Patagonia's Web Specials Sale goes all out with nearly 1,000 items on sale – here are a dozen deals I recommend as an outdoor expert

Not only is Patagonia opposed to advertising deals, but it's also rare for the company to have decent sales. Even though the brand's Web Specials sale is continuously on, it doesn't always offer anything great, and often, you'll only find clothes in the oddest sizes.

Shop Patagonia's up to 50% off Web Specials Sale

Now and again, though, if you happen to wander onto the Patagonia website at just the right time, you'll find absolutely mind-blowing deals. I appreciate that Patagonia probably isn't happy with me pushing its sales, but still, I can't let it slip away without telling you!

The Web Specials Sale has been significantly boosted, with nearly 1,000 items on offer. These include older colourways of classic Patagonia franchises, such as the Retro-X fleece, Better Sweater pullovers, Black Hole bags, and more.

As always, I would like to discourage people from buying redundant gear. If you have a Better Sweater jacket already that could use a bit of TLC, Patagonia will help you fix it. If it's beyond repair, check the deals below to see if you can replace it for less now.

If you're replacing older Patagonia gear, I'd suggest checking with the brand's Worn Wear program first, which lets you send back eligible used Patagonia gear. In return, you typically get store credit (often up to ~50% of resale value), and the item is resold or recycled.

As I mentioned above, there are many deals to choose from, but I've selected a dozen below that are my favourites. If you can't find anything you like (?), you can click or tap on the link above, which will take you to the Web Specials page.

Save 30% Patagonia Men's Retro-X Fleece Hoody Jacket: was $229 now $159.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ The Retro-X Hoody blends classic Patagonia style with serious wind protection. Thick, plush fleece keeps you warm, while the bonded lining blocks gusts on chilly days. With a full zip, hood, and durable overlays, it’s a cosy, heritage-inspired layer built for crisp commutes and shoulder-season adventures alike.

Save 40% Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody: was $199 now $118.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ A modern take on the bomber, this quilted hoody delivers lightweight warmth with a clean, everyday aesthetic. The diamond stitching helps trap heat without bulk, making it a great transitional piece. Easy to throw on over casual layers, it bridges city wear and outdoor comfort effortlessly.

Save 50% Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater: was $349 now $173.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Two looks, one seriously warm jacket. This reversible design pairs the clean knit-look Better Sweater face with insulated performance on the flip side. Packed with down for reliable warmth, it’s ideal for travel or everyday wear when you want versatility without sacrificing Patagonia’s signature comfort.

Save 30% Patagonia Women's Pine Bank 3-in-1 Parka: was $549 now $383.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Built for unpredictable weather, the Pine Bank Parka combines a waterproof shell with a removable insulated liner. Wear each piece solo or together for full winter protection. It’s a versatile, city-ready coat that transitions seamlessly from rainy commutes to colder outdoor adventures.

Save 30% Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Vest: was $119 now $82.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ A layering staple with a polished finish, the Better Sweater Vest offers soft fleece warmth without restricting movement. The sweater-knit exterior gives it a smart casual look, while the breathable interior makes it perfect over shirts or under shells when temperatures start to dip.

Save 40% Patagonia Women's Light Gust Jacket: was $239 now $142.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Lightweight, packable, and built for breezy days, the Light Gust Jacket is an easy grab-and-go shell. It offers wind resistance and just enough warmth for shoulder seasons, making it ideal for travel, hikes, or everyday wear when you need protection without extra bulk.

Save 40% Patagonia Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest: was $179 now $106.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ The sleeveless sibling of Patagonia’s iconic Retro-X, this vest delivers serious warmth with total arm mobility. Thick pile fleece and a windproof lining make it perfect for cool mornings, while the retro styling ensures it looks just as good in town as it does on trails.

Save 50% Patagonia Black Hole Pack 32L: was $169 now $83.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Designed to handle daily abuse, the 32-litre Black Hole Pack is a tough, weather-resistant backpack with loads of organisation. It’s equally at home commuting, travelling, or hauling gear, offering Patagonia’s signature durability with a sleek, functional layout that keeps essentials protected and accessible.

Save 40% Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket: was $159 now $94.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ A Patagonia icon, the Better Sweater Jacket combines sweater aesthetics with fleece performance. Soft, warm, and easy to layer, it’s a go-to piece for everyday wear. The clean lines and comfortable fit make it just as suited to the office as it is to weekend outings.

Save 40% Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel 70L: was $399 now $238.99 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ A travel workhorse, this 70-litre wheeled duffel is built to survive rough handling. The rugged, weather-resistant fabric protects gear, while the smooth-rolling wheels make airport dashes easier. Spacious and durable, it’s ideal for extended trips or hauling bulky kit with confidence.