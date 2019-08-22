Best wallet 2019: for carrying your coins, cash and credit cards

A leather wallet is basically a mandatory purchase as well as a valued life tool, one that you use every single day to carry round your most personal and private data, not to mention your credit cards, cash and coins.

However, a wallet isn't just a utility item – guys can differentiate themselves by choosing a stylish wallet that says something about their personality. Prioritising an item that is less essential than shoes and shirts sends a strong message about your individuality, along with your approach to style.

To give you an overview of everything from billfolds to standout designer card holders, below is our list of the best wallets you can find right now.

The 9 Best Card Holder Wallets for Men

1. Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Bifold Cardholder For a more refined taste Reasons to buy + High quality + Elegant yet masculine design + Great brand Reasons to avoid - Comparatively pricey $224.10 View at eBay

If you’re willing to put aside a bit more cash for your next wallet or cardholder, then this leather bifold cardholder from Tom Ford is a top option. The fine stitching, well-proportioned font and a colour that looks sort of like ‘cement black’ all combine to make a high quality accessory.

While it’s not the cheapest item on the list, the full-grain leather will ensure long-term durability. It also comes with six slots for your cards, two of which have thoughtfully-designed thumb cutouts to make it easier to draw out as you’re making a payment.

2. Mulberry Full-Grain Leather Cardholder A beautiful tan cardholder from Mulberry Reasons to buy + Robust + Will age well + Great brand Reasons to avoid - Tan leather not for everyone Check Walmart

Looking for a stylish card holder which stands out from the crowd (but not too much)? Mulberry's cardholder is crafted from robust full-grain leather that will only get softer and more patinated with wear. It's fitted with four slots for organising credit, business and membership cards, plus it has a central slip that's handy for keeping receipts or notes.

3. Burberry Checked Twill And Leather Cardholder A stylish investment for the modern gentleman Reasons to buy + House Check canvas trim + Modern, slim design Reasons to avoid - No space for coins Check Walmart

If you're more man-about-town than romp around the countryside, then this card holder from Burberry is the one for you. It's slim and functional, crafted from durable leather and cotton-twill and accented with Burberry's instantly-recognisable House Check design.

The wallet has plenty of slots to ensure your cards, receipts and bills stay organised, but there is no space for coins. Yes, it's on the more expensive side, but this wallet is a stylish investment which will last for years to come.

4. Smythson Burlington Two-Tone Full-Grain Leather Cardholder Don't break the line of your tailoring with this slim card holder Reasons to buy + Ultra-slim design + 100-percent leather + Four card slots Check Amazon

Storing your credit and debit cards can be an irksome business at the best of times. However, it can be done with style and ease thanks to this Smythson Card Holder Wallet.

There are multiple pockets on offer once you open this 100% leather design that comes with a cool stippled effect finish, while the embossed Smythson of Bond Street logo breaks up the all black colouring. The super compact design makes it pocket, coat or manbag-friendly too.

5. Montblanc Extreme Business Card Holder It’s all in the visuals Reasons to buy + Slick design + Great for business trips Reasons to avoid - On the showy side $111.93 View at Amazon

There are card holders, and then there’s the ‘extreme business’ card holder from Montblanc. Whether this relates to a better way to store cards, or is just a clever branding exercise from Montblanc’s product team, we’ll never quite know. What’s certain, however, is that this is a very good-looking accessory.

The quality leather has been worked for an eye-catching woven carbon look and is a great accessory to carry while you’re travelling for work. It comes with cotton lining and a range of card slots and compartments to store all of your valuables.

6. Alexander McQueen Croc-Effect Leather Bifold Cardholder Time to make a statement Reasons to buy + Stylish detailing + Stands out from the pack + Quality Reasons to avoid - Low on subtlety Check Amazon

This ‘croc-effect leather’ cardholder from Alexander McQueen is for those of us who are a little more on the eccentric side. While you could definitely whip this out at the corporate canteen, don’t expect to see many CEOs drawing their golden Mastercards from one of these.

Aside from the crocodile look, detailing includes the oft-seen stud displaying Alexander McQueen’s gothic emblem. It has plenty of storage space for your cash and cards, but what will perhaps be the most satisfying part of owning this cardholder is seeing the sublime blue every time you open it.

