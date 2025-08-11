Shark Beauty’s new multi-styler is here – and there's a version for every hair type
It's been a long time coming
QUICK SUMMARY
Shark Beauty has launchd the new Shark Glam – a premium multi-styler that combines the flexibility of air styling with the accuracy of ceramic hot tools. It’s designed to deliver flawless results without causing heat damage, and there are multiple options for different hair types.
Shark Beauty has earned a strong reputation for offering brilliant multi-stylers at wallet-friendly prices, even being named the best Dyson Airwrap alternative by many. I have to agree, and after the FlexFusion has became a staple in my morning routine, I was excited to hear about the brand's latest release.
The new Shark Glam is a premium multi-styler that blends the versatility of air styling with the precision of ceramic hot tools. It’s made to give you perfect results without damaging your hair – and the best part is it works for every hair type.
Whilst pricing and exact availability haven’t been announced yet, you can join the waitlist if you’re interested. Shark says it will be available in stores next month, and I’ll keep you updated once we have a confirmed date.
The Shark Glam will come in three systems, each with a GlamStyler Suite tailored to your hair type. This follows Dyson’s lead in offering specific stylers for curly and coily hair, as well as straight and wavy – and that move has clearly been a hit.
All sets will include the Glossi Hot Tool & Air Glosser, Silki Hot Tool & Air Straightener, 32mm Coanda Auto-Wrap Curlers, and Concentrator attachments. The FrizzFighter will be exclusive to the Sleek Straight/Wavy set, whilst the Curl Defining Diffuser will only be in the Straight, Waves & Defined Curls option. This means you get the kit that’s right for your hair, not someone else’s.
Other standout features include Heat Sense Technology, which monitors the temperature 1,000 times per second to ensure it never exceeds 150°C. There’s also Scalp Shield Technology, designed to safeguard new hair growth from extreme heat – something you might recognise from the Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex. To top it off, Flex Gloss Lock Technology delivers a 24-hour high-gloss shine on dry hair, keeping your style looking polished throughout the day.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
