Best Black Friday Gtech deals

Black Friday is a great time to start upgrading your gadgets, tech and equipment around your house. You’ve probably been putting off replacing your vacuum cleaner for a while, but the time of putting this off stops now with Gtech’s amazing products and Black Friday deals.

UK company Gtech specialises in floorcare, gardening and power tools, helping you keep your home clean and organised with the best equipment on the market. Best known for their vacuum cleaners, we’re expecting Gtech’s range of vacuums to be in high demand this Black Friday.

Keep reading to find the best Gtech vacuums and where you can buy them this Black Friday.

Our top three Gtech vacuum cleaners

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9

According to our Gtech AirRam MK2 K9 review , this vacuum is one of the best cleaners on the market. A traditional upright vacuum, this machine is cordless, making it easy to use, move and store. Designed with a powered brush head and an innovative dirt collection system, the AirRAM K9 is one of the best devices for picking up pet hair, dirt and large debris. Pet owners are sure to be looking for the best deals on this handy device this Black Friday, so make sure you grab one of your own in time.

Pro 2 K9

The Pro 2 K9 is a stick cordless vacuum cleaner that provides an easy and convenient cleaning solution. For those who need to get into difficult areas or tight spaces, this versatile vacuum makes it easy to go from upright to handheld. It’s low maintenance, hygienic and sure to go quick in the Black Friday deals.

Multi MK2 K9

The Multi MK2 K9 is a lightweight and convenient cordless handheld vacuum for the extra cleaning jobs that need doing. Whether it’s stubborn pet hair or hard to reach areas like the ceiling or sofa, the Multi K9 gets into every crevice quickly and efficiently. Best designed for pet owners, this vacuum will be useful for anyone, so it’ll be a popular choice this Black Friday.

Top retailers

Amazon Gtech Vacuum Cleaner deals

Amazon is always the go-to destination when it comes to anything tech or equipment. The UK & US site is stocked full of Gtech products for whatever cleaning job you need to tackle. Amazon also regularly run deals on their vacuum cleaners so keep an eye out for those!

Argos Gtech Vacuum Cleaner deals

Argos is a key retailer when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we expect to see lots of great deals this year. Their appliances section is full of Gtech products and other handy devices, for whatever you need doing around the house.

Currys Gtech Vacuum Cleaner deals

As market experts in all things tech and electronics, Currys run great deals on Gtech and vacuum cleaner products. Along with their Black Friday deals, they offer price matches, product guarantees and more to ensure you’re getting the best prices there are.

