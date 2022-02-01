Hints & Tips

For the latest Razer sales, you’ll find exclusive deals, custom options and last chance offers on their website. Razer products are also available on third-party websites who run separate deals on them, so make sure you check those out for seasonal sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Razer also offers a student discount where you can get 15% off Razer products as part of their educational programme.

Razer Gold and Silver services give Razer users unified virtual credits, available in over 42,000 games and entertainment titles. If you’re a Razer Gold member, you can use Razer Gold Credits to buy games and in-game content and get access to exclusive gaming deals when they sign up for a Razer Gold account. Razer Silver is a loyalty rewards programme for gamers, where if you use Razer Gold for your games purchases and services, you can earn Razer Silver points that you can redeem for exciting rewards and discounts.

FAQs

Does Razer offer free delivery? Yes. If your order is over £79, you’re eligible for free standard delivery. If your order is under £79 and depending on your location, delivery fees will be calculated at checkout.

What’s the Razer returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you have 14 days to return it from the date you initially received it. Make sure your item is unused and in its original packaging. Depending on the size of your products, you may have to organise a courier but you can check this by starting a return on the Razer website. Once they’ve received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive a shipping confirmation email with all tracking information inside.

What payment methods are available? Razer accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Diner’s Club.

Does Razer offer any warranties and guarantees? There are multiple Razer limited warranties available depending on what you buy. Warranties run from 1-3 years.

What is RazerCare? RazerCare is a protection plan that needs to be purchased with your product. It offers warranty registration, repairs, replacements and free plan transfers.

Is there a Razer store near me? There are Razer stores around the world, in the UK, US, Hong Kong and other countries. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ section of the website, enter your location and you’ll find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Razer customer service team? To contact Razer, start a live chat or fill in a contact form on their website.

The top Razer gaming headsets

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer is known for stocking and selling some of the best gaming headsets. The best gaming headsets offer a more powerful and immersive experience with their high fidelity and surround sound audio. To keep you communicating clearly and effectively with your teammates, a good headset comes with a clear microphone that picks up all sounds and noises. Easy setup is also handy, especially if you’re a bit of a technophobe or want to get gaming as soon as possible.

If you're a PC gamer and you already own a Razer gaming kit, it makes sense to buy a Razer gaming headset as they’re most compatible to the system as a whole rather than other consoles or hardware. However, even if you're a console gamer, Razer offers both wired and wireless headsets that you can use with PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

A few of our favourite Razer gaming headsets are the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense, Razer Kraken V3 X and the Razer Barracuda X. The Kraken V3 Hypersense is an immersive gaming headset that has powerful sound, stylish comfortable design and a crystal clear microphone. The Kraken V3 X is a wired USB headset that can be used with PC and Mac computers and PlayStation. It’s lightweight, weighing in at 285g and with a sleek design and surround sound. If you’re not a wire fan, the Barracuda X is a wireless gaming headset that’s got fantastic sound quality, simple setup and 20-hour battery life. It’s also one of the most affordable gaming headsets from Razer.

Everything to know about the Razer Blade 15 Advanced

(Image credit: Razer)

As experts in gaming hardware, software and other peripherals, Razer is a great brand to shop for gaming PCs and laptops. The best gaming laptops have top features, like long battery life, screen technology and high performance that can keep up with intense gaming.

One of the latest gaming laptop models from Razer is the Razer Blade 15 Advanced. This laptop is a super-premium model with a professional design, super-slick screen and a powerful system. In terms of playing the most demanding games on the market today, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced excels.

The laptop features a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 octa-core processor. Easily running any games you throw at it, this laptop has smooth frame rates with its 360 Hz refresh rate display. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced also has plenty of extras like an integrated Full HD 1080p webcam and a wide variety of ports and storage options. As a premium gaming laptop, it is a little on the expensive side but if you’re a hardcore gamer, it’s definitely worth the investment.