Dyson launches Ceramic Pop colours for the Airwrap – and I don’t know how to feel

Dyson has just released a new colour scheme for its hair tools... and I don’t know how to feel about them. The Ceramic Pop colourways are bright, bold and baffling, but are an apt celebration of Dyson’s first ever vacuum cleaner. That might sound strange so let me explain…

Dyson is best known for its range of the best vacuum cleaners but has since expanded and become popular for its hair care products. The standout star from the Dyson hair care range is the Dyson Airwrap which uses innovative Coanda technology to style hair with high pressure high-velocity air. See our Dyson Airwrap review for more details.

Now, the Airwrap and other Dyson hair tools are available in the Ceramic Pop special edition colour scheme. Dyson has a long association with unique colour palettes and the Ceramic Pop colours are inspired by its first ever vacuum cleaner, the G-Force.

The G-Force vacuum was first sold in Japan in the 1980s. While it was already impressive with its use of breakthrough cyclonic technology and its transparent bin, it was most eye-catching because of the asymmetrical style in pink and lilac colouring. With this in mind, Dyson launched the Ceramic Pop range to introduce its hair tools in different colourways and in celebration of 25 years in Japan.

Ceramic Pop is made up of Blush Pink, Ceramic Topaz and Ceramic Patina hues. The Dyson team continually researches colours that will enhance its technology and it’s safe to say that Ceramic Pop has done just that. Not only are the colours bright and brilliant, but they’re added in playful proportions on the Dyson hair care collection.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The new Ceramic Pop is available on the Airwrap, the Dyson Corrale hair straightener (which is £100 off for Black Friday ) and the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. The hair tools have a ceramic finish and are designed to evoke “the silky-smooth finish of unglazed ceramic.”

This isn’t the only new limited edition colourway that Dyson has unveiled this year. For Christmas 2023, Dyson also debuted the Blue Blush colour which you can see in action on the t3dotcom TikTok .

But back to the Ceramic Pop colours: do I love them? Do I hate them? I just don’t know! All I can say is it’s unique and out-of-the-box which is what Dyson is all about. The hair care products have completely the same features as the other styling tools, apart from the colour, so you can expect to see similar prices on the limited edition Ceramic Pop collection as you do all year round.