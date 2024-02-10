Shark launches new spring colours for its best-selling FlexStyle

Known for its incredible power and styling results, the Shark FlexStyle has certainly made an impressive entry into the beauty tech industry. On TikTok alone, the tag #SharkFlexStyle has seen an huge 16.3k tutorials and reviews go live, with many influencers and celebs preferring it over the Dyson Airwrap.

For a while now, the Shark FlexStyle has only been available in Black and Stone. Shark Beauty lovers were pleased to see the limited edition Teal version released in December, which is actually still available to purchase on the website. However, there's now been an exciting development which has appeared in Shark's Coming Soon section of its website.

Before you find out more, have you seen Dyson's new colours for its Airwrap?

(Image credit: Shark)

(Image credit: Shark)

As you can see, Shark has announced two new colours for its FlexStyle, Lilac Frost and Malibu Pink. The release comes after SharkNinja launched a range of exciting new products at its inaugural EMEA Forum last week, including the new Shark NeverChange 5 Air Purifier and Ninja Thirsti Drink System.

Despite the new colours being available to see in the Coming Soon section of Shark's website, we're not entirely sure when they'll be launched. All three colours, including Teal, are currently available to purchase in the US, but it's still unclear when they'll make it to the UK. However, we'll be sure to update this page as soon as we know.

Until then, have you seen our recommended list of Dyson Airwarp alternatives? The Shark FlexStyle in on there!