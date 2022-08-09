ghd discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does ghd offer free delivery? ghd offers free standard and next day delivery on all orders.

What’s the ghd returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your ghd order, you can return it for a full refund within 21 days of purchase. To start a return, fill out the return form which is included in your ghd product packaging. Customers will receive their refund within 14 days of receipt. Product exchanges aren’t available.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking details inside. Alternatively, you can contact ghd customer service to locate your order.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards and American Express.

Does ghd offer any warranties? ghd offers different warranty lengths on different products. Warranties start from the date of purchase and you’ll have to apply for it by contacting customer service or filling out a contact form. You’ll need to keep your original proof of purchase to do this. For ghd Platinum+ straighteners, there’s a 3 year warranty and for other straighteners, curling tools, hot brushes and the Helios hair dryer, there’s a 2 year warranty. For ghd Air hair dryer, there’s a 1 year warranty and a 6 month warranty on ghd hair brushes.

Is there a ghd store near me? No, ghd is an online-only store. If you want to shop ghd in person, you can head into a select third party retailer store, like John Lewis or Next.

How do I contact the ghd customer service team? To contact ghd customer service, call 01924 423400 or fill out a contact form on the ghd website.

Everything you need to know about ghd Hair Straighteners

(Image credit: ghd)

As one of the leading hair care brands in the world, ghd is well known for its range of hair products, including hair dryers, hot brushes, curling irons and hair straighteners. Since its launch in 2001, ghd has been well known for their line of hair straightening irons due to their innovative technology, heat protection and versatile styling. Now, there are 6 hair straightening products to choose from at ghd, and we’re going to talk you through them here.

The ghd hair straighteners you can find today are the Platinum+, Unplugged, Gold, Max, Mini and Original devices. We’ve highlighted our top 3 choices for ghd straighteners below to give you an idea of what you can get from the Platinum+, Unplugged and Original:

The ghd Platinum+ is the latest hair straightener offering from ghd and is their first smart styler. The Platimum+ monitors heat to maintain the optimal temperature for the best results and leave hair feeling stronger, shinier and protected.

The ghd Unplugged is completely cordless and once they’re charged up, you can take them anywhere with you for on-the-go styling. The Unplugged uses Dual-zone technology to ensure and maintain optimal styling temperature and the ceramic plates easily glide through the hair.

The ghd Original is still one of the most popular hair straighteners on the market today. Following its success for the past 20+ years, ghd has recently relaunched it and while it still uses single-zone ceramic technology, it’s been significantly improved for better styling and speedier heat-up time.

How to style your hair for the summer

(Image credit: ghd)

Now that we’re halfway through the summer, you might be trying to soak up the last few rays of sun by going on holiday or heading to an outdoors event, like a festival or garden party. Summer is perfectly captured by flowy clothes, beautiful floral patterns and bright colours, but if you’re trying to spice up your summer looks, why not try summer hairstyles using ghd hair tools.

On the ghd website, there’s a ‘Hairstyles’ section which is full of hair styling inspiration for specific events and hair lengths. You can easily look for hair styles for long, short and mid-length hair, and styling for events like festivals, weddings, parties, proms and summer.

The summer calls for laid back hairstyles with tons of volume. If you’re off to the beach or a dip in the sea, delicate waves and curls look the best and give a boho-chic edge to all your looks. If you prefer an up-do, try out some intricate braids, like Dutch or French braids, or get your hair out of your face with a tousled messy bun. These hairstyles work throughout the summer season, specifically for fun events, beach days and activities like camping or hiking.

For those headed to a festival, take advantage of day-old hair and revitalising products from ghd to take your festival look to the next level. Bring as many hair ties with you as you can to perfect intricate festival hair like power ponies, space buns and fishtails.