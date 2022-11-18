GHD's biggest every Black Friday sale is now live

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday is rich pickings if you want to snap up a deal on GHD hair stylers. You can currently save up to 22-percent on all electricals & accessories at GHD's website between 18th – 29th Nov, as well as flash killer deals with up to 25-percent off until the 22nd Nov.

There are some seriously impressive discounts to be had, and, if that wasn't enough, GHD is sending out a special gift with every purchase, redeemable using code GHDXBF at checkout.

GHD (Good Hair Day, in case you didn't know) hair straighteners have been the gold standard since they burst onto the scene way back in 2001. Not only do these hair straighteners straighten your hair expertly – making them perfect for those of you who want to create a 'glass hair' look - they can also be used to create waves and curls, including tight ringlets.

Save up to 25% at GHD for Black Friday (opens in new tab)

GHD's Original Ceramic Hair Straighteners are a brilliant entry tool if your budget doesn't stretch to the Gold or Platinium, and can also be used to straighten, wave or curl hair of various lengths.

GHD hair straighteners last years and are highly rated for creating a smooth and sleek finish to your hair, as well as tighter, bouncy curls and dramatic ringlets. The rounder barrel on the Original Ceramic is also ace for creating cute flicks to the ends of your hair, which can be fun to play around with if you have a lob haircut. You won't be disappointed... especially when they're on sale.

If you're looking for something a little more premium, then check out the GHD Platinum+ Styler. These are the best hair straighteners you can buy. So intelligent it predicts your hair needs and constantly adapts to ensure the optimum styling temperature at all times. Get ultimate results and hair that is 70-percent stronger (according to GHD).

It's not just hair stylers that are on offer, you can save on the Helios hair dryer, curling tongs, and hot brushes, as well as all wetline and non-electric hairbrushes too.

Let's take a closer look at these deals now...

(opens in new tab) GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners: £119 , £95 at GHD (opens in new tab)

GHD mark iv style has a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straight hair ceramic heater technology helps you create a smooth and professional finish automatic sleep mode safely turns the heaters off the style if left unattended for 30 minutes and includes universal voltage so you get optimum performance wherever you travel GHD hair straighteners come with two-year manufacturer's warranty. Remember, use code GHDXBF for a free gift.

(opens in new tab) GHD Platinum+ Styler: £219, £175 at GHD (opens in new tab)

The GHD platinum+ is GHD's smart styler is one of the best hairstyles you can buy. So intelligent it predicts your hair needs and constantly adapts to ensure the optimum styling temperature at all times. Get ultimate results and hair that is 70% stronger. Use code GHDXBF for a free gift.

(opens in new tab) GHD Gold Hair Straightener: £169 , £126 at GHD (opens in new tab)

With dual zone technology, these straighteners feature new-generation heat sensors that give hair a sleek, smooth and healthy look. These don’t just straighten hair – you can also use them to curl your hair to create bouncy curls and loose waves. Use code GHDXBF for a free gift.



(opens in new tab) GHD Air Hair Dryer: £119 £91 at GHD (opens in new tab)

Lighter and faster for utmost styling control and results, GHD helios professional hair dryer was developed by GHD’s leading UK Research and Design Lab based in Cambridge in conjunction with top physicists, engineers and styling professionals. The powerful hair dryer maximises drying performance to drastically speed up blow dry time. The 2100 Watt brushless motor and wave-form heater concentrate the 120 km/hr airflow for speedy styling. Use code GHDXBF for a free gift.

(opens in new tab) GHD Glide Hot Brush: £159 , £124 at GHD (opens in new tab)

Transform your hair in seconds with the ghd Glide: the first professional hot brushes for hair styling from ghd, which tames and smooths dry hair for quick and effortless styling. The ceramic technology and ioniser tames hair and minimises frizz. The hot brush maintains an optimum styling temperature of 185 ºC, for guaranteed healthier-looking hair. Use code GHDXBF for a free gift.

(opens in new tab) GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand: £139 , £118 at GHD (opens in new tab)

The ghd curve Creative Curl Wand’s tapered barrel is ideal for creating big, bouncy curls or glamourous waves. Ultra-zone technology monitors temperature constantly across the whole barrel and adapts to your hair, ensuring the optimum styling temperature of 185 ºC, for healthier-looking hair. The 28-23 mm tapered barrel is suitable for all hair types and lengths, especially shorter hair; the thin barrel at one end means you don’t lose the hair length as you curl. The protective cool tip provides a safe place to hold the curler whilst you curl and the built-in safety stand allows you to store the wand during/after styling. Use code GHDXBF for a free gift.

Didn't find what you're looking for here? Check out everything in the GHD sale (opens in new tab).