and let it dry quickly before you put it in the bag.

Head torches and additional lights are essentials for any camping trip so you don’t get lost in the dark. Always make sure to pack extra batteries or bring portable chargers so you have a constant source of light. For any outdoor equipment like fold up tables and chairs, try and bring them inside during the night just in case it rains and ruins your gear.

By looking after your camping kit, you can keep your tent and additional equipment for years to come and not have to worry about having to replace too many things in a short space of time. Mountain Warehouse have the best high quality gear you could possibly need for your next camping trip so make sure to check their website or stores if you need any replacements.