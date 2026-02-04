Amazon appears to have reset Apple Watch Series 11 pricing – not slashed it

There was a time not so long ago when it was nearly impossible to find a deal on Apple products. Now and again, there was a 5 per cent discount on a MacBook, or a 7 per cent 'special offer' on an Apple Watch. Now, it seems the brand is trying a new pricing model, one that almost permanently slashes the prices of its products.

For example, the Apple Watch Series 11, launched a mere six months ago, has been selling for $299 on Amazon since early December. The retailer occasionally bumps the price back up to $380- $390, but according to price-tracking sites, $299 seems to be the new normal.

Needless to say, Apple sells the smartwatch for full price on its website, but the fact that it doesn't seem to care that the world's largest online marketplace constantly and significantly undercuts it says a lot about how the Cupertino-based company's approach changed in recent times.

The reason for this change of heart could be that interest in the Apple Watch has waned in recent years. The Apple Watch Series 10, which people expected to reset the wearable for years to come, only introduced minor physical changes and little to no new exclusive software.

Re-positioning the wearable as a more affordable product helps shift Apple's stock and, more importantly, make it easier for people to upgrade. After all, the more keenly-priced Apple AirPods Pro 3 seem to be flying off the shelves, according to none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook himself.

Funnily enough, the AirPods Pro 3 is also in a similar situation as the Apple Watch Series 11, often selling for $199 instead of its $249 MSRP. It's currently down to $229 on Amazon, which certainly isn't the cheapest the noise-cancelling headphones have ever been, but it's still a $20 discount.

It would shock the world if the upcoming Apple Watch Series 12 launched at a lower price, but maybe that's not the point. Getting a good discount is part of the game, and the thought of saving $100 on a new Apple Watch makes the deal all the sweeter.