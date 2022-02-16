Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does Wiggle offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery and Collect+ is available on orders over £20. If your order is under £20, delivery is £2.99. For free unlimited delivery, sign up to Wiggle+ for £9.99 a year.

What’s the Wiggle returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 365 days of the purchase date. Make sure your item is unused and in its original packaging with all labels attached. To start a return, you’ll need to contact the Wiggle customer service team. Once Wiggle has received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, Wiggle will send you an email with courier details and tracking information. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Wiggle accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal or Finance V12.

What is Wiggle+? Wiggle+ is a delivery subscription service which offers free unlimited delivery. The subscription includes access to more products and extended order windows. It’s £9.99 a year and can be purchased at the checkout.

Is there a Wiggle store near me? No. Wiggle is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the Wiggle customer service team? To contact Wiggle, start a live chat on the website.

How to use Wiggle discount codes

1. Find the Wiggle discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Wiggle discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to the basket.

3. On the right hand side of the page underneath the order summary, you’ll see a box that says ‘Gift Voucher’. Enter your code in this box and click ‘Add Code’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added accordingly.

Triathlon kit at Wiggle

(Image credit: Wiggle)

As Wiggle has grown and expanded its product portfolio, it’s become well known for supplying triathletes with triathlon clothing, accessories and kit. Over 2 million people take part in triathlons annually and it’s become an extremely popular sport or a fun activity to try out. So what is a triathlon and what kit do you need to get started?

A triathlon is a multisport race that consists of three sports: swimming, cycling and running. Triathlons are tests of endurance, speed and strength and triathletes compete for fastest overall completion time. Triathlon has been in the Olympics since 2000 but there are also other professional and amateur competitions. Triathlons have become more accessible and more and more people are training and competing in triathlon competitions. While it's a serious sport, many newcomers enjoy the mix of the three activities and a triathlon is a good way to challenge yourself and your fitness levels.

Wiggle offers triathlon clothing, equipment and accessories for all aspects of the triathlon. This includes bikes, goggles, wetsuits, shoes, helmets and other components. The Wiggle triathlon section is stocked full of the latest triathlon technologies to ensure your next training session or event is your most successful. Wiggle’s range of bikes include precision-engineered options and full aero TT bikes. They also provide cycling and running shoes so you can easily switch over during a race. As trusted suppliers, Wiggle has a wide range of triathlon-focused brands, like dhb, Zone3, Castelli and HUUB.

Everything you need to know about turbo trainers

(Image credit: Wiggle)

A turbo trainer or bike roller is an essential piece of equipment for passionate cyclists or people who want to stay active on their bike at home. Turbo trainers are designed to keep your bike stationary by holding the wheels in place. You can then cycle in place either at home or in the office. There are a few reasons why you’d use a turbo trainer.

Firstly, turbo trainers are often used by professional athletes to warm up before races. If you’re on a strict training schedule for a cycling race, you want to make sure you’re cycling the right amount to achieve your goals. If the weather is terrible and you can’t get out on the bike, you can use a turbo trainer to train inside. It’s also a handy piece of kit to keep your fitness levels up and fit in a quick workout when you’ve got limited time. Rather than investing in an exercise bike, turbo trainers are much cheaper, ideal if you’re on a budget. If you don’t have much space at home or want to fit in a quick workout while you’re away, turbo trainers can be packed away and assembled conveniently, tidily and quickly.

If you’re looking for a turbo trainer, Wiggle has many different types available on their website, including rise blocks, rollers and training mats, all from leading cycling brands. If you’re unsure what you need, start a live chat with the Wiggle team and one of their experts will be happy to assist you.