7. John Lewis Pebble Grain Leather Card Holder This affordable card holder is a bargain Reasons to buy + Affordable + Real leather + ID slot Reasons to avoid - No luxury brand Check Walmart

Crafted from a combination of both textured pebble grain and nappa leathers, this John Lewis & Partners card holder is a smart choice for transporting essentials discretely and in style.

Complete with three card slots to one side and a transparent ID slot to the other.

8. Kingsmamn + Smythson Cross-Grain Leather Cardholder A stylish wallet maketh man Reasons to buy + Bold design + Gold and burgundy combination + Slim Reasons to avoid - Kingsman fans only Check Amazon

Kingsman has teamed up with leather goods heritage brand Smythson to design this sleek cardholder. An easy way to keep your essentials organised, it’s made from cross-grain leather in a deep burgundy shade and embossed in gold with both of the brands' logos.

9. Polo Ralph Lauren Full-Grain Leather Cardholder A affordable card holder from Ralph Lauren Reasons to buy + Affordable + Preppy colour scheme + Top slot Check Walmart

One of the only ways to avoid an overstuffed wallet is to opt for a slim cardholder like Polo Ralph Lauren's that only has room for the essentials.

It's crafted from navy full-grain leather, detailed with a striped grosgrain tab and has the capacity for your license, store loyalty and credit cards. What more could you need?

The 15 Best Bifold Wallets for Men

1. Aspinal of London Billfold leather wallet A beautiful wallet from a brand with exceptional heritage Reasons to buy + Classic leather + Heritage brand Reasons to avoid - Too large for some Check Amazon

One look at this bifold wallet and you’ll be very keen to start enjoying its charms for yourself. Central to the appeal is its classic, timeless design, fashioned from pure Italian calf leather. It’s gorgeous to look at but undeniably practical into the bargain. Opened up, you get the option of eight card slots, two long pockets for all of your notes.

2. Montblanc Full-Grain Leather Billfold Wallet Nothing but the finest German cowhides Reasons to buy + Palladium Montblanc logo + Hectares of space Reasons to avoid - The obvious choice? Check Walmart

Designed to be carried in the inside pocket of your suit jacket, this horizontal wallet is expertly crafted from German full-grain cowhide with unique Montblanc deep shine, chrome-tanned, dyed through.

The star emblem has a palladium-coated ring for added corrosion resistance to keep it looking pristine, and there's plenty of space for your valuables. How much space exactly? You've got eight card slots, two sections for banknotes and two additional pockets for receipts and appointment cards.

3. Saint Laurent Pebble-Grain Leather Billfold Wallet Sophistication from the style trailblazers Reasons to buy + Simple + Air of distinction + Will age well Reasons to avoid - Too simple? $425 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Lend an air of distinction and sophistication to everyday transactions with Saint Laurent's Grained-Leather Billfold Wallet. The bifold style is crafted from premium grained leather alongside the brand's signature logo.

Inside there's plenty of space for eight cards, cash and receipts. It's a must-have addition to your accessories collection.

4. Mulberry Full-Grain Leather Billfold Wallet A truly beautiful classic Reasons to buy + Classic design + Discrete branding + Lots of space Reasons to avoid - Tan leather not for everyone $255 View at Mr Porter US & CA

It might be at the pricier end of the wallet spectrum but that’s for good reason. The Mulberry natural grain leather billfold wallet bristles with stylish goodness and is resplendent in tan leather and a distinctive foil-embossed Mulberry logo. Inside, it’s a pocket-fest with the nappa lining offering up eight credit or business card slots and a sleeve for cash.

You also get a brace of hidden compartments for the safekeeping of receipts and suchlike while we love the embossed Mulberry tree signature.

5. Barbour Grain Billfold Wallet, Dark Brown Perfect when paired with a vintage wax jacket Reasons to buy + Gorgeous brown or black leather + Perfect when paired with a Barbour wax Reasons to avoid - Not the smartest Check Walmart

Step into the sumptuous world of Barbour with this hand-crafted full grain leather wallet, that comes in fetching brown, or black if you want to remain low-key. It sports that classic bifold design that’s been around forever, but there are some neat variations on the theme.

