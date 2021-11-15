Top 3 Razer gaming headset Black Friday deals at Amazon

The best time of year to save money on gaming peripherals is during the Black Friday sales. You're sure to find some incredible deals that will help you level up your gaming setup.

Razer has kicked things off early in 2021 and some of their best gaming headsets have had massive price drops at Amazon with up to 53% off. These are without a doubt, some of the best Black Friday deals out there right now.

If you're a PC gamer and you already own other Razer gaming kit, then it would make sense to buy a Razer gaming headset because you'll be able to control and manage it all on one piece of desktop software - Razer Synapse. But even if you're a console gamer, Razer offers both wired and wireless headsets with high-quality audio paired with sleek modern design that you can use with PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

With a huge 50% price reduction, the Razer Kraken V3 X is a wired USB headset that can be used with computers and PlayStation. Or if you want something that looks a bit more interesting then the Razer Kraken Kitty Edition comes with fun RGB-lit ears and is a whopping 53% cheaper today.

Not so keen on wires? The Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset has been discounted by 44% today, you can use it with PCs, Macs and consoles like PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. as well as with Android devices.

Razer Kraken V3 X: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Amazon (save £35) Razer Kraken V3 X: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Amazon (save £35)

The Razer Kraken V3 X has been discounted by £35 for Black Friday. It's a wired gaming headset for PC, Mac and PlayStation weighing just 285g so it's lightweight and comfortable. That's paired with a sleek design and surround sound so you won't miss a thing.

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition: was £149.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £80) Razer Kraken Kitty Edition: was £149.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £80)

Razer's unique Kraken Kitty Edition gaming headset has been reduced by £80 at Amazon. This cute wired PC headset has RGB-lit ear cups and cat ears that can be synced up with the rest of your compatible Razer gaming peripherals. Gaming gear doesn't have to be so serious!

Razer Barracuda X: was £99.99, now £55.99 at Amazon (save £44) Razer Barracuda X: was £99.99, now £55.99 at Amazon (save £44)

Now at its lowest ever price, the Razer Barracuda X is a gaming headset that has been reduced by 44% saving you £44 in total. It's an impressive headset that can be used wire-free with PC, Mac, most consoles and Android devices. The sound quality is fantastic and the battery will last about 20 hours of gaming.

