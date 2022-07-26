Beaverbrooks discount codes for July 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with all the latest news from Beaverbrooks, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to their mailing list, you’ll receive exclusive offers, style inspiration and new product releases. For more of the latest news, make sure you’re following the Beaverbrooks social channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

To help you get the best possible prices on your jewellery and watch purchases, Beaverbrooks offers a Price Promise. If you find a piece of jewellery or watch in stock being sold for a lower price somewhere else, Beaverbrooks will match the advertised price or discount code. You’ll need to make sure that the products are completely identical, in stock and that the retailer is an authorised stockist. Shoppers can take advantage of the Beaverbrooks Price Promise at the time of purchase or up to seven days after they've bought the item.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone else but you’re not sure what to get them, you can buy a Beaverbrooks gift card. Available to purchase both in store and online, you can choose to put any amount of money between £10 up to £5000 on your Beaverbrooks Gift Card. Gift cards expire after 24 months following the last transaction date.

FAQs

Does Beaverbrooks offer free delivery? Beaverbrooks offers both free delivery and free click and collect. Free standard delivery is available on orders over £30 or if your order is under £30, you’ll have to pay £3.95 for delivery. Next day delivery or nominated day delivery is also available and is free on orders over £75 (next day) and on orders over £350 (nominated).

What is the Beaverbrooks returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Beaverbrooks order, you can return it for a full refund or exchange. The product will need to be returned in its original packaging and with a proof of purchase within 30 days. You’ll also need to fill out a returns label. The only thing you can’t return or exchange is gift cards.

How do I track my order? Once your order from Beaverbrooks has been dispatched, you’ll be notified and provided with a tracking link via your contact details you entered when you made your purchase. Use this to track your order.

Does Beaverbrooks offer insurance? Beaverbrooks offer a Jewellery and Watch Protection Service that protects against theft, accidental loss and damage. This service starts from as little as £8 and will need to be completed in-store within 30 days of purchase. Make sure you read the full policy for full details.

What payment methods are available? Accepted payment methods include all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna.

Can I book an appointment with Beaverbrooks? You can book an appointment in any Beaverbrooks store. Simply select your store, appointment type and time.

Can my jewellery or watch be resized or fixed at Beaverbrooks? As long as your jewellery or watch is a brand that’s stocked at Beaverbrooks, you can take it into any store to be resized, adjusted or fixed.

Is there a Beaverbrooks store near me? There are 69 Beaverbrooks around the UK. Head to the ‘Store Finder’ page of the website to find your local store.

How do I contact the Beaverbrooks customer service team? To get in touch with Beaverbrooks, you can call them on 0800 169 2329 from Monday - Friday from 9am - 5pm. You can also head into any Beaverbrooks store or start a live chat on their website.

How to use Beaverbrooks discount codes

1. Find the Beaverbrooks discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Beaverbrooks discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your bag and head to checkout.

3. Once at the checkout, you’ll see a drop down that says ‘ADD PROMO CODE’. Click this and a box will appear.

4. Enter your code in the box and click ‘APPLY CODE’. If valid, the discount will be applied to your order and you’ll be able to checkout.

Get a free gift with a luxury watch at Beaverbrooks

(Image credit: Beaverbrooks)

With its extensive watch selection as well as being partners to leading watch brands, Omega, TAG Heuer and Breitling, Beaverbrooks knows a thing or two about watches. Beaverbrooks’ stores and website are stocked full of luxury designer timepieces and smartwatches for both men, women and children, so you can find your favourite style, material and make at Beaverbrooks.

As passionate watch specialists, Beaverbrooks is currently offering its shoppers free gifts when they spend over a certain amount on a luxury watch. If you purchase a watch between £1000 - £1,999, you’ll receive a free watch roll and if you spend over £2000 on a luxury watch, you’ll receive a free watch winder. When you add your watch to your bag, you can choose which gift you want at the checkout. This excludes sale or pre-owned watches.

So, what is a watch roll and a watch winder? A watch roll is a case, wrap or pouch that keeps your watch safe and protects it from getting scratched or smashed. There are two types of watch roll: canvas or leather straps and structured hard cases. This free gift from Beaverbrooks is the WOLF Blake Single Watch Roll which is crafted in soft black leather with suede lining and chrome accents.

A watch winder is a device that keeps automatic watches running while they’re not being worn. It’s also a safe place to store your timepiece to avoid it getting broken or stolen. The WOLF Cub Watch Winder is free when you buy a watch for £2000 or more, and a beautiful glass cover so you can peek inside at your watch while it ticks on.

What jewellery should I wear to a wedding?

(Image credit: Beaverbrooks)

Now that we’re into the summer months, it’s officially wedding season! Whether you’re about to walk down the aisle or you’re attending a wedding, Beaverbrooks is the perfect destination for the best wedding jewellery. The Wedding section of the Beaverbrooks website is your go-to page for all things wedding jewellery, including wedding and engagement rings, and accessories for the bridesmaids, groomsmen and wedding guests.

But what jewellery should you wear to a wedding? If you’re a member of the happy couple, the most important piece of jewellery is obviously your wedding rings. At Beaverbrooks, you can find the perfect ring for both men and women, or you can create your own. While gold and platinum are the most common wedding ring materials, Beaverbrooks currently has new and exclusive Black Zirconium Wedding Rings on offer, finished with platinum, gold or diamond accents.

For the bride, the rings and the dress should be the star of the show, so you should try and compliment these with your other accessories. Choose jewellery that’s neutral and dainty like diamonds or pearls. For the groom, a strong pair of cufflinks and a luxury watch will complete your suit.

As a wedding guest, you don’t want to upstage the bride, groom or bridal party, so pick jewellery that’s understated but sparkles for the cameras and the occasion. In 2022, neutral colours and Bridgerton themed weddings have been all the rage so try some vintage-inspired gems to get into the mood. No matter the event, you’re sure to find the best accessory when you shop at Beaverbrooks.