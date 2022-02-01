Hints & Tips

To keep up-to-date with Speedo, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to their email newsletters, customers receive the latest news and promotions, and they’ll get 10% off their next purchase at Speedo. Speedo has a huge social media presence and following, and their channels show off any sales and deals that they’re currently running. Make sure to follow their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest to stay in the loop.

Speedo offers a few extra discounts that people can take advantage of. For key workers, Speedo partnered with the Blue Light Community which gives members 20% off on full price products. If you’re a key worker and qualify for this discount, log in or sign up for a Blue Light Card. This card means you unlock a special discount code for Speedo that you can use on all orders at the checkout.

Speedo also has a referral scheme. If you refer a friend and they buy something on the site, both you and your friends will earn a £5 credit which you can use on your order. To take part in this, you’ll have to get your unique referral code or link and send it to your friend to use.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Speedo sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Speedo. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

Does Speedo offer free delivery? Yes. There’s free standard delivery when you spend over £50. If you spend under £50, you’ll have to pay £3.99. Orders will be delivered in 3-5 working days.

What is the Speedo returns policy? If you wish to return your Speedo order, you have 60 days to do this but you’ll have to raise your return within 14 days of receiving your order. To start a return, you’ll have to register your order and select ‘Return’. Send the item back to Speedo in the original packaging and with all the information needed. Refunds will be issued once Speedo has received and assessed your order.

Can I track my order? Yes. Head to the ‘Track Your Order’ section of the Speedo website and enter your order number and postcode to find your order tracking.

Can I cancel or amend my order? You can cancel or amend your order if it’s not been dispatched yet. There’s a very small window for this so you’ll have to provide Speedo with your order number and information as soon as possible. If you miss this window, you’ll have to request a return.

What payment methods are available? Speedo accepts all major credit and debit cards, ISA, Discover, American Express, Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Clearpay, Splitit and Laybuy.

What is the Speedo referral scheme? If you refer a friend, both you and your friend will earn a £5 credit which you can use on your orders. To take part, access your unique referral code or link from your Speedo account and send it to your friend to use. Make sure they use this link otherwise you both won’t receive any credit or discount.

How do I find my size? If you’re unsure what size you need, take a look at the size guides on the Speedo website.

Is there a Speedo store near me? Yes. Head to the store locator on the website and you can find a store close to you.

How do I contact the Speedo customer service team? To contact Speedo, you’ll have to start a live chat or fill out a form on their website.

1. Find the Speedo discount code that you want to use and head to their website. Remember to check the T&Cs before shopping. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Speedo discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Whether you’re in the shopping bag or at the checkout, you’ll see a box below your list of items which says ‘Got a discount code? Enter it here.’ Add the discount code into the box and click ‘Add’ to apply the discount.

4. You can only use one discount code at a time and can’t be used on products that are involved in a promotional event taking place on the website.

Speedo are experts in swimming and creating the perfect costume and equipment that can assist you in the water. Alongside their many styles of swimming costumes, including trunks, bikinis, wetsuits and more, Speedo also have a Club Kit service for swimming clubs and teams everywhere.

The Club Kit service is where swimming clubs can design their own Speedo swimming kit. If you’re in your school or county team, Speedo can help you customise your kit so it’s unique to your team and you’re all matching at your next meet.

To start with Club Kit, first choose the products you want in your kit. This includes t-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, jackets and shorts. Make sure to also check gender and whether you want zips and extra detailing. Next, you create your design. Do this by adding your team colours and logos, and organising placement, size and font. By completing the Club Kit form, the Speedo customer service team will contact you to discuss your teams’ artwork requirements. After you’ve spoken to a member of the Speedo team you can finalise your design and place your order. Your kit will be sent to you within 8 weeks.

By having your own customised kit, you and your team appear as a unit and look more professional. Not only that, but Speedo uses the best materials available that are designed for swimmers to help them easily glide through the water and be comfortable at the side of the pool. Speedo uses moisture wicking finishes on their polo shirts and shorts to keep you cool and comfortable poolside and the improved fit that’s shaped by athletes offers maximum comfort. If you’re gearing towards a jacket or a hoodie, Speedo have introduced forward facing shoulder seams for added comfort, ideal if you carry heavy rucksacks or backpacks to your swimming practices and competitions.

Goggles are an essential piece of swimming gear that shouldn’t be overlooked. However, with so many different types of goggles to choose from, it can be a little overwhelming and confusing. That’s where Speedo and their Goggle tool comes in.

Before you use the Goggle tool, help yourself by narrowing down your options and what you need for your swimming journey. First, select your age and gender category as this determines the size of the goggles and will find the right ones for your face shape. These simple questions already help pinpoint what options you can eliminate and which ones you need to look at. Speedo have done extensive research into face shapes and use head-scanning data to create their IQfit technology. This helps ensure the right fit. When you get your goggles, make sure they fit properly around the eyes and across the nose and there isn’t any uncomfortable pressure or suction around these parts.

It’s a good idea to work out what you’ll be using your goggles for, for example are you using them for competitions or for your holiday swim? Are you looking for goggles for pool water or open water? By answering these questions, you’ll be given lense options that are suited to a range of conditions and environments. For example, if you selected in the Goggle tool that you’re a woman and you’ll be focusing on open water swimming, the lense options you’ll see are: mirror, smoke, blue, clear and prescription. These goggles are all designed for open water and depending on which pair you choose, some can help reduce brightness and glare, and others give maximum visibility in low lighting.