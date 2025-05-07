Shark refreshes its FlexStyle with gorgeous new spring colourway
It's appeared on Shark's website
QUICK SUMMARY
The Shark FlexStyle is now available in a limited-edition Pink Pearl shade, featuring the updated model with new ribbed auto-wrap curlers.
Priced at £249.99 on Shark’s official site, it’s not clear how long it'l be available for.
Known for its incredible power and salon-worthy results, the Shark FlexStyle has seriously shaken up the beauty tech world. In fact, tons of people have said they actually prefer it over the Dyson Airwrap, making it one of the best Airwrap alternatives you can get your hands on right now.
Over the years, Shark has dropped the FlexStyle in a range of gorgeous colours – starting with the sleek black and stone, and later dazzling us with the limited-edition collaboration with Wicked. However, I think Shark’s latest spring colourway might just be my favourite yet.
Say hello to Pink Pearl – a soft pastel pink that’s very much on trend right now. It’s guaranteed to be a hit with anyone who's into a chic, minimalist aesthetic.
The Pink Pearl FlexStyle comes in the newest version of the styler, which now includes redesigned auto-wrap curlers. These feature a ribbed texture that helps grip your hair better for smoother, longer-lasting curls.
Shark has labelled this colourway as limited edition, so we’re not sure how long it’ll be around. Right now, it’s available on Shark’s official site for £249.99 – so if you’re tempted, you might want to snag one while you still can.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Dreame’s pocket-sized hair dryer is your carry-on’s new best friend
This is one impressive little styler!
-
Kenwood's latest matching toaster and kettle sets are a must-have for spring decor lovers
Stylish without the hefty price tag
-
Meet Myavana – the haircare brand using AI to provide personalised advice for your hair
I interviewed Myavana's CEO, Candace Mitchell, to explore the future of haircare tech
-
Dyson Beauty expert unveils surprising haircare trend for 2025
Did you expect this?
-
Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex review: a worthwhile upgrade to an already impressive hair dryer
The new model keeps all of its best features whilst introducing even more advancements
-
Shark releases limited edition colourway for its best-selling FlexStyle, and it's wickedly stylish
-
Ghd takes on the Dyson Airwrap with its new blow drying brush
ghd launched its latest wet-to-dry hair styling tool for salon-quality at-home blow dries
-
I review haircare for a living and these are the Dyson Airwrap alternatives I'd recommend
After a Dyson Airwrap? Check out these cheaper options...