Inside, you’ll find a signature tartan lining, no less than eight card slots, plus two more for other slimline bits and bobs along with a separate note compartment. Icing on the cake comes from the embossed vintage branding.

6. Giuseppe Zanotti Crocodile Textured Wallet A lesson in simple elegance Reasons to buy + Classic design + Quality construction Reasons to avoid - A relatively unknown brand Check Amazon

This wallet from Giuseppe Zanotti is more your classic run-of-the-mill example. That’s meant in an entirely positive way, with the high quality Italian craftsmanship really showing through as soon as you take the first look.

There are plenty of internal compartments for you to slide your cash and cards into place along with clean, minimal white branding inside and out. And the crocodile-textured leather will not only feel good to the touch and prevent scuffs from becoming too visible, it simply just looks the part.

7. Fendi Glossy FF Wallet When branding is a priority Reasons to buy + Bold design + Durable construction + Big logo, for logo fans Reasons to avoid - Patch not for everyone Check Walmart

One way designers make their accessories stand out is through a bold logo, and this glossy wallet from Fendi is a prime example of a logo taking centre stage. It’s not all branding though – there are eight card slots and two bill compartments for everyday practicality as well.

While the circular patch might be a little garish if you’re after a more understated style, this could be one of the main draw cards if you want your wallet to command attention every time you reach for it.

8. Emporio Armani Grained Logo Wallet Reasonably-priced and fuss free Reasons to buy + Understated look + Modest price Reasons to avoid - Lacks standout features - Made of polyester $115 View at Amazon

Sometimes the right purchase is a no-messing-about wallet that looks good and holds cash, rather than trying to create an attention funnel every time you’re at the cashier. If simplicity is a priority for you, then this bill fold wallet from Emporio Armani might be your next purchase.

Not ostentatious and certainly an affordable option, this would be an ideal choice for you if a flashy wallet is less of a style consideration than functionality and a modest budget are. A solid daily driver.

9. Il Bussetto Polished-Leather Billfold Wallet Form and function harmonised Reasons to buy + Practical, modest design + Tan and beige match Reasons to avoid - May scuff faster than black Check Amazon

Although there is a vast selection of black wallets to choose from, there’s a lot to be said for switching to tan. This tan-and-beige, polished-leather billfold wallet from Il Bussetto is certainly a good style choice but also doesn’t sacrifice function – it’s got eight card slots, two bill sleeves and receipt pockets as well.

It also appears that the brand hasn’t made too many compromises on quality to keep the price reasonable. The only major consideration for you will probably be how easily tan and beige will integrate into your wardrobe.

10. Jekyll & Hide Wallet A simple classic from this South African brand Reasons to buy + RFID lining + Coin pouch Check Walmart

You get the choice of a coffee or black finish from this simple-but-effective 12cm x 9cm x 3cm design from the Jekyll & Hide stable. The full-grain leather finish promises hard-wearing performance while the RFID lining is designed to protect bank cards and passports from identity theft.

Storage is plentiful, with no less than four card slots, two slip pockets and a handy little coin pouch that can be secured thanks to a studded closure. There’s space for notes plus a zipped compartment and the whole package comes in a cool gift box.

11. Paul Smith Textured-Leather Billfold Wallet Designed in English, made in Italy Reasons to buy + Colour pop design + Slim + Good brand $195 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Sometimes all you need is a classic billfold wallet, and this one from Paul Smith is one of the most stylish you can buy. Expertly crafted in Italy from the finest calf's leather, it contains plenty of slots for holding credit, debit or business cards, as well as compartments for cash and receipts.

The outside is finished in plain black, while the inside is finished with brown leather and a red stipe. It's immediately recognisable as a PS piece, complete with the designer's fun and quirky sense of humour.

12. Georg Jensen Rohner Wallet The stylish and affordable wallet has plenty of space Reasons to buy + Grey colour + Simple design + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Grey not for everyone $80 View at Amazon

Since 1904, Georg Jensen has been driven by designs that combine functionality and beauty; quality craftsmanship and timeless aesthetics. This wallet is a perfect example of that.

Each item is created from leather with a stylish grey finish to create shade and shadows.

