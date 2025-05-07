Shark refreshes its FlexStyle with gorgeous new spring colourway

QUICK SUMMARY The Shark FlexStyle is now available in a limited-edition Pink Pearl shade, featuring the updated model with new ribbed auto-wrap curlers. Priced at £249.99 on Shark’s official site, it’s not clear how long it'l be available for.

Known for its incredible power and salon-worthy results, the Shark FlexStyle has seriously shaken up the beauty tech world. In fact, tons of people have said they actually prefer it over the Dyson Airwrap, making it one of the best Airwrap alternatives you can get your hands on right now.

Over the years, Shark has dropped the FlexStyle in a range of gorgeous colours – starting with the sleek black and stone, and later dazzling us with the limited-edition collaboration with Wicked. However, I think Shark’s latest spring colourway might just be my favourite yet.

(Image credit: Shark)

Say hello to Pink Pearl – a soft pastel pink that’s very much on trend right now. It’s guaranteed to be a hit with anyone who's into a chic, minimalist aesthetic.

The Pink Pearl FlexStyle comes in the newest version of the styler, which now includes redesigned auto-wrap curlers. These feature a ribbed texture that helps grip your hair better for smoother, longer-lasting curls.

Shark has labelled this colourway as limited edition, so we’re not sure how long it’ll be around. Right now, it’s available on Shark’s official site for £249.99 – so if you’re tempted, you might want to snag one while you still can.