To shop the American Golf sales, head to the top of the homepage and click the button that says ‘Sale’. Here, you can shop all the deals from American Golf and you can easily shop by brand, size and category. Their sales are typically percentage discounts, like up to 50% off storewide.

For even more discounts, students can get 10% off at American Golf with Student Beans. Simply register and verify your student status and you can use the discount code at the checkout. Alongside the custom fitting service, customers can also try out the latest equipment in stores for free. American Golf also has their own Members Club. The club rewards its members with the opportunity to win prizes, trade in their old clubs, get discounts off on other retailers and have access to hundreds of golf clubs across the UK for free.

Does American Golf offer free delivery? If your order is over £50, your delivery is free and typically takes up to 3-5 business days. For next working day delivery, it’s £4.99, express delivery is £3.99 and weekend delivery is £6.99. You can also click and collect or reserve and collect in store for free. International delivery is also available.

What is American Golf’s returns policy? American Golf allows customers to return products within 30 days of receipt. Once the item has been returned, a refund will be issued. Customers can return their items to an American Golf store or by carrier. American Golf has partnered with DPD so you can drop off your parcel with them.

How do I track my order? When your order was processed, you’ll have received an email confirmation. This email will have a tracking link that you can use to monitor your order status. You can also visit the ‘Order Tracking’ page on the American Golf website.

Can I amend or cancel my order? If your order hasn’t yet been processed for delivery, you will be able to make changes. Contact the American Golf team as soon as possible to explain what you want to change. To cancel your order, you can cancel it before it’s been processed for delivery so you won’t be charged. If you haven’t done this in time, you’ll have to organise a return.

What payment methods are available? Customers can pay for their American Golf order with all major credit and debit cards, plus American Express, PayPal, Amazon Pay and Klarna.

Can I trade in my old clubs and equipment? Yes but this is only available for American Golf Club members. American Golf allow their members to trade in their old clubs for the newest equipment. Bring your clubs to any American Golf store for an evaluation.

Is there an American Golf store near me? There are 95 American Golf stores in the UK. Click the ‘Store Locator’ link on the website, type in your postcode and you’ll be shown your closest store.

How do I contact the American Golf customer service team? To contact American Golf, call them on 01925 939 999, head into any of their stores or start a live chat on their website.

How to use American Golf voucher codes

1. Find the American Golf voucher code you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can locate these voucher codes on the T3 American Golf voucher page, the American Golf or via their emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to the shopping cart page.

3. On the right hand side of the page underneath the order summary, you will see ‘Apply discount code’. Enter your code into the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will be refreshed and you will see your new total with the discount applied.

What is the AG Members Club?

Golf has a very loyal fan base and in the world of golf, there are many great memberships that you can take advantage of to get the best deals on kit and free entry into clubs and driving ranges. The AG Members Club from American Golf is designed with golf lovers in mind but is also available to all golfing levels and abilities. But what is the AG Members Club?

The AG Members Club is American Golf’s reward scheme, where members can sign up for free and unlock amazing benefits as well as saving on the latest deals and offers. When you sign up, you’ll receive an email that will unlock all the benefits and rewards. In the Members Club, customers can get great deals on American Golf services as well as big name golfing brands. From American Golf, customers can use the club trade-in programme and receive a £10 voucher when it's their birthday.

In partnership with big name brands, AG members can benefit from the following: 2-fore-1 vouchers, flexible golf membership with Play More Golf, 6 months free membership to Social Golfer and 7.5% off golf club courier service from Luggage Mule. The deals don’t end there as AG members can also get 15% off airport lounge bookings with No 1 Lounges, 15% off mobile and gadget insurance with Gadget Buddy, 15% off travel insurance with Insurefor.com and they can win prize draws from Dale Hill Hotel & Golf Club and Macdonald Hotels & Resorts.

Types of golf clubs from American Golf

While American Golf offers extensive collections of golfing essentials, golf clubs are where they really shine. From woods to irons to putters, American Golf has any type of golf club that you could possibly want, all tailored to your stroke, grip and stride.

Shopping online can be a little difficult if you’re unsure what you need and what will work best for you. Golf clubs are one of these items that you need to be careful with. They can be quite expensive and there are many specifications that you’ll need to consider, like dexterity, loft, shaft, flex, length and grip. Luckily, American Golf’s website has a live chat function so you can easily talk to a member of staff to narrow down your options and find the best club for your skill level.

The type of golf clubs available at American Golf are vast and split up into the following categories: drivers, wedges, chippers, putters, fairway woods, hybrids and irons. The majority of golf clubs are tailored to right handed people, but you can shop left handed golf clubs or order a custom made club (you’ll have to go in store for this to determine accuracy). If you’re an experienced golfer and you want a full set of clubs, you can buy package sets that typically feature a driver, shafted fairway, hybrid, mallet putter and the cart bag. Depending on your brand of choice, your package set will have different amounts and types of clubs, and all you have to do is let them know if your right or left handed.