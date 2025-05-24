Antler just dropped the luxury luggage collection of the summer – I'm obsessed

The Heritage Collection launched earlier this month

Antler Heritage Collection
Antler has launched its new Heritage Collection – a premium luggage range featuring two hybrid hardshell suitcases, a tote and a luggage tag.

Available in Black or Sandstone, prices range from £50 to £425 and the full collection is on sale now at Antler’s website.

Antler has just dropped a premium luggage collection that’s guaranteed to turn heads at the airport. The Heritage Collection launched earlier this month and includes two suitcases, a tote and a luggage tag – each designed with a sharp focus on design and durability.

Antler has long been known for creating some of the best suitcases and best carry-ons around, and its Essential Overnight Bag even made our list of the best weekender bags for 2025. With the Heritage range, the brand continues its legacy of blending luxury with practicality – exactly what every modern traveller wants in their luggage.

Available now from Antler’s website, the collection ranges from £50 for the luggage tag to £425 for the Trunk suitcase.

Antler Heritage Collection

Both the Trunk and Cabin suitcases boast a hybrid hardshell design, combining ultra-strong polycarbonate with a lightweight aluminium frame, as well as reinforced corners for next-level impact protection. There's also bespoke soft-close handles and Silent Glide 360° wheels, which are cleverly engineered for easy repair and long-term use.

The Heritage Tote carries the same thoughtful design ethos, with a secure internal zip pocket for laptops and tech, and a built-in water bottle holder to keep hydration close at hand.

All pieces come in classic Black or Sandstone, whilst the luggage tag is available in a broader range of colours.

Antler Heritage Collection

