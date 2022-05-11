Best GHD hair straighteners deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living has made it harder to pay for our monthly bills, let alone non-essential items like hair styling tools and products. If you’re in need of a new pair of hair straighteners but your budget doesn’t have much stretch this month, we’ve found the best deals on ghd hair straighteners so you can look your best while also keeping the costs down.

ghd stands for good hair day and since its launch in 2001, it has cemented itself as one of the best hair styling brands with its extensive range of dryers, straighteners, curling irons, brushes and more. ghd is best known for its collection of hair straighteners, most of which have made our best hair straighteners list.

There are many ghd hair straightener options, including Platinum+, Gold, Unplugged, Original, Max and Mini. The best deals on these hair straighteners can be found at third-party retailers, like Amazon, John Lewis and Very but you can personalise your straighteners and find limited edition options on the ghd website.

If you’re on the lookout for a new pair of straighteners, we’ve got you covered with the best deals on ghd hair straighteners available this month.

ghd Platinum+ deals

(Image credit: ghd)

The ghd Platinum+ hair straightener is ghd’s first smart styler which monitors heat to maintain the optimal temperature for the best results. ghd claims the results leave hair feeling stronger, shinier and protected. We’ve all stressed over whether we’ve left our straighteners on or not but the ghd Platinum+ automatically switches off after 30 minutes of non-use. For more details, see our 5-star ghd Platinum+ review and we also have a dedicated ghd Platinum+ deals page too.

The ghd Platinum+ hair straighteners cost around £219 but you can find them for much cheaper, especially during the seasonal sales periods. On the ghd website, you can find the ghd Platinum+ in limited edition colours and you can personalise them.

ghd Unplugged deals

(Image credit: ghd)

The ghd Unplugged is another popular pair of hair straighteners, mainly due to the fact that it’s completely cordless. It uses Dual-zone technology to ensure and maintain optimal styling temperature and the ceramic-coated plates glide easily through hair. In our ghd Unplugged review , we remarked how these hair straighteners “bring the style, power and practicality all packed into a more petite body.”

Before use, you’ll need to charge the ghd Unplugged (2 hours charge for around 20 minutes continuous use) and you can easily pop them in your bag for on the go styling. The Unplugged is available in black or white and the price is higher than the other straighteners on this list at £299.

ghd Gold deals

(Image credit: ghd)

The ghd Gold hair straighteners are a mix of features that you can find from the ghd Unplugged and the ghd Original. Like the Unplugged, they use the same Dual-zone technology and like the Original, they have the same contoured styling plates. They almost act as a hybrid of the two and like most ghd hair straighteners, they’re built to last for several years. Prices start at £169.

ghd Max deals

(Image credit: ghd)

The ghd Max are wide plate hair straighteners that use 70% larger plates than the other straighteners available from ghd. At 1.65-inches wide, the plates use Dual-zone technology and heat sensors to distribute heat to the hair. It’s ideal for longer and thicker hair types and starts at £199.

ghd Mini deals

(Image credit: ghd)

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the ghd Mini . The ghd Mini hair straighteners have ½-inch plates and a narrow barrel which still wield the power of advanced ceramic heat technology for professional hair styling results. They work best for shorter hair, fringes and tight curls. You can find the ghd Mini for £139 but they drop to under £100 regularly from select retailers.

ghd Original deals

(Image credit: ghd)

Finally, the ghd Original has been around for years and is still one of the most popular hair straighteners on the market today. ghd has recently relaunched it and are calling it the ‘New & Improved ghd Original Styler’. The ghd Original still uses single-zone ceramic technology that has been significantly improved and heats up in about 30 seconds. These straighteners still have their iconic gold plates design and prices start at £119.