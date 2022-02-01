Hints & Tips

The benefits of cod liver oil

Fish oils are well known supplements that help maintain health and bring about beneficial effects to blood pressure, brain function, cardiac function and eye health. Cod liver oil is the most popular or best known type of fish oil, so what is it and what are the benefits?

Cod liver oil is a dietary supplement that’s taken from the liver of a cod fish. It’s a natural source for omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA and polyunsaturated fats. It contains high concentrations of vitamin A and D and is believed to contain higher percentages of these vitamins than any other foods. Cod liver oil can be taken in oil or capsule form depending on your preference. Cod liver oil has so many benefits but it’s best known to help with general health and wellbeing and is said to support the brain, eyes, heart, skeleton, immune system and skin.

So, who should be taking cod liver oil? In general, cod liver oil is a popular supplement for people looking to support their healthy lifestyle through their diet. Many people take extra vitamins, multivitamins and minerals alongside their food for health benefits and cod liver oil fits into this too. Specifically, older people can definitely benefit from cod liver oil as it supports the immune system and can help with serious health issues. Simply Supplements have a wide range of fish oils available and in the description of each product, you can find their recommendations of who should take them.

What are pet supplements?

Alongside their Simply Supplements and Simply Go products, Simply Supplements also have their own pet health line called VitaPaws. VitaPaws has a range of dog and cat food and supplements, designed to help with your pets’ health and wellbeing. Exercise and a good diet is always the right way to look after your pet and supplements can help with specific health concerns.

Pet supplements available from Simply Supplements and VitaPaws are capsules or oils for general health, joint care, heart care, immune health and vision care. These can all easily be slipped into your dog or cat's food or inside a treat and can massively help with any health issues your pet might be having. Pet supplements can also help give your pet an extra boost of energy, alleviate stress and help give your dog or cat a shiny coat and healthy skin. Simply Supplements and VitaPaws also offer pet food and treats that provide your pets’ with all the nutrients they need and support their dental and digestive health and hygiene.

All of VitaPaws products and supplements have been professionally vetted (no pun intended) by an animal nutritionist. They also follow VMD guidelines and adhere to the UK regulations from the FSA, EFSA and FEDIAF. If your pet has been getting a bit slower or having issues with their vision, a supplement can massively help them with this. While they shouldn’t be taken in place of proper medication, a good quality supplement can play a really important role in supporting your pets’ health, nutrition and behaviour.