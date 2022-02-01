Hints & Tips

For months now, Goldsmiths have been running their up to 50% off sale. This half price jewellery and watch sale helps you save hundreds of pounds on men’s and women’s designer watches, engagement rings, diamonds and more. Every purchase from the Goldsmiths site and shops (including the sale) has free home delivery on all orders or free click and collect.

Goldsmiths are also running a ‘Gift With Purchase’ deal. For a limited time only, customers can buy any watch or timepiece priced £1,000 or more and receive a free gift of a fine leather Montblanc notebook. If you spend over £2,000, you’ll also receive a Montblanc pen. To take advantage of this, you’ll need to shop on the GWP Watch page and browse the selected watches. Of course, terms and conditions apply so if you’re interested head to the Goldsmiths website or in store for more information.

FAQs

Is Goldsmiths’ delivery free? Goldsmiths offer free standard delivery. It doesn’t matter how much you spend – every order from Goldsmiths comes with free delivery and will take 5-7 working days to arrive.

Will a signature be required for delivery? Typically yes. If your order is under £100, you might not need to provide a signature but if it’s over £100, it’s most likely you’ll need to sign for it.

Can I click & collect my Goldsmiths order? Yes you can and it’s free!

How do I track my Goldsmiths order? When you order from Goldsmiths, you’ll receive an email with your tracking number once it’s been collected from their distribution centre. You can track your order using the link in the email or via the courier’s app. If you provided a mobile number when you purchased your item, you’ll be sent text updates.

Can I cancel or change my order? You can cancel or amend your Goldsmiths order but you’ll need to do this as early as possible and you’ll have to contact the customer service team.

What is the Goldsmiths return policy? To return an item, head to the Returns Information page on the Goldsmiths website. You’ll need to select what you’re returning and how much it costs, and you’ll then be asked to call customer service for your returns authorisation number and you’ll have to complete a returns form. Refunds can be requested within 14 days of dispatch and exchanged within 30 days.

What payment methods do Goldsmiths accept? Accepted methods of payment include credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, gift cards and Finance.

Do Goldsmiths offer any special discounts or promises? Goldsmiths offer a price match promise both online and instore. If you find a product elsewhere that’s cheaper than Goldsmiths, you’ll need to submit a price promise request via email. There are terms and conditions that go with this so make sure you check this out. Goldsmiths also offer a 10% student discount with Student Beans and a 20% discount if you’re a key worker. Finally, you can also use your Tesco Clubcard points to buy Goldsmiths products.

Does Goldsmiths offer repairs? Yes. Goldsmiths offer watch and jewellery servicing, cleaning, repairing, engraving and battery changes.

Is there a Goldsmiths store near me? There are over 90 Goldsmiths stores around the UK and Ireland. Head to the store finder page of the website to find your local store.

How do I contact the Goldsmiths customer service team? To contact Goldsmiths customer service, call them on 0800 085 8250 or email them on webenquiries@goldsmiths.co.uk . You can also chat to them on their live web chat.

How to use Goldsmiths voucher codes

1. Find the Goldsmiths voucher code that you want to use and head to their website. You can find these on the T3 Goldsmiths voucher code page, the Goldsmiths website, social channels or their emails. Remember to check the T&Cs before you start shopping.

2. Select all the items you want to buy and add them to your shopping basket.

3. When you’re in the basket, you’ll see ‘Got a Promotional Code?’ on the right hand side of the page under ‘Summary’.

4. Type the code in and click apply. From there, the discount will be added and you’ll be able to checkout.

The best jewellery sale you’ll ever see…

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

The Goldsmiths ‘Up to 50% off sale’ has been running for several months now and it’s still going with top deals and discounts to be taken advantage of. This sale includes half price deals on diamond engagement rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. To help you navigate the Goldsmiths sale, we’ve put together a handy buying guide, letting you in on what brands you can buy and what Goldsmiths is best known for.

Featured brands include Rolex, Vivienne Westwood, Omega, Breitling and Goldsmiths own brand. As this is a 50% off sale, customers can save several thousands pounds on high quality and premium watches, jewellery and gifts. If you’re looking for an engagement or wedding ring and you’re on a strict budget, the Goldsmiths sale will definitely help you keep the costs down.

Goldsmiths are the best when it comes to watches, rings and diamonds. Customers can get diamonds from the Goldsmiths sale from as little as £60 and you can choose from diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, plus watches with diamond embellishments.

As this sale has been running since 2021, we anticipate it ending soon in 2022, so make sure you treat yourself or someone else to a luxury piece of jewellery right now before it ends for good!

Goldsmiths: Rolex Official Retailers

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

As we’ve established, Goldsmiths are experts in watch manufacturing and selling. Since 1919, Goldsmiths have been a Rolex Official Retailer and they were the first appointed stockist of Rolex watches in the UK for several years.

Rolex at Goldsmiths is extensive with festive and bestselling selections available online and instore. Rolex watches are made from the finest raw materials and then assembled with impressive quality and attention to detail. These materials include gold, leather, steel and more and the big open watch faces are exquisitely designed to reach the highest of standards.

The Rolex men and women’s watch selections available at Goldsmiths include: Air-King, Cellini, Cosmograph Daytona, DateJust, Day-Date, Explorer, GMT-Master II, Milgaus, Oyster Perpetual, Pearl-Master Sea-Dweller, Sky-Dweller, Submariner and Yacht-Master. All of these collections are available in yellow, rose or white gold, Oystersteel and can be completed with gemstone embellishments, like diamond bezels and dials.

For men, they can shop all the collections mentioned above. For women, she can shop the DateJust, Day-Date and Pearl-Master collections, all made from noble metals and embellished with natural gemstones.

If you’re a watch expert and know exactly what you want in a watch, Goldsmiths makes it easy to shop for Rolex watches. Easily choose the diameter, collection, material, size and dial to find the Rolex watch available for your specifications. Depending on your style, aesthetic and occupation, Rolex and Goldsmiths have the perfect watch option for you. Find your watch by visiting the store and discussing with an expert or you can start a live chat on the website to find the best watch for you.