Shark finally overtakes Dyson with a hair tool attachment we've never seen before

When it comes to the world of hair stylers, there isn't much that hasn't been done before. Dyson is a well-known industry pioneer, especially since setting the standard in 2018 with the incredibly popular Airwrap, but there's since been a lot of room for alternative brands to catch up. You may have heard of one of them...let's talk about Shark.

After a successful few years in the haircare industry, Shark has launched its new FlexFusion, a multi-styling tool designed for wet or dry styling. It's a lot smaller and lighter than the Shark FlexStyle, making it ideal for storage and travel purposes. Included are five of Shark Beauty’s signature accessories, including a Fusion Brush, 2 x 32mm Coanda Curlers, Styling Concentrator and the Curl-Defining Diffuser.

The FlexFusion can be used in either wet or dry mode, allowing it to intelligently choose the right heat setting and optimal air speed for the chosen attachment. It also never exceeds 110°C, which if you know the exact temperature you should style your hair, is more than ideal.

However, there's even more news...

For the first time in the haircare industry, Shark has also manufactured a straightening attachment. The new Shark Fusion Air Straightener can be secured onto the FlexFusion multi-styler, providing users with easy straightening and removing the need for multiple styling tools. It's a wet or dry attachment, meaning it can create straight looks on either already dry or damp hair.

The closest we've seen to the hark Fusion Air Straightener attachment is the Dyson Airstrait, which remains an entire styling tool in itself. As Dyson is regarded as the top brand for hair styling tools, it's great to see Shark take the lead on this.

We're not sure of the FlexFusion or the Fusion Air Straightener's price points yet, but we were told during IFA 2024 that the new system would be available to buy within a few weeks.