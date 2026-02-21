Patagonia's Web Specials Sale goes all out with nearly 1,000 items on sale – here are a dozen deals I recommend as an outdoor expert

Stock up on quality Patagonia gear while it's cheap

Patagonia Spring 2026 colours announced
(Image credit: Patagonia)

Not only is Patagonia opposed to advertising deals, but it's also rare for the company to have decent sales. Even though the brand's Web Specials sale is continuously on, it doesn't always offer anything great, and often, you'll only find clothes in the oddest sizes.

Patagonia Men's Retro-X Fleece Hoody Jacket
Save 30%
Patagonia Men's Retro-X Fleece Hoody Jacket: was $229 now $159.99 at Patagonia
The Retro-X Hoody blends classic Patagonia style with serious wind protection. Thick, plush fleece keeps you warm, while the bonded lining blocks gusts on chilly days. With a full zip, hood, and durable overlays, it’s a cosy, heritage-inspired layer built for crisp commutes and shoulder-season adventures alike.

Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody
Save 40%
Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody: was $199 now $118.99 at Patagonia
A modern take on the bomber, this quilted hoody delivers lightweight warmth with a clean, everyday aesthetic. The diamond stitching helps trap heat without bulk, making it a great transitional piece. Easy to throw on over casual layers, it bridges city wear and outdoor comfort effortlessly.

Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater
Save 50%
Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater: was $349 now $173.99 at Patagonia
Two looks, one seriously warm jacket. This reversible design pairs the clean knit-look Better Sweater face with insulated performance on the flip side. Packed with down for reliable warmth, it’s ideal for travel or everyday wear when you want versatility without sacrificing Patagonia’s signature comfort.

Patagonia Women's Pine Bank 3-in-1 Parka
Save 30%
Patagonia Women's Pine Bank 3-in-1 Parka: was $549 now $383.99 at Patagonia
Built for unpredictable weather, the Pine Bank Parka combines a waterproof shell with a removable insulated liner. Wear each piece solo or together for full winter protection. It’s a versatile, city-ready coat that transitions seamlessly from rainy commutes to colder outdoor adventures.

Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Vest
Save 30%
Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Vest: was $119 now $82.99 at Patagonia
A layering staple with a polished finish, the Better Sweater Vest offers soft fleece warmth without restricting movement. The sweater-knit exterior gives it a smart casual look, while the breathable interior makes it perfect over shirts or under shells when temperatures start to dip.

Patagonia Women's Light Gust Jacket
Save 40%
Patagonia Women's Light Gust Jacket: was $239 now $142.99 at Patagonia
Lightweight, packable, and built for breezy days, the Light Gust Jacket is an easy grab-and-go shell. It offers wind resistance and just enough warmth for shoulder seasons, making it ideal for travel, hikes, or everyday wear when you need protection without extra bulk.

Patagonia Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
Save 40%
Patagonia Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest: was $179 now $106.99 at Patagonia
The sleeveless sibling of Patagonia’s iconic Retro-X, this vest delivers serious warmth with total arm mobility. Thick pile fleece and a windproof lining make it perfect for cool mornings, while the retro styling ensures it looks just as good in town as it does on trails.

Patagonia Black Hole Pack 32L
Save 50%
Patagonia Black Hole Pack 32L: was $169 now $83.99 at Patagonia
Designed to handle daily abuse, the 32-litre Black Hole Pack is a tough, weather-resistant backpack with loads of organisation. It’s equally at home commuting, travelling, or hauling gear, offering Patagonia’s signature durability with a sleek, functional layout that keeps essentials protected and accessible.

Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Save 40%
Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket: was $159 now $94.99 at Patagonia
A Patagonia icon, the Better Sweater Jacket combines sweater aesthetics with fleece performance. Soft, warm, and easy to layer, it’s a go-to piece for everyday wear. The clean lines and comfortable fit make it just as suited to the office as it is to weekend outings.

Patagonia Men's R1 Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoody
Save 40%
Patagonia Men's R1 Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoody: was $189 now $112.99 at Patagonia
Engineered for movement, the R1 Air Hoody is a breathable technical fleece designed for high-output activities. Its lightweight, airy construction wicks moisture and regulates temperature, making it perfect for hiking, climbing, or layering during cool-weather training sessions.

Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel 70L
Save 40%
Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel 70L: was $399 now $238.99 at Patagonia
A travel workhorse, this 70-litre wheeled duffel is built to survive rough handling. The rugged, weather-resistant fabric protects gear, while the smooth-rolling wheels make airport dashes easier. Spacious and durable, it’s ideal for extended trips or hauling bulky kit with confidence.

Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Fleece Pullover
Save 50%
Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Fleece Pullover: was $269 now $133.99 at Patagonia
Cosy meets technical in the Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover. Plush fleece panels deliver warmth, while stretch sections improve mobility and comfort. It’s a versatile midlayer that feels soft against the skin yet performs well outdoors, perfect for layering on cool days or relaxed everyday wear.

