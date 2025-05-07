This Ulysse Nardin dive watch has a bit of added bite
It raises money for charity, too
Quick Summary
Ulysse Nardin just launched a limited edition dive watch to support shark conservation.
Just 300 pieces will be made – and it's not as costly as you might think!
If you don't think of Ulysse Nardin when you think of dive watches, you're missing out. While the brand may be better known for its inimitable Freak, there's a lot more to love in its catalogue.
At Watches and Wonders 2025, the brand broke records by unveiling the Diver [AIR]. That's the world's lightest dive watch, complete with revolutionary materials and a balance wheel made from strands of wire.
Now, there's another addition to the range – the Diver [HAMMERHEAD SHARK]. This one is supported by the brand's ambassador, Mike Coots. He lost a leg to a shark attack at 18, and has since become a staunch advocate for the protection and conservation of the animals.
The watch itself features a depiction of the Hammerhead Shark on the rear of the case. That's crafted from titanium and is coated in a blue PVD which neatly matches the dial, bezel and strap hue. Accents of red create a neat contrast, and are continued throughout the case, dial and strap.
Speaking of the dial, you'll find a lovely textured blue base, which looks almost like gravel. The six o'clock position houses a small seconds sub-dial, as well as a date window. You'll find the brand's 1846 start date nestled at the heart of it, too.
The 12 o'clock position features a power reserve indicator, too, while the dial is marked with the characteristic X-shape. The features vertical brushing which continues onto some other raised facets of the dial.
The case sits 44mm wide, 14.81mm tall and houses the UN-118 calibre inside. That uses a 4Hz beat rate and offers 60 hours of power reserve. That case is also water resistant to 300m.
Pieces are limited to just 300 around the world, with one percent of the profits being donated Shark Trust – a conservation effort based in the UK. Priced at £10,680 / €12,300 / $12,100 (approx. AU$22,000), this actually represents one of the more affordable pieces in the UN catalogue. It's certainly a great pick for those seeking a dive watch which also does some good.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