13. Loewe Embossed Cross-Grain Leather Billfold Wallet Looking for luxe? You can't go wrong with Loewe Reasons to buy + Logo + Hand-painted Reasons to avoid - Modern texture not for everyone Check Amazon

Loewe has been masterfully crafting leather goods since 1846, and this billfold wallet is a fine example of the house's attention to detail. It's embossed with the signature anagram, while the edges have been hand-painted for resiliency.

It hosts eight card slots, two central compartments and two receipt pockets, so having organised essentials is a given.

14. Launer Premium Leather Card Case Luxury leather card case from Royal Warrant holders Reasons to buy + 'In the know' brand + Royal Warrant holders Reasons to avoid - Only space for 6 cards Check Walmart

If you're looking for a understated but still truly luxurious, how about this card case from Launer, who includes Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as customers.

This Launer credit card case is made from premium calf leather, allowing for a soft touch but long-lasting finish. It can hold six cards with room for notes when folded. This case would be an excellent gift for a loved one or a useful piece for yourself.

If you prefer something a little more colourful, Launer's newest collection feature bright interiors.

15. Herschel Supply Co. Unisex Wallet A casual wallet you can hand wash Reasons to buy + RFID security blocking + Hand-washable Check Walmart 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Wallets can get grubby pretty quickly, so this hand-washable Herschel Supply Co. Unisex Wallet is a great option if you like things squeaky clean. What’s more, it has the benefit of an RFID blocking design that can fend off card skimming attempts and inside there’s a sensible selection of card slots and a pocket for loose change.

There are six different shades to choose from and we love that signature red and white striped interior flourish too. Meanwhile, the one-size-fits-all design makes it a perfect gift option.

The 3 Best Coin Case Wallets for Men

1. Comme Des Garçons Zip-Around Leather Wallet Bridge the divide between smart and casual Reasons to buy + Zip security + Simple design + Great brand $120 View at eBay

Store your cards and cash in this zipped wallet from Comme Des Garçons. Crafted from textured grain leather, it's smart yet casual aesthetic will go with most outfits. The major positive here is that the zip-up bifold design will keep the contents secure.

Unzipping the wallet will reveal three card slots, a coin compartment and space for cash and receipts.

2. Nodus Compact Coin Essentially, it's the TARDIS of luxury, leather wallets Reasons to buy + Very small + Lots of space Check Walmart

Finding the perfect wallet is all about striking the balance between size and space, leather-goods maker Nodus think they've found that ideal balance. This is the Compact Coin.

This new wallet doesn't have a large footprint, but still manages to pack a lot in. How much exactly? The Compact Coin has space for 15 credit cards (yes, 15!), there's a coin pouch, dedicated compartment for folded notes and receipts, and, on top of all of that, a key pocket.

3. Dunhill Cadogan Full-Grain Leather Coin Case This coin case is full of old school charm Reasons to buy + Colour + Retro design + Individual Reasons to avoid - Not the slimmest Check Amazon

If you're sick of loose change, pop Dunhill's coin case in your pocket. It's been made from durable full-grain leather in the label's London workshop in a curved shape that's perfectly suited for slipping into your trousers without disrupting the lines. It comes in an easy-to-wrap presentation box for gifting.

How to choose the best wallet for you

While wallets are not the most complicated of tools, there are certain criteria that we looked at when evaluating each one.

Out-and-out style and aesthetic, while not the most important factor, is a serious consideration. After all, you don't want to go on a date to Bibendum in a tailored suit and John Lobbs only to whip out a tatty piece of cowhide, do you?

And while we're talking about suits, size and compactness is another factor that needs to be evaluated for similar reasons.

If you're going out for a night on the town, then a full-sized wallet might not be best option. Instead, a smaller, streamlined, card-focused affair might be a better choice.

Of course, there's a multitude of other features to consider.

How many cards do you need to carry? Most wallets range from two card slots, up to eight.

Do you carry cash around? You'll need a cash and coin compartment, preferably zipped.

And finally, there are features that go above and beyond the call of a standard currency carrier - so, for example, if you're scared of identity theft you might want a wallet with RFID-blocking security tech.

What wallet will be best for you will be determined by your intended usage and personal taste, so kick back, relax and take a browse through this selection of the best wallets available.

