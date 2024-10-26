Shark releases limited edition colourway for its best-selling FlexStyle, and it's wickedly stylish

QUICK SUMMARY Shark Beauty has launched its popular FlexStyle in limited edition colourway ahead of Universal Pictures' upcoming film Wicked. It comes in an iridescent green and pink and will be available to purchase for £269.99 in the coming weeks.

Shark Beauty has unveiled an exciting collaboration with Universal Pictures' highly anticipated film Wicked, featuring a limited-edition colorway of its best-selling Shark FlexStyle. This exclusive design adds a magical twist to the innovative hair tool, combining style and functionality in a special nod to the upcoming movie.

For a while now, the Shark FlexStyle has only been available in Black, Stone or Teal, with a few exclusive spring colours appearing on the website every now and then. However, the Wicked x Shark FlexStyle is the first time we've seen a product collaboration from the brand.

The Wicked x Shark FlexStyle will be available on the Shark Beauty website within the next few weeks for an RRP of £269.99.

The Shark FlexStyle in Stone (Image credit: Shark)

The FlexStyle itself comes in an iridescent green and pink colourway, described by Shark Beauty as "bringing a touch of enchantment to your hair styling routine and celebrate one of the year’s most anticipated new films."

