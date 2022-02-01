Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Sunglass Hut, become a Sunglass Hut member. If you’re a regular Sunglass Hut buyer, it’s always a good idea to have your own account with them as it makes shopping easier and unlocks exclusives. By creating an account and subscribing to their emails, you get exclusive access to the latest trends, member-only seasonal offers and priority access to sales and products. Members also receive free adjustments and replacement coverage so you can get a new pair for half price if you damage your shades within the first year of having them.

Another great way to keep on top of sales is by checking the black bar that’s at the top of their website. This bar displays their latest promotions, for example, customers can currently buy one, get 50% off their second pair with the code SECOND50. Alternatively, head to the bottom of their website and click the link that says ‘Special offers’. Here is where you can view all the offers and their T&Cs that are available for both online and in store, for example students can get 15% off Sunglass Hut with Unidays.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Sunglass Hut sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 voucher page for Sunglass Hut. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Sunglass Hut offer free delivery? Yes. Sunglass Hut offers free delivery on every order, online and in store. Customers can also click and collect their order for free.

How do I track my order? To track your order, scroll to the bottom of the Sunglass Hut website and you’ll see the link ‘Order Status’ under ‘Customer Care’. Click this and enter your order or return number and your email address. If you have a Sunglass Hut account, you can look up your previous or live orders and it will show you their status.

What is Sunglass Hut’s return policy? Sunglass Hut allows customers to mail their order back to their warehouse for free within 30 days. Make sure you hold on to your receipt and original packaging, whether you’re returning online or in store. Refunds are processed within 5 business days after the return has been received and you’ll receive an email confirmation. If you use a gift card for your purchase and want a return, a new gift card will be given to you with the order amount. You can’t return anything engraved or customised.

What payment options are available? Customers can pay with all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Mastercard and PayPal. You can also pay in batches with Klarna.

Is there a Sunglass Hut store near me? There are over 2,000 Sunglass Hut stores across the world! Click the ‘Find a Store’ section on the website and type in your postcode to find your nearest store. There are also lots of Sunglass Huts in many major airports.

How do I contact the Sunglass Hut customer service team? Depending on where you’re located, there are different contact numbers and email addresses for the Sunglass Hut customer service team and there are different lines for online and in store enquiries. For the UK, call 0800 026 80 27 or email CUSTOMER.CARE@UK.SUNGLASSHUT.COM .

How to use Sunglass Hut voucher codes

1. Find the Sunglass Hut voucher code you want to use and head to their website. You can find voucher codes on the T3 Sunglass Hut voucher code page, their website or emails. Remember to check the terms and conditions because not all products will be eligible.

2. Select the items you want to buy and add them to your shopping bag.

3. On the right hand side of your shopping bag, you’ll see ‘Do you have a promo code?’ underneath the estimated delivery information. Click the drop down and type in your promo code and click ‘Apply’. This will add the discount on to your order. If the item is not eligible, Sunglass Hut will alert you on the page.

Logomania: Why we’re so obsessed with logos

(Image credit: Sunglass Hut)

The main trend that Sunglass Hut is promoting right now is Logomania. The Logomania collection is inspired by the retro movement of the 1980s and shows off brand and designer logos in an obvious yet stylish way. This is a trend we’ve been seeing a lot lately on bags, jewellery and clothing but sunglasses are the latest accessory that’s adopting it full force.

Whether you’re a loud and proud designer wearer or you prefer something simple, different brands have their own take on the logo trend so there’s something for everyone. A few favourites are from Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Burberry.

Dolce & Gabbana have created bold angular shades that are completed with logo and branding graffiti all over the frames. Depending on the colour, this design can be subtle or bold but is a fun and unique take on the logomania trend. The Gucci take on this trend is rather than plastering their name everywhere, they’ve kept it simple and sophisticated with the big gold two G’s on one side of the frames. They’ve let the sunglasses be the star of the show with the oversized and geometric shape but there’s no mistaking the Gucci label.

Finally, Burberry have kept it classic like they always do. Instead of focusing on words and letters, they’ve done what they do best and created glasses in their signature Burberry plaid or tartan print. It’s a fun interpretation of the Logomania trend that we can’t get enough of.

What are Smart Sunglasses?

(Image credit: Sunglass Hut)

We have smartphones, smart homes and even smart doorbells but now there’s smart sunglasses. You’re probably thinking: what are smart sunglasses and why do we need them?! I was thinking the same thing so let’s break this down a bit.

Smart glasses or sunglasses aren’t fully there yet but are sure to be the next big thing in technology. Currently, smart glasses have cameras and headphones built into them so you can take pictures and listen to music or podcasts via your glasses. Some can even act as AR devices and can project a screen into the corner of the glass. You might have been imagining the glasses you see from spy films but currently, we’re just on cameras and headphones but many other aspects are being developed, including eyecare.

One brand that has dived into this and is doing it surprisingly well is Ray-Ban. The first generation of Ray-Ban smart sunglasses are available at Sunglass Hut and are packed full of features. These glasses have a dual 5MP camera which captures high resolution photos and videos from your perspective. Wearers can also play, skip and pause songs that play through discrete open-ear speakers. Ray-Ban smart sunglasses have a touch-pad to help you control them or you can use your voice with built-in Facebook Assistant.

Other than the technology advances, the Ray-Ban frames are also incredibly stylish and the frame case acts as the charger. This trend is definitely on the rise and we wouldn’t be surprised if we see lots of people wearing these soon!