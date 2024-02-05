Shark's latest air purifier lasts 5 years without a new filter, saving you time and money

Despite the list of air purifier benefits being long and vast, they don't seem to be at the forefront of people's minds. This is mostly because toxins and bacteria are invisible to the naked eye, making it difficult to detect when the inside of their homes needs filtering. However, since recent studies have shown that indoor air can be up to 5 times more polluted than outside, there is no better time to use one.

Shark is known for producing some of the best indoor cleaning devices, including the best cordless vacuum cleaners and more recently, air purifiers. Today, the brand has set a new standard in the air purifier category, with the launch of its NeverChange 5.

Addressing one of the biggest annoyances with air purifiers, the Shark NeverChange 5 boasts a HEPA filter that lasts up to 5 years, allowing users to save up to £200 over five years on replacement filter costs. The average air purifier filter needs to be changed once a year, so this is a huge development within the industry.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark NeverChange 5 offers a range of cutting-edge features to eliminate dust, odours, allergens, pet dander and other harmful pollutants from the home. As mentioned, its long-lasting and advanced HEPA filter won't need replacing for up to five years, and is engineered to capture 99.97% of allergens and irritants from inside the home.

It also offers four layers of filtration, including its Debris Defence cleanable pre-filters that capture dust, hair and lint, a Pet Particle barrier to capture dander and allergens, Activated Carbon and Nanoseal HEPA filtration.

Equipped with intelligent sensors, the Shark NeverChange 5 continuously monitors and tracks air quality in real-time to help maintain clean air. Its LED display provides instant feedback on your current indoor air quality, offering peace of mind to users. It also guards against everyday odours, releasing a clean scent for a fresher smelling home.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark NeverChange 5 comes in two sizes to cater to all home environments. The larger model, HP300, offers large-room coverage, whereas the HP150 offers a more compact model suited for smaller rooms.

Whilst there isn't a set launch date just yet, both models will be available on Shark's website and at other selected retailers.