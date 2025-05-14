Harber London’s new laptop sleeve is smart, sleek and effortlessly luxurious

QUICK SUMMARY Harber London has unveiled its new Legacy Sleeves – a Laptop Sleeve and an iPad Sleeve. Priced at £209, they ship this week in Black, Brown or Caoba, and even come with a 15% Early Bird discount at checkout.

Harber London is back with a new accessory line that’s all about protecting your laptop or tablet in serious style. The collection, called the Legacy Sleeves, pairs pebbled and smooth full-grain leather for a high-contrast, high-luxury look – exactly the kind of craftsmanship we’ve come to expect from the brand.

There are two new additions in this sleek lineup – the Legacy Laptop Sleeve and the Legacy iPad Sleeve. Both slot in perfectly alongside Harber London’s existing best backpacks and best wallets.

Available in Black, Brown and Caoba, the sleeves start at £209, with shipping expected to begin this week. There’s also a 15% early bird launch offer which is automatically applied at checkout.

(Image credit: Harber London)

Both sleeves are designed not just to protect your device, but also to carry your charger, cables and those loose accessories that usually rattle around at the bottom of your bag. Everything stays organised, secure and effortlessly stylish.

Harber London has made some of the best laptop bags in the past, but this collection is hands down its most luxurious yet. It would also make an amazing gift – if you can bear to part with